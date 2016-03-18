Detienen a presunto implicado en hallazgo de piezas de armamento pesado
Siguiendo con las investigaciones relacionadas al hallazgo de piezas de armamento pesado en el Aeropuerto Internacional Guaraní, agentes policiales detuvieron al presidente de la importadora a cuyo nombre se encontraba el cargamento proveniente de los Estados Unidos. El aprehendido negó vinculación con los accesorios encontrados, pero la Fiscalía y la Policía Nacional sospechan que tenía pleno conocimiento de todo. El Ministerio Público también libro orden de captura para más dos personas ligadas a la firma. La detención del presunto traficante de armas se produjo ayer al mediodía sobre Adrián Jara esquina Pampliega, en el centro de la ciudad.
Se trata de Silverio Duré Velázquez, presidente de la firma Importadora Paco Internacional S.A., inhabilitada para operar. El mismo fue detenido por agentes de Delitos Económicos y puesto a disposición de la fiscal Zunilda Ocampo, que investiga el hallazgo de seis tubos cañon de fusil AR-15 calibre 5.56mm, 10 cargadores de 50 tiros para pistola Glock 9mm y 30 esposas.
Las piezas provenientes de los Estados Unidos en medio de una carga de electrónicos, fueron encontradas el lunes por la Dirección Nacional de Aduanas en un depósito de cargas del Aeropuerto Internacional Guaraní.
Duré declaró que no tenía conocimiento que las piezas de armas estaban entre su cargamento y deslindó cualquier vinculación con las mismas. Por otro lado aseguró que los accesorios solo fueron encontrados porque sus socios comerciales se percataron que había tres cajas demás y avisaron a Aduanas. De lo contrario las mismas ingresarían tranquilamente a territorio nacional. Sostuvo que el cargamento fue plantado en medio del suyo por personas que querían utilizar el nombre de su empresa o directamente perjudicarlo. Pero los investigadores tienen fuertes sospechas que el empresario sí tenía conocimiento de todo porque las cajas con las piezas de armas estaban etiquetadas.
Tras la detención de Duré, la fiscal Ocampo también libró orden de captura para Víctor H. Villasanti Alcaraz y Emilio Raúl Pérez Portillo, ligados a la mencionada importadora. Ambos serían cómplices del tráfico ilegal de armamentos pesados y por el momento se encuentran con paradero desconocido.
