Dos detenidos sobre hallazgo de cadáver de un pescador
Con relación al homicidio de Osvaldo Barrios (34), cuyo cadáver fue encontrado el miércoles en Los Cedrales, fueron detenidas dos personas e incautadas algunas evidencias. Los ahora privados de su libertad son Diosnel Coronel Torres (23) domiciliado en el Km. 7 de Pdte. Franco y Pedro Martínez (63), domiciliado en el Km. 13 y medio ruta Monday, camino a Cedrales, local denominado “pesca y pague San Gabriel”, lugar donde se desempeña como capataz. Del lugar fueron incautados pedazos de cuerda tipo cáñamo y piolines flexibles color azul, idénticas a las encontradas en la escena del crimen. También una escopeta cal. 12 Browning, que habría sido usada para cometer el crimen.
Cabe recordar que el cuerpo sin vida de Barrios fue hallado en una propiedad privada, a 200 metros de la avenida Monday y a 10 metros del camino vecinal que conduce al Puerto Moisés Bertoni. Sus restos fueron hallados envueltos con una carpa negra, dentro de una propiedad perteneciente a la empresa La Yuteña. El mismo estaba desaparecido desde el pasado 16 de abril, cuando salió de su casa en su motocicleta para ir a pescar. Los ahora detenidos quedaron a disposición del agente fiscal de la causa, Edgar Miguel Benítez.
