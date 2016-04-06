Directores de Itaipu verifican obras realizadas por la entidad en el distrito de Minga Guazú
El director general paraguayo de la ITAIPU Binacional, James Spalding, y una comitiva integrada, entre otros, por los directores ejecutivos, Pedro Domaniczky (Coordinación) y Carlos París (Administrativo), recorrieron este martes varias instituciones de la región, para verificar acciones ejecutadas por la Entidad. La comitiva visitó la escuela para ciegos “Prof. Gumersindo Fernández”, del km. 14, Monday, el hospital distrital de Minga Guazú y el local donde se está construyendo el cuarto Centro de Rehabilitación de Teletón, ubicado en el km. 20. El recorrido incluyó además las zonas de obras viales del km. 4 y 5,5 de la Ruta Internacional. La escuela de ciegos ya venía recibiendo algunos aportes de la Binacional, sin embargo, en esta ocasión, la mayor inquietud planteada tiene que ver con la oportunidad laboral para sus integrantes.
“No piden limosna, están pidiendo la oportunidad de ganarse el pan de cada día, como cualquier otro paraguayo. Ese es un desafío que vamos ir viendo con el sector privado, de cómo articular las acciones para la inserción laboral, no solo en entidades del estado. Hay muchos empresarios de peso en Alto Paraná, que quieren ayudar y estaban aguardando saber cómo hacerlo”, manifestó Spalding.
La comitiva se trasladó después hasta el hospital distrital de Minga Guazú, donde la Entidad lleva ejecutada varias acciones, como la revitalización de los tanques de agua, más una importante inversión para el reacondicionamiento y ampliación del mencionado centro asistencial. Asimismo, la institución cuenta con una ambulancia equipada y donada por la ITAIPU Binacional.
Otra de las obras encaradas por la ITAIPU, en el distrito de Minga Guazú, es el cuarto Centro de Rehabilitación de Teletón, que está en plena construcción. La misma se ejecuta en el marco del convenio 4500033392015: ITAPU Binacional –Fundación Teletón, que será inaugurada en noviembre próximo, coincidentemente con la campaña Teletón de este año, según informó la arquitecta Martha Mernes, gestora del convenio.
Este centro, el cuarto en el país, permitirá que las personas, que actualmente se trasladan hasta Caaguazú u otras ciudades para ser atendidas, puedan hacerlo en la comunidad.
La comitiva también verificó los trabajos viales del km. 4 y del km. 5,5, dos de las obras emblemáticas encaradas por la ITAIPU y que están próximas a ser inauguradas. Estas obras, con el proyecto ejecutivo de la ampliación de la avenida Perú, demandarán a la ITAIPU una inversión próxima a los diez millones de dólares.
La comitiva estuvo integrada por los Asistentes, Deigracio Caballero y Darío Peralta, como así también del diputado nacional, Ramón Romero Roa.
