Denuncian a médico naturalista por abusar sexualmente de una paciente
Una mujer de 23 años denunció ayer ante el Ministerio Público a un médico naturalista por abuso sexual. Lo grave del caso es que la denunciante se enteró el sábado que está embarazada del hombre que la violó por lo que pide justicia y que el hombre sea detenido y llevado a prisión, pues sostiene que no es la única víctima. La mujer que acudió junto al médico naturalista y curandero para “curar su alma” pero terminó embarazada está identificada como Noelia González Acuña de 23 años. La misma denuncio a un médico naturalista y curandero de nombre Alcides, quien tendría unos 60 años de edad.
De acuerdo a los datos, el 29 de enero pasado, la víctima acudió al “consultorio” del médico ñana ubicado en el Km. 5½ barrio La Blanca, donde tras ser sometida a varias oraciones fue llevada hasta una de las habitaciones de la vivienda. Allí, según la denuncia el hombre pidió a la denunciante que se acostara en la cama para que le pudiera “curar el alma”.
La afectada señaló que el médico empezó a quitarle el pantalón y luego la ropa interior, posteriormente la sometió sexualmente y la dejó ir. “No pude defenderme porque es un hombre grande y fuerte, cuando me quitó la ropa pensé que era para rezar o algo así. Ni me imaginaba que iba a violarme”, sostuvo Noelia González.
EMBARAZADA
Lo grave del caso es que la víctima descubrió recién el sábado último que luego de ser violada por el médico depravado quedó embarazada y ahora pide a la justicia que el mismo vaya a la cárcel, pues asegura que existen más víctimas como ella.
