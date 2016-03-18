Director de 4ta. Zona tiene como hombre de confianza y “jefe” de brigada a un expolicía con 9 antecedentes POLICIALES

El comisario general inspector Alcides Sanabria Bordón es el actual director de la cuarta zona policial. El mismo tiene a su cargo las jefaturas de policías de Alto Paraná, Canindeyú e Itapúa. El alto jefe policial tiene como hombre de confianza a un suboficial de policía que fue dado de baja por su implicancia en hechos delictivos. El exuniformado tiene en su haber, según los registros, 9 antecedentes policiales. Como si fuera poco la persona que ya no forma parte de la institución uniformada incluso es “jefe” de una brigada que funciona única y exclusivamente a cargo del director de zona y realizan operativos ilegales en diferentes partes de los tres departamentos donde Sanabria tiene jurisdicción.

César Miri Aquino Arca es un exsuboficial de la Policía Nacional que fue desvinculado de la institución uniformada hace varios años atrás luego de comprobarse su implicancia en hechos delictivos. Pero por más de que no sea un efectivo policial activo, gracias a la influencia del comisario general Sanabria Bordón el mismo cumple un papel importante dentro de la Dirección de la Cuarta Zona.

El comisario general Alcides Sanabria, según los propios agentes que prestan servicios en la unidad, Aquino Arca es el “jefe” de una brigada que realiza trabajos única y exclusivamente por disposición del superior, en este caso el director de zona. El exagente policial no solo realiza procedimientos sino también es la única persona de confianza del alto jefe policial a quien lo acompaña en diferentes lugares, tal como se puede apreciar en las gráficas, que el propio Aquino Arca posteó en su cuenta personal del Facebook. Que un agente policial sea persona de confianza del director de la cuarta zona y lo utilice como chofer particular no tiene nada de malo pero el cuestionamiento va a que el expolicía, ya hoy día una persona de civil y con nada menos que 9 antecedentes policiales sea “jefe” de una brigada es lo que muchos agentes cuestionan pero lo pueden hacer público.

Según las denuncias Aquino Arca es la única persona que a cualquier hora y día tiene acceso directo con el director de la cuarta zona es más es el único que incluso que ha logrado que varios efectivos policiales sea trasladado de un lugar a otro e inclusive en puestos claves.

Todos estos “procedimientos” lógicamente el expolicía no lo realiza gratis, el mismo actúan siempre y cuando exista algún premio para el comisario general Sanabria a quien el mismo lo trata de “guampa”, palabra muy utilizada en la jerga policial que generalmente un subalterno utiliza cuando es protegido por un alto jefe policial, como lo es en este caso.

El director de la cuarta zona es un jefe policial de perfil bajo, ni siquiera aparece en las actividades protocolares de la institución, teniendo a su cargo nada menos que tres jefaturas policiales, prácticamente las más importantes del país, como ser Alto Paraná, Canindeyú e Itapúa.

A nivel policial siempre se habló de la existencia de una brigada que opera y funciona a cargo del director de zona y que han llegado a cometer atrocidades en los procedimientos. Nunca se ha escuchado que los mismos efectivos que forman parte de la brigada hayan realizado un operativo conjuntamente con la Fiscalía u otros órganos jurisdiccionales. Según los datos estos policías que actúan de civil tienen como única misión recaudar directamente sin ser molestados pues son “hijos” del director de la cuarta zona, que a su vez es camarada del Comandante de la

Policía Nacional, comisario general comandante Críspulo Sotelo, quien ni siquiera estaría al tanto de las atrocidades que cometen estos agentes en diversos lugares.