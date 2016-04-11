Descoordinación de Policía de Tránsito de Franco acaba con un muerto en accidente
PRESIDENTE FRANCO. Un motociclista que aparentemente circulaba sin luz falleció luego de embestir contra una camioneta que ingresó en contramano por causa de una exhibición de rally, que obligó al cierre de un tramo de la Supercarretera. Policías municipales de tránsito habilitaron la circulación en contramano, pero los mismos solo se ubicaron en una de las puntas y muchos conductores se vieron sorprendidos por la medida. El percance se registró el sábado a las 20 horas en inmediaciones de una conocida discoteca. `
El que dejó de existir inesperadamente y por presunta imprudencia es el motociclista Nelson Aguirre Troche, de 29 años, domiciliado en vida en el Km. 9 Monday. El mismo sufrió traumatismo de cráneo y fractura cervical que le provocaron la muerte de forma instantánea. El otro involucrado en el percance es el adolescente Anderson C.F., de 17 años, que se encontraba al mando de una camioneta Toyota Hilux Surf crema, con chapa CAF 141, propiedad de su padre.
Según los datos, el sábado a la noche agentes de la Policía Municipal de Tránsito cerraron un carril de la Supercarretera en el tramo comprendido entre el Polideportivo Municipal y la rotonda 4 Bocas, por causa de una exhibición de vehículos de rally. Quienes circulaban de CDE a Pdte. Franco debían tomar como desvío la avenida Ñeembucú (Area 5) o ingresar de contramano en la Supercarretera para ir hacia la rotonda.
Siguiendo las indicaciones de los agentes de tránsito, que estaban apostados en la esquina del Polideportivo Municipal, el adolescente ingresó al carril contrario. A unos 50 metros de la discoteca Twin’s Bar, un motociclista que iba en sentido contrario impactó contra la parte lateral izquierda, a la altura del faro. Con el impacto salió despedido del biciclo y sufrió un fuerte golpe en la cabeza y en la columna al caer sobre el asfalto. Por causa de las lesiones falleció en el acto. La fiscal Natalia Montanía ordenó la prueba de alcotest al menor, que dio negativo.
