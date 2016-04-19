Detienen a pareja con relación a asesinato de un hamburguesero
Una pareja sospechada de participar en el homicidio de un hamburguesero a finales de marzo fue detenida por la Policía Nacional y puesta a disposición del Ministerio Público. Con uno de los aprehendidos se incautó un arma blanca que sería la utilizada para materializar el crimen. La detención de los presuntos homicidas se produjo el domingo a las 16:30 horas en el barrio San Alfredo.
Los aprehendidos son Juan Ignacio Ortíz Olmedo, de 29 años, con tres antecedentes por robo agravado, y Ninfa Mariela Franco Maciel, de 21. Del poder del primero agentes de la Comisaría 7a incautaron un cuchillo de cocina. Ambos están sospechados de ser autores del asesinato del hamburguesero Jorge Daniel Bogado Barrios, de 26, ocurrido en la madrugada del pasado 31 de marzo en el barrio San Alfredo, sobre la avenida Amado Benítez.
En la época la víctima se encontraba atendiendo su local denominado “Jorge Burguer” en compañía de su mujer. Pasada la medianoche del 31 de marzo dos hombres y una mujer llegaron al lugar en una motocicleta. Uno de los desconocidos se acercó a Bogado y preguntó si tenía cigarrillos, al responder que no fue sorprendido por el otro hombre que sin mediar palabras le aplicó una puñalada en el pecho. Según rumores, la víctima era bastante temperamental y días antes mantuvo una discusión con otros hamburguseros de la zona.
