Dos policías brasileños violan soberanía paraguaya en persecución a “cabritero”
Dos agentes motorizados de la Policía Rodoviaria Federal del Brasil violaron la soberanía paraguaya e ingresaron a territorio nacional durante una persecución a un “cabritero” que se encontraba al mando de una camioneta robada en Foz de Iguazu. El delincuente fue detenido y la camioneta recuperada. La Policía Nacional minimizó el hecho y alegó que existe un convenio entre los uniformados de Paraguay, Brasil y Argentina que permite ingresar a territorio extranjero en casos de emergencia. Ocurrió ayer a las 15 horas en la zona céntrica de la ciudad.
Los uniformados de la Policía Rodoviaria Federal que ingresaron a territorio paraguayo en sus motocicletas de la institución y con sus armas reglamentarias fueron identificados como Estevam Ricardo Barboza y Walter Soares. Los mismos violaron la soberanía paraguaya para atrapar al “cabritero” Daniel Benítez, de 28 años, vecino del barrio San Rafael, que luego fue entregado a agentes de la Comisaría 1a. También se recuperó una camioneta Ford F-1.000 plata, con carrocería de madera y chapa brasileña BIV 5812.
Acorde a los datos, a la mencionada hora los agentes brasileños se encotraban apostados en la aduana brasileña cuando fueron alertados por radiofrecuencia que una camioneta Ford F-1.000 fue hurtada en Foz de Iguazu. Durante el control visualizaron el vehículo e hicieron señas al conductor para que se detenga, pero el mismo aceleró la marcha y atropelló las barreras de seguridad. A alta velocidad el “cabritero” tomó el Puente de la Amistad en dirección a Ciudad del Este y los uniformados en dos motocicletas lo persiguieron.
Al ingresar a territorio paraguayo el delincuente pasó por la aduana tranquilamente y fue perseguido por los agentes brasileños hasta ser interceptado en la rotonda Reloj, sobre la Ruta VII. Allí uno de los policías extrajo su pistola y encañonó al “cabritero”. Taxistas y ambulantes que estaban en el lugar rápidamente rodearon al agente brasileño y alertaron a la Policía Nacional. Personal de la Comisaría 1a tomó intervención junto con agentes del Grupo Especial de Operaciones y la situación fue controlada. Los agentes de la PRF alegaron que marinos de la Base Naval autorizaron para que entren a territorio paraguayo.
CONVENIO “FORTALEZA”
La Policía Nacional minimizó el hecho de violación de la soberanía nacional y alegó que en el marco del Comando Tripartito, que reúne a las policías de Paraguay, Brasil y Argentina, existe un convenio denominado “Fortaleza”. El acuerdo supuestamente permite que los agentes policiales de los tres países ingresen a territorio extranjero en casos de emergencia y soliciten ayuda de los naturales del lugar.
