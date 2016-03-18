Decretan encarcelamiento de contador, presunto cerebro de megaevasión
Pese a que el contador Ignacio Urbieta ofreció una caución real en efectivo de un millón de dólares americanos, a más de un edificio de su propiedad, el juez Raúl Insaurralde decretó ayer la presión preventiva del presunto cerebro de una megaevasión. Mientras tanto el profesional contable quedará privado de su libertad en la unidad Contra Delitos Económicos de la Policía Nacional, pero luego será remitido a la cárcel regional. El encausado está acusado de cometer un fraude en perjuicio del Estado Paraguayo de unos 50 millones de dólares americanos.
En la mañana de ayer Urbieta fue citado por el magistrado Insaurralde. Los defensores del encausado habían ofrecido una caución real de un millón de dólares a más un edificio propiedad del proceso para que el juzgado le conceda arresto domiciliario.
Ya en horas de la tarde Insaurralde quien está interinando a la juez Dólica Giménez, quien está aquejada de dengue, emitió su fallo decretando la prisión preventiva del presunto cerebro de una multimillonaria megaevasión. Al decir del magistrado Urbieta seguirá privado de su libertad en sede de la Policía, en el local de Contra Delitos Económicos para luego ser remitido a la cárcel regional.
Según la investigación realizada por el fiscal Luis Piñanez quien está al frente de la pesquisa el licenciado Urbieta es el principal responsable de una megaevasión fiscal que supera los 50 millones de dólares, perpetrado a través de un esquema que lideraba el profesional hoy día privado de su libertad.
LAVADO DE DINERO
Y OTROS DELITOS
El 5 de febrero pasado, el Ministerio Público tomó conocimiento de los hechos a raíz de la denuncia formulada por la viceministra de Tributación, Marta González Ayala. Fue luego de que hayan surgido discrepancias entre las ventas consignadas en las declaraciones juradas de IVA de 13 contribuyentes y las compras informadas por los supuestos clientes.
La investigación preliminar permitió detectar que 285 empresas utilizaron las facturas de los 13 proveedores. Los funcionarios de la SET entrevistaron a 3 de los supuestos proveedores quienes negaron tener cualquier tipo de vinculación comercial con las 285 empresas, inclusive en dos de los tres casos negaron haberse inscripto como contribuyentes. En la escena aparecieron los contadores Ignacio Urbierta Cantero y Alfredo Brítez González, como asesores de las firmas.
En prosecución de las investigaciones, la fiscalía solicitó al Juzgado Penal de Ciudad del Este, la autorización Judicial para el allanamiento de las dependencias administrativas de las oficinas de Ignacio Urbieta.
El 9 de febrero pasado, con base en una orden de la jueza Dólica Giménez de Liuzzi, una comitiva fiscal procedió al allanamiento en simultáneo de las oficinas de Urbieta. El hecho fundamental fue el allanamiento en el Edificio Corporative Society Office, ubicado en Curupayty casi Pa’i Pérez de Ciudad del Este, en donde fueron incautados un total de 2.914 facturas pertenecientes a los supuestos proveedores, que hacen un total de 595.925.429.735 y otras documentaciones relacionadas a los 13 supuestos proveedores y las empresas investigadas.
Otro hecho resaltante fue el allanamiento realizado en cumplimiento del Auto Interlocutorio N° 68 del 13 de febrero pasado, firmado por el juez Penal de Garantías de Ciudad del Este, abogado Raúl Insaurralde.
Este procedimiento fue encabezado por la fiscala Carina Caballero, quien se constituyó en el supuesto depósito de la empresa Company Electronics SA, ubicado sobre la calle Valentín González casi Avda. San Blas del Km 4 del barrio Che la Reina de Ciudad del Este, de donde fueron incautadas diversas documentaciones como ser: Talonarios de Facturas de las empresas Company Electronics, FG Construcciones, NFP Import-Export, Constructora del Este, American Trading, Venus Import Export y Trading Internacional SA. Estos talonarios de facturas pertenecerían a los 13 proveedores, así como documentaciones presentadas ante la SET por parte de los supuestos proveedores, Dictámenes de Auditoría Externa de la empresa Company Electronic SA, años 2012 y 2013, elaborado por la Lic. Lilian Esquivel, periodo en el cual según las propias actas de asamblea también incautadas en este procedimiento, figuraban como titulares de esta empresa Bernardo Mareco e Isidora Teresa Bernal, quienes manifestaron no estar inscriptos como contribuyentes ante la SET y que inclusive no se conocen entre sí y cuyos contadores en diferentes periodos fueron Ignacio Urbieta y Alfredo Brítez.
