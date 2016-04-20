Deficiente señalización causa aparatoso accidente
Los trabajos de señalización (mal señalizados) de la Ruta VII provocaron un aparatoso accidente de tránsito que involucró a dos camiones blindados y a cuatro vehículos particulares. Una mujer sufrió lesiones y fue trasladada a un hospital. El percance se produjo cuando uno de los automovilistas se vio sorprendido por el cierre de un carril de la ruta y frenó bruscamente, siendo impactado por uno de los carros fuertes y lanzado contra los demás autos. Ocurrió ayer a las 8 de la mañana a la altura del Km. 12, lado Acaray.
En el aparatoso accidente se vieron involucrados dos camiones blindados de la empresa Prosegur, conducidos por Michel Giménez Ledesma (32) y Milciades Bento (32) respectivamente, además de un automóvil Toyota Corolla, al mando de Arsenio Aranda Cáceres (49), un Toyota Caldina manejado por Floriano Paredes (56), una furgoneta Mercedes Benz Sprinter guiada por Julio Ignacio Báez Romero (45), y un Suzuki Swift al mando de Elsa Hatschbach Muller (45). Esta última sufrió algunas lesiones y fue trasladada a un centro asistencial, pero por no revestir de gravedad fue dada de alta. Todos los vehículos quedaron con importantes daños materiales.
Según los datos, los dos camiones blindados iban en dirección al Aeropuerto Guaraní escoltados por patrulleras, siendo que al frente iba el camión guiado por Giménez. A la altura del Km. 12 el vehículo embistió violentamente la parte trasera del automóvil Toyota Corolla, que con el impacto fue lanzado contra el Toyota Caldina, este a su vez contra la furgoneta Mercedes Benz Sprinter y finalmente el furgón contra el Suzuki Swift. Para completar, el segundo transportador de caudales también chocó atrás al otro que iba adelante.
Los conductores culparon del accidente principalmente a los trabajadores de la empresa Tapé Pora que realizan la señalización de la Ruta VII. Mencionaron que los mismos colocaron conos y cerraron un carril solo en el lugar donde están trabajando, siendo que al menos 100 metros antes ya debían avisar para que los conductores puedan disminuir la velocidad a tiempo y no de manera brusca.
