Detienen a un joven por presunta complicidad en asesinato de joyero
SANTA RITA. Siguiendo con las investigaciones para aclarar el asesinato de un anciano que fue encontrado en su casa con una tijera clavada en el cuello, agentes policiales detuvieron a un joven que sería cómplice del hecho. En su aparato celular se hallaron varios mensajes intercambiados con la principal sospechosa de cometer el crimen, una joven que se relacionaba con la víctima y que se encuentra prófuga. El homicidio habría sido planeado con mucha antelación por los citados, con el objetivo de robar una importante suma de dinero que el septuagenario debía recibir por la venta de un inmueble. La detención del presunto cómplice se produjo el sábado a las 8 horas durante un allanamiento realizado en el barrio Unión.
Agentes de la Comisaría 18a y de Investigación de Delitos informaron sobre la detención de Milcidades Báez Ovelar, de 22 años, durante un allanamiento de vivienda encabezado por el fiscal Eduardo Cazenave. El joven sería cómplice del asesinato del joyero Francisco De Jesús Buera Ortigoza, de 72, que fue encontrado muerto en su vivienda el pasado 14 abril con una tijera clavada en el cuello, además de una corbata y el cable de una plancha liados por el cogote. La principal sospechosa de cometer el homicidio es Laura Diana Bernal Rodríguez, de 18, actualmente con paradero desconocido y orden de captura. Se presume que pueda estar escondida en la ciudad de Concepción, de donde es oriunda. Según los investigadores, Báez es pareja de la joven prófuga y en su aparato celular de hallaron varios mensajes de voz y de texto que lo comprometen seriamente como cómplice del homicidio. En su vivienda también fueron encontradas varias joyas que presumiblemente fueron robadas de la víctima, así como una motocicleta Kenton Blitz negra. El biciclo habría sido utilizado por la sospechosa para ir hasta la casa del joyero el pasado 13 de abril a las 18 horas. Cámaras de seguridad captaron cuando la misma ingresó a la casa en ese horario y cuando salió a las 22:30 horas, trancando el portón con cadena y candado.
PLANEADO
Agentes policiales indicaron que el crimen del joyero ya habría sido planeado por lo menos con un mes de antelación. Agregaron que la joven Diana Bernal trabajaba en una mueblería y hacía su “extra” acostándose con el anciano. Como frecuentaba la vivienda de la víctima sabía todo sobre sus negocios. De esta manera se enteró que Buera Ortigoza pretendía vender un inmueble y debía recibir una buena cantidad de dinero. Los investigadores sospechan que la intención era robar esa plata, pero el plan se frustró y el anciano acabó asesinado.
I just want to mention I am newbie to weblog and seriously savored your blog. Very likely I’m going to bookmark your website . You really have very good stories. Thanks for sharing with us your website page.
je cherche un installateur de baies coulissantes plomberie ?
I’ve been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this web site. Thank you, I will try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your website?
I think other site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and wonderful user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You’re an expert in this topic!
Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your web-site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you¡¦ve on this web site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched all over the place and simply could not come across. What a great website.
I have recently started a site, the info you offer on this site has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.
naturally like your web-site but you need to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very troublesome to tell the truth then again I¡¦ll certainly come again again.
Well I sincerely enjoyed studying it. This subject offered by you is very useful for good planning.
I simply needed to thank you very much once more. I am not sure the things that I would have carried out in the absence of the actual pointers shown by you concerning such subject matter. It became a very horrifying matter in my opinion, but seeing a new specialized style you dealt with it forced me to weep for gladness. Now i am happier for the help and then wish you really know what an amazing job you were carrying out instructing people today using your web page. Most probably you’ve never met any of us.
I think this is one of the most significant info for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But should remark on some general things, The web site style is great, the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers
Howdy very nice blog!! Man .. Beautiful .. Wonderful .. I will bookmark your web site and take the feeds additionally¡KI am glad to find so many useful information right here within the submit, we want develop more techniques on this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
I just couldn’t leave your web site prior to suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the usual information an individual provide to your guests? Is gonna be back steadily in order to inspect new posts
Definitely, what a splendid website and enlightening posts, I will bookmark your website.All the Best!
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped me.
fantastic put up, very informative. I ponder why the other specialists of this sector do not understand this. You should continue your writing. I’m confident, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
Hello. Great job. I did not anticipate this. This is a remarkable story. Thanks!
Great amazing issues here. I am very satisfied to see your post. Thank you so much and i am taking a look ahead to touch you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
I precisely wanted to say thanks once again. I am not sure the things that I would have accomplished without these points contributed by you on my area of interest. It absolutely was a difficult setting for me personally, but witnessing the very professional style you managed it made me to weep with joy. I am just thankful for the service and thus believe you know what a great job that you are accomplishing teaching most people all through your websites. I am certain you have never encountered all of us.
Wow, marvelous weblog structure! How lengthy have you been running a blog for? you make blogging look easy. The entire look of your web site is excellent, as neatly as the content material!
It¡¦s actually a cool and useful piece of info. I am satisfied that you shared this useful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Hello.This post was extremely motivating, especially because I was searching for thoughts on this topic last couple of days.
This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks!
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed! Very helpful information specially the last part 🙂 I care for such information a lot. I was seeking this certain information for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
Hi, Neat post. There is a problem along with your site in web explorer, could check this¡K IE still is the market chief and a large part of other people will omit your magnificent writing because of this problem.
Excellent blog right here! Also your site quite a bit up very fast! What host are you using? Can I get your associate link for your host? I want my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
I’m still learning from you, but I’m trying to reach my goals. I definitely enjoy reading everything that is written on your blog.Keep the stories coming. I loved it!
I will immediately seize your rss feed as I can’t to find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please allow me know so that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
I needed to write you this tiny observation to be able to give many thanks yet again for your incredible ideas you’ve contributed on this site. This has been so surprisingly generous with people like you to grant unreservedly all most people could possibly have supplied for an electronic book to generate some cash for their own end, chiefly since you could possibly have tried it if you ever considered necessary. These suggestions likewise worked like the good way to be certain that most people have similar fervor just as my very own to grasp very much more in regard to this matter. Certainly there are several more fun periods ahead for individuals who scan your site.
naturally like your website but you need to test the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very troublesome to inform the truth on the other hand I will certainly come again again.
I think other web-site proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and wonderful user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You’re an expert in this topic!
Fantastic goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just too magnificent. I actually like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you are saying and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it smart. I can not wait to read much more from you. This is actually a terrific site.
I am also writing to make you understand what a extraordinary discovery my princess enjoyed studying yuor web blog. She came to find lots of issues, with the inclusion of what it is like to possess an ideal helping nature to have the rest completely master a number of tricky issues. You truly exceeded my expectations. Thanks for supplying such invaluable, safe, educational as well as unique tips on this topic to Kate.
Normally I don’t learn post on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to check out and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, very great article.
I simply could not leave your web site before suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the standard information a person provide on your visitors? Is gonna be again frequently to check up on new posts
Nice blog here! Also your website loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
I’m still learning from you, but I’m trying to achieve my goals. I definitely enjoy reading all that is written on your website.Keep the stories coming. I enjoyed it!
Hey there, just got alert to your blog site through Bing, and have found that it is pretty educational. I’ll appreciate should you decide maintain this idea.
I enjoy, lead to I discovered just what I used to be taking a look for. You’ve ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
Valuable information. Lucky me I found your website accidentally, and I am stunned why this coincidence didn’t took place in advance! I bookmarked it.
It’s actually almost unthinkable to encounter well-informed men or women on this matter, still you look like you know whatever you’re posting on! Thanks
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your site is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched everywhere and simply could not come across. What a great site.
I am really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one these days..
Thank you, I have recently been looking for info approximately this subject for a long time and yours is the best I’ve discovered till now. However, what in regards to the bottom line? Are you sure in regards to the source?
Somebody essentially assist to make critically posts I’d state. That is the very first time I frequented your web page and thus far? I surprised with the research you made to make this particular post extraordinary. Fantastic task!
Hello. excellent job. I did not anticipate this. This is a impressive story. Thanks!
I do believe all the ideas you have introduced for your post. They are really convincing and can certainly work. Still, the posts are too short for newbies. May you please prolong them a little from subsequent time? Thanks for the post.
It certainly is nearly unthinkable to see well-educated men or women on this area, nonetheless you seem like you comprehend which you’re covering! Gratitude
Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your website is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this website. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched everywhere and just could not come across. What a great website.
I wanted to write down a simple note to express gratitude to you for all the unique suggestions you are giving out at this website. My prolonged internet research has now been rewarded with awesome suggestions to talk about with my guests. I would assume that many of us readers actually are extremely fortunate to dwell in a decent website with so many special individuals with good tips. I feel very happy to have come across the website page and look forward to many more enjoyable times reading here. Thanks once more for a lot of things.
I¡¦m not certain where you are getting your information, but good topic. I must spend some time studying much more or understanding more. Thank you for excellent info I used to be in search of this info for my mission.
Hi there, I found your site by way of Google whilst looking for a related topic, your site came up, it appears great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
I have been examinating out a few of your stories and i must say pretty nice stuff. I will definitely bookmark your site.
I have recently started a website, the info you offer on this web site has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work.
Good website! I really love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I’m wondering how I might be notified when a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your feed which must do the trick! Have a nice day!
Hello very cool blog!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your blog and take the feeds additionally¡KI am happy to seek out so many useful info here in the put up, we need work out extra strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
I needed to draft you one bit of word in order to say thanks over again considering the fantastic thoughts you have discussed on this website. This has been certainly remarkably generous with people like you to allow openly all numerous people could possibly have made available as an ebook to earn some money for themselves, especially given that you could possibly have done it in case you desired. These solutions as well served like the easy way to be aware that most people have similar dream much like my very own to understand a lot more around this problem. I’m certain there are several more pleasurable periods ahead for many who see your blog.
Thank you for another magnificent article. Where else may just anyone get that kind of info in such a perfect means of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I’m at the look for such information.
I simply desired to thank you very much once again. I’m not certain what I could possibly have accomplished without the actual opinions shared by you over such a theme. Previously it was the hard crisis in my position, but witnessing a specialised form you dealt with that made me to cry for contentment. I am just happier for your assistance and as well , expect you realize what a powerful job that you’re providing educating others all through your web blog. Probably you haven’t encountered any of us.
Great work! That is the type of info that are supposed to be shared across the internet. Disgrace on Google for not positioning this publish upper! Come on over and discuss with my website . Thank you =)
I¡¦ve read several excellent stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how a lot attempt you set to create this kind of fantastic informative web site.
I was just looking for this info for some time. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your website. I wonder what is the lack of Google strategy that do not rank this kind of informative websites in top of the list. Normally the top websites are full of garbage.
I¡¦ve recently started a blog, the info you provide on this site has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.
Thanks a lot for giving everyone such a superb chance to read critical reviews from here. It’s usually very terrific and also jam-packed with a great time for me personally and my office acquaintances to visit the blog on the least 3 times in one week to learn the latest items you have. And definitely, I am at all times amazed with your exceptional concepts you give. Selected 2 ideas in this posting are certainly the best I have had.
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you few interesting things or suggestions. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read even more things about it!
My wife and i have been really lucky Jordan managed to round up his survey through the entire precious recommendations he discovered from your web site. It’s not at all simplistic just to find yourself offering facts that many other folks have been trying to sell. So we do understand we’ve got the website owner to thank for this. The specific illustrations you have made, the straightforward web site navigation, the friendships you make it possible to promote – it’s most fantastic, and it’s really leading our son and us believe that that matter is entertaining, which is seriously vital. Thank you for all the pieces!
Hello there, You have done an incredible job. I will definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I am confident they’ll be benefited from this website.
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.
I have not checked in here for a while as I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I¡¦ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We’ve ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Wonderful. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your hard work.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good. I do not know who you are but definitely you’re going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Good web site! I really love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I’m wondering how I could be notified when a new post has been made. I have subscribed to your RSS feed which must do the trick! Have a nice day!
You are a very intelligent individual!
It’s practically unthinkable to find well-advised individuals on this matter, then again you appear like you are familiar with the things that you’re raving about! Thanks
It truly is near unthinkable to encounter well-educated individuals on this issue, even though you seem like you are familiar with the things you’re indicating! With Thanks
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I will certainly comeback.
Simply desire to say your article is as surprising. The clearness in your post is just nice and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the rewarding work.
Thank you, I have recently been searching for info about this subject for ages and yours is the best I’ve discovered so far. But, what about the conclusion? Are you positive about the source?
Hi my friend! I want to say that this post is awesome, great written and include approximately all important infos. I would like to peer more posts like this .
Great write-up, I am normal visitor of one¡¦s site, maintain up the excellent operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
Great ¡V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, web site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Nice task..
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your website offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our whole community will be grateful to you.
I have to convey my love for your kindness supporting those who absolutely need help with this one niche. Your real dedication to getting the solution along was really advantageous and has regularly empowered girls much like me to get to their desired goals. The invaluable information can mean so much a person like me and substantially more to my mates. Many thanks; from each one of us.
There is perceptibly a lot to know about this. I consider you made various nice points in features also.
I am very happy to read this. This is the type of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that is at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this greatest doc.
I have been browsing online greater than 3 hours these days, but I by no means found any fascinating article like yours. It is beautiful value sufficient for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you probably did, the web shall be a lot more helpful than ever before.
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is magnificent, let alone the content!
I¡¦ve learn several good stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how a lot attempt you place to make this kind of excellent informative site.
Wonderful site. Plenty of helpful information here. I¡¦m sending it to some pals ans also sharing in delicious. And naturally, thanks in your sweat!
I truly appreciate this post. I¡¦ve been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thank you again
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
Thanks for another informative blog. The place else could I get that type of info written in such an ideal method? I’ve a venture that I’m just now running on, and I have been on the look out for such information.
Good web site! I really love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I’m wondering how I might be notified whenever a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your RSS feed which must do the trick! Have a nice day!
Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a blog web site? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept
Hello.This article was really remarkable, especially since I was looking for thoughts on this issue last Monday.
Well I sincerely enjoyed studying it. This information provided by you is very constructive for accurate planning.
I needed to compose you one tiny remark to finally say thank you yet again on the amazing principles you have discussed in this article. It is so incredibly open-handed of people like you to give extensively exactly what a number of people might have advertised for an ebook in order to make some cash for their own end, chiefly considering that you might well have done it if you wanted. Those concepts in addition served like a easy way to recognize that other people online have a similar fervor similar to my very own to figure out a lot more on the topic of this matter. Certainly there are thousands of more fun sessions up front for many who scan your website.
I have been surfing on-line more than three hours these days, but I never discovered any fascinating article like yours. It¡¦s lovely value sufficient for me. In my view, if all web owners and bloggers made just right content material as you probably did, the net will likely be much more useful than ever before.
Magnificent web site. Plenty of helpful information here. I¡¦m sending it to some buddies ans also sharing in delicious. And naturally, thanks in your sweat!