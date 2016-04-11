El “3” se hace fuerte en casa
El 3 de Febrero logró una gran victoria en el marco de la fecha 2 de la Intermedia. Fue al vencer 2-0 a Fernando de la Mora. Con la victoria, el combinado esteño sigue en la cima del certamen que comparte junto a Fulgencio Yegros.
El 3 de Febrero recibió ayer al conjunto de Fernando de la Mora en el marco de la segunda fecha del torneo de la división Intermedia. En casa, el equipo de Ciudad del Este aprovechó la localía y selló un gran triunfo para mantenerse en lo más alto de la competición junto a Fulgencio Yegros que también venció por segunda vez. En la primera etapa, Víctor Caballero con golpe de cabeza anotó el gol, sin embargo el portero Capdevila sacó el balón. Primero el línea y el referí validaron el gol; pero dos minutos después con los reclamos al soplapitos; este revió su postura y no validó el gol. Así fueron al descanso, con el partido empatado sin goles. En el segundo periodo, César “Piquillo” Giménez, el ovetense hizo un verdadero golazo, una obra maestra con un tiro libre ejecutado a perfección. Tras el gol, el combinado rojo mantuvo la calma y jugó de buena manera; haciendo sentir la localía. Sobre el final; el equipo del 3 de Febrero llegó al segundo, gol que valió para liquidar el expediente. Digno González se encargó de poner el segundo y definitorio tanto. Con el triunfo, el rojo esteño sigue en lo más alto del certamen semi profesional.
SÍNTESIS
Segunda fecha – Inter-media. Estadio: Antonio Aranda. Árbitro: Sebastián Morel. Asistentes: Rubén Mongelós y Christian Sosa. 3 de Febrero (2): Víctor Samudio; Fredi Samudio, Ever González, Víctor Caballero y Gustavo Candia; Juan Gamarra, Alexander González, Reinaldo López y Feliciano Brizuela; César Giménez (79’ Fulvio Duarte) y Adriano Duarte. D.T.: Gabino Román. Fernando de la Mora (0): Celso Capdevila; Milcar Gamarra, Gregor Aguayo, Arnaldo Giménez y Carlos Silva; Juan Abente (59’ Rodrigo Cantero), Jorge Britez, Oscar Benítez y Wilfrido Báez; Benjamín Cáceres (52’ Víctor Gómez) y Jorge Ayala (52’ Jeremías Velazco). D.T.: Robert Pereira.
Goles: 2’ ST C. Giménez, 44’ ST D. González (3F). Amonestados: 14’ Abente, 93’ Gamarra, 94’ Rodríguez (FM); 15’ A. González, 64’ Candia (3F).
