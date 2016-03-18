Detienen a depravado que violó y mató a hermanitas de 9 y 6 años en el 2012
YGUAZÚ. Agentes de Homicidios de la Policía Nacional detuvieron ayer al hombre que violó y mató a las hermanitas Lilian Luisa (9) y Luz Adriana Rotela Maciel (7) el 4 de marzo del año del año 2012. Los investigadores llegaron al mismo a través del resultado de ADN de las muestras recogidas en ese entonces, pero que nunca fueron sometidos a estudios laboratoriales por desidia de la fiscal Wilma González, quien en la epoca era titular de la Unidad Penal N° 6. Sin embargo tras asumir en su reemplazo la fiscal Liz Carina Caballero, la misma encontró las muestras y las envió a medicina forense, donde lograron identificar al autor del hecho. Cabe recordar que en su momento fueron detenidos siete hombres bajo la sospecha de ser autores del horrendo crimen, sin embargo todos recuperaron su libertad por falta de pruebas.
Se trata de Marcos Aurelio González Sánchez (23), cuyas informaciones genéticas saltaron a raíz de una prueba de ADN realizado a un vello púbico encontrado en la escena del crimen el día del hecho. El resultado tiene un 99,9 % de efectividad por lo que para la Policía y la Fiscalía ya no hay dudas de su autoría en el horrendo hecho que se cobró la vida de las niñas. Sin embargo con su detención esperan que más implicados sean detenidos, esta vez con pruebas concretas. El mismo fue detenido en la vía pública de la ciudad del Yguazú, distante a unos 15 kilómetros de Minga Guazú. Los investigadores ya estaban tras sus pasos luego de recibir el resultado de laboratorio, pero recién ayer pudieron dar con su paradero y lograron detenerlo.
CUATRO CÓMPLICES
Al momento de su detención, el acusado reconoció el hecho y además admitió que cuatro amigos suyos también participaron del bárbaro crimen que en su momento conmocionó a la sociedad paranaense. Dijo que revelará a los investigadores policiales la identidad de los demás involucrados en el abuso y posterior asesinato de las hermanas Lilian Luisa (9) y Luz Adriana Rotela Maciel (7).
ADN DESVENDÓ EL CASO
De acuerdo a los datos, el día del crimen los investigadores habían levantado varias evidencias del lugar del macabro hallazgo y las entregaron a la entonces titular de la Unidad Penal N° 6, abogada Wilma González, pero esta nunca envió dichas muestras para su análisis correspondiente.
Tras asumir el cargo de fiscal en reemplazo de González, la abogada Liz Carina Caballero, encontró las evidencias e inmediatamente las derivó a medicina forense del Ministerio Público cuya sede funciona en la capital del país.
ANTECEDENTES
DEL CRIMEN
En la mañana del 4 de marzo de 2012, fueron encontradas muertas y con signos de ser violadas por ambas vías, las hermanitas Lilian Luisa (9) y Luz Adriana Rotela Maciel (7), en el interior de una precaria vivienda ubicada en la fracción Piro’y del Km. 30 de Minga Guazú. En ese entonces fueron detenidos Marcos Aurelio González Sánchez, Marcelino Ortiz, Agustín Benítez, Sergio Martínez Romero, René Bautista Sánchez y Félix Antonio Lezcano, Lidiomar Oliveira y Claudio Chagas. En ese entonces, a todos les extrajeron un vello púbico a fin de someterlos a análisis y comparar con los hallados en el lugar del crimen, pero por desidia de la fiscal Wilma González nunca dichas pruebas fueron realizadas hasta que la fiscal Liz Carina Caballero asumió la Unidad 6 y reabrió la investigación.
