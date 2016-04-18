Detienen a dos mujeres cuando iban a retirar del taller moto robada
Dos mujeres fueron aprehendidas por agentes policiales cuando se presentaron en un taller mecánico para retirar del lugar una motocicleta que fue denunciada como hurtada. Horas antes el biciclo fue dejado en el local por un hombre cuyos datos son manejados por los investigadores. La detención de las presuntas delincuentes, que tenían en su poder otra moto sin documentos, se produjo el sábado a las 16:30 horas en el barrio Santa Ana, a media cuadra de la avenida Amado Benítez.
Las mujeres detenidas fueron identificadas por agentes de las subcomisaría 4a como Ángela Rafaela Enciso Garcete, de 25 años, y Yeni Leticia Yrepa González, de 21, ambas con domicilio en la ciudad de Presidente Franco. Del poder de la primera se requisó una motocicleta Kenton Fusion plata, sin chapa ni documentos. Ambas fueron aprehendidas al retirar de un taller mecánico un biciclo Taiga TL 125cc rojo, con matrícula 443 CBK, denunciado como robado en la citada dependencia policial el pasado 14 de abril.
Según los datos, el sábado a la mañana un hombre dejó la motocicleta robada en un taller mecánico ubicado al costado de un surtidor del emblema Puma. El desconocido solicitó algunas reparaciones y se retiró del lugar.
A la tardecita las dos mujeres se presentaron para retirar la moto, pero sospechando de alguna cosa el propietario del taller llamó a la Policía. Los uniformados fueron hasta el local y al verificar el chasis del biciclo constataron que era robado. Ahora los investigadores están en busca del desconocido que llevó la motocicleta al taller mecánico.
