Distribuyen merienda escolar a escuelas públicas de Alto Paraná tras dos meses del inicio de clases
La Gobernación de Alto Paraná comenzó a distribuir desde esta semana los complementos nutricionales, que forman parte de la merienda escolar de los niños que acuden a las escuelas públicas del departamento. Prometen entregar las galletitas y leche a todas las escuelas próximamente. Varios directores de la zona informaron que el 4 de abril vencieron los productos que sobraron del año pasado, por lo que estaban quedando sin merienda desde hace varios días.
El licenciado Edgar Franco, secretario de Educación de la Gobernación del Alto Paraná, afirmó a los medios de comunicación que este año 2016 recién a partir del lunes 4 de abril empezaron a distribuir la leche para la merienda escolar y las galletitas se repartieron desde ayer.
La merienda escolar debe llegar a 110.000 alumnos en 750 Escuela Publicas durante 160 días este año. Con relación a la supuesta distribución de leche y galletitas pertenecientes a la última partida del año pasado, dijo que es exclusiva responsabilidad de los directores de las instituciones, pues ellos son los encargados de distribuir a tiempo la merienda escolar, aunque aclaró que la última entrega de leche realizada el año pasado tenia vencimiento mayo de 2016 y las galletitas vencían el 15 de abril del 2016. Insistió en que la distribución de la leche y las galletitas a los alumnos depende exclusivamente a los directores, lo que hace la empresa ganadora de la licitación es entregar a los directores la cantidad necesaria según la cantidad de alumnos beneficiados en cada institución.
El secretario de educación del gobierno departamental aseguró que en 15 dias estaría distribuyendo a todas las escuelas, siempre y cuando el clima permite. Sostuvo que cuando llueve, ya no se puede ingresar con los camiones hasta los lugares de difícil acceso.
Por su parte, muchos directores de escuelas afirman que es fundamental para el proceso de aprendizaje la merienda escolar, atendiendo a que muchos llegan a la escuela sin desayunar. Aseguran que muchos niños fracasan en sus estudios cuando no están bien alimentados.
El año pasado, la Gobernación realizó la distribución desde el 23 de febrero, desde el día del inicio de clase, pero este año se atrasó, debido a que tuvieron problemas en el proceso de licitación.
