Deportivo 22, Guaraní y Minga Guazú son los líderes DEPORTES

El fin de semana se jugó la segunda fecha del torneo 2016 de la Liga Minguera. Con los resultados que se produjeron, Deportivo 22 lidera el Grupo A, Guaraní la Serie B y Minga Guazú con puntaje perfecto es el puntero en el Grupo C.

Atractivos cotejos se cumplieron el domingo pasado en el marco de la fecha 2 del torneo 2016 de la Liga Minguera. En total son tres los líderes de la competición. Deportivo 22 es el actual puntero de la Serie A con 4 unidades sumadas hasta el momento. Guaraní lidera el Grupo B, también con 4 puntos y Minga Guazú comanda la Serie C con 6 unidades conseguidas, producto de dos victorias. Por la Serie A, Deportivo 22 le ganó 1-0 a Los Jazmines. Unión Agrícola le ganó 3-1 San Roque para sumar sus primeros puntos.

En el Grupo B, Guaraní no tuvo piedad de Boquerón y goleó por 6-0 a su rival de turno. San Francisco y Santa Mónica igualaron 2-2.

Por la serie C, 30 Unidos consiguió la primera victoria del torneo al golear 4-1 a Oriental. Minga Guazú en su visita a 8 de Diciembre sufrió para quedarse con la victoria por la mínima, 1-0. Y en juego interserial, Don Bosco, actual campeón le ganó 3-1 a Pa’i Coronel que no levanta cabeza.

PUNTUACIONES

Grupo A: Deportivo 22 4 puntos, Los Jazmines 3, Unión Agrícola 3, San Roque 3. Grupo B: Guaraní 4 unidades, San Francisco 2, Santa Mónica 2, Boquerón 1, Pa’i Coronel 0. Grupo C: Minga Guazú 6 puntos, 30 Unidos 4, Don Bosco 4, 8 de Diciembre 1, Oriental 0.