Dirección de Zona con 200 hombres POLICIALES

Según a los datos extraoficiales a los que accedió este medio, en la Dirección de la Cuarta Zona policial, donde el jefe máximo es el comisario general inspector Alcides Sanabria Bordón, figuran al menos 200 hombres. Nadie sabe qué funciones cumplen estos uniformados a nivel institucional pero sí bajo mesa confirman que todos están en lugares estratégicos realizando servicios como ser custodios privados o simplemente pagan una suma mensual al jefe y trabajan de forma particular.

Lo que ahora se está denunciando públicamente no es cosa nueva, de que los efectivos policiales cumplen servicio de vigilancia privada o que paguen a sus jefes para estar libre no es ninguna novedad a nivel policial.

Los que figuran a cargo de la cuarta zona policial son aquellos policías que prácticamente ya no tienen cabida en las unidades policiales, ya sea por su compartimiento o simplemente por su implicancia en actividades ilegales, como ser el tráfico de drogas, contrabando u otros hechos. Muchos de estos agentes prefieren solamente “figurar” como policías, simplemente pagando a sus superiores pero sin cumplir funciones.

El ejemplo más claro es el del expolicía César Miri Aquino Arca quien para sus vecinos del barrio Fátima sigue siendo policía en actividad, incluso para muchos suboficiales de rango inferior que no conocen la historia delictiva de este hombre, y no es para menos, pues el mismo es el que “comanda” en la dirección de zona.