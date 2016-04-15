Diputado Cabral niega que rechazo de derogación de ley de Cooperativas sea por orden de Cartes
Diputados rechazó derogar los artículos de la Ley de Cooperativas relativos a la aplicación del Impuesto al Valor Agregado (IVA) en los actos cooperativos y el sistema D’Hondt en elección de autoridades en estas instituciones. Ante esto, los cooperativistas endurecen las protestas y adelantaron cierre de forma permanente de los accesos a la capital del país. La normativa pasó al archivo. El diputado Elio Cabral (ANR) aseguró que los parlamentarios colorados no acompañaron la moción de derogar la ley porque va “contra el sentido común y los intereses del país”.
Un largo debate se generó en torno al tema. Primeramente solicitaron que la entrada en vigencia del IVA a las cooperativas se suspenda por seis meses, y en otra moción posteriormente solicitaron tratar en la fecha, sin contratiempos. Con 39 votos contra 23, el planteamiento de postergación no prosperó.
Posteriormente el diputado liberal Édgar Acosta solicitó que el estudio de la derogación se aplace por ocho días. Tras la votación, 41 contra 28, se rechazó la moción del parlamentario y continúo la sesión. Clemente Barrios volvió a pedir la palabra, para que la normativa pase del punto nueve al uno en el orden del día. No hubo oposición y adelantaron el análisis el proyecto de ley que modifica los artículos 51 y 113 de la Ley n° 438/94 de cooperativas, modificado por la ley N° 5501/15.
En el espacio de oradores, Acosta sostuvo que es un error gravar el IVA a las cooperativas, pues estos entes ya pagan el impuesto con las compras que realizan. Se mostró a favor de mantener el sistema D’Hondt en elección de autoridades en estas instituciones. “Presidente, colegas, deroguemos el IVA al acto cooperativo. Identifi-quemos a los dirigentes sinvergüenzas”, expresó.
En el mismo sentido se expresó su correligionario Juan Félix Bogado Tatter. “El Estado tiene que fomentar las cooperativas y este es un impuesto al acto cooperativo”, refirió. Olimpio Rojas, Olga Ferreira, Antonio Buzarquis, Ramón Duarte, Celso Kennedy, Rocío Casco, Víctor Ríos también hablaron en el mismo sentido que los dos liberales.
“IVA ES SOBRE
LOS INTERESES”
El Diputado Elio Cabral (ANR), de Alto Paraná, señaló que se rechazo el proyecto, no por simple orden del Presidente y si porque el IVA se abona sobre los intereses. “A menor interés, menor el monto del impuesto”, expresó. Añadió que “los más humildes que no tienen la posibilidad de ser socios de una cooperativa, son los campesinos”. Indicó que existe un compromiso con los cooperativistas de formar una mesa de trabajo, para interceder por cooperativas más pequeñas. En total 46 diputados (las tres bancadas de la ANR) votaron por el rechazo al proyecto de derogación contra 26 legisladores (entre liberales y de izquierda), que optaron por las modificaciones. De esta forma, los parlamentarios ratificaron la vigencia del IVA al sector cooperativo y el mecanismos de elección por el sistema D’Hont. La normativa pasó al archivo.
