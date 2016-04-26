Director ordena traslado de jefe regional de la Patrulla Caminera LOCALES

Por disposición del director de la Patrulla Caminera, Luis Christ Jacobs, fue trasladado ayer el Inspector Principal Alfredo Bareiro de la Jefatura Octava Ciudad del Este de la institución, dependiente del MOPC. En su resolución, con fecha 25 de abril, Jacobs señala que los traslados son a los efectos de prestar un mejor servicio a la ciudadanía. Cabe indicar que la semana pasada, el director de la Caminera participó de una sesión extraordinaria de la Asociación de Municipalidades del Alto Paraná AMUALPA, en donde varios jefes comunales solicitaron la destitución o traslado de Bareiro, a quien acusaron de no combatir con suficiente énfasis la corrupción. En la oportunidad, el director de la Caminera había dado pocas señales de que atendería el pedido, no obstante, el lunes sorprendió con la resolución, en cual traslada a Bareiro, al igual que dispone otras movidas dentro de la institución.

Así las cosas, Alfredo Bareiro es trasladado a la Jefatura zona 19, distrito de San Pedro del Ycuamandyju. En su reemplazo, asume Inspector Superior Blas Ponce, como jefe regional y de zona, quien contará como ayudante al inspector segundo Edgar Andrés Villamayor. Asimismo, en el destacamento “Km. 248 ruta VI Minga Guazú”, asume el sub inspector Mario Benítez González.

Sobre su traslado, Bareiro indicó que se trata de un “cambio de rutina”, que no tiene relación con la reunión realizada la semana pasada en AMUALPA. “Ya cumplí más de un año en Ciudad del Este y ahora tengo una nueva misión. Pero personalmente he recibido las felicitaciones del director, porque logramos bajar las estadísticas de accidentes considerablemente”, aseguró Bareiro.

Por su parte, Blas Ponce, nuevo jefe regional, señaló que hace tiempo se viene desempeñando en Alto Paraná, como ayudante del saliente, por lo que está preparado para la misión encomendada. El mismo refirió además que desea contar con la ayuda de los conductores, en el sentido del respeto a las leyes de tránsito, para así mantener en un mínimo los accidentes de tránsito y evitar el pago de multas. Finalmente, el presidente de AMUALPA, Justo Gamarra, intendente de Iruña, tomó con beneplácito el cambio en la Patrulla Caminera, indicando que de esa manera, los intendentes están “un poco más tranquilos” y que esperan del nuevo titular que trabaje en forma coordinada con los municipios y principalmente, controle y castigue severamente los pedidos de coimas que pudieran realizar sus subordinados en las rutas del décimo departamento.