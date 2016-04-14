Duelo de punteros el domingo DEPORTES

El domingo se ejecutará la disputa de los líderes del Grupo B. Esto con relación al torneo de la Liga Deportiva Paranaense. 13 de Junio recibirá la visita del conjunto de Boquerón, ambos tienen 10 unidades y comparten la cima. Sin embargo Boquerón presentó protesta por el equipo de Deportivo Área 1, tras el duelo del fin de semana.

Solo tres partidos se desarrollarán el fin de semana. Será en el marco de la disputa de la sexta fecha del Grupo B en el campeonato de la Liga Deportiva Paranaense. Es que en el Grupo A no habrá acción, debido a que el fin de semana cumplieron la disputa de la última fecha, y tendrán que aguardar la finalización del Grupo B para así poder comenzar íntegramente la segunda rueda el próximo fin de semana. Entre los cotejos del fin de semana, resalta el choque entre 13 de Junio y Boquerón. Ambos equipos se encuentran con 10 unidades y son líderes. Este lance se jugará en el estadio de los rojiverdes en el kilometro 10 Acaray. Además de ese encuentro, Libertad recibirá la visita del combinado de Primero de Mayo en estadio a confirmar; y Atlético Stroessner en el Héroes del Chaco jugará ante Cerro Porteño PF. Fecha libre corresponde a Deportivo Área 1. La séptima fecha por su parte se cumplirá el miércoles 21 de mayo, y los partidos a disputarse son: Primero de Mayo vs Atlético Stroessner, Boquerón vs Libertad y Deportivo Área 1 vs 13 de Junio. Fecha libre: Cerro Porteño PF.

HASTA HOY

Deportivo Área 1 tiene hasta hoy la chance de presentar su defensa ante la protesta de Deportivo Boquerón por la supuesta actuación antirreglamentaria del atleta Cristian Benites Soto. En caso de que no presente ninguna documentación el Área 1, ya se podrá definir la situación en horas de la tarde. Los encargados del Tribunal son Zully Toledo, Angel Galeano y Pedro Vera.