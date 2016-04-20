El Estado paraguayo no tiene porqué condonar las deudas de los campesinos EDITORIAL

Desde la semana pasada, la capital del país está abarrotada de campesinos, que creen tener el derecho de exigir cualquier cosa al Estado, bajo amenaza de hacer ya los famosos cortes de ruta, de “paralizar Asunción y las más importantes ciudades del país” y de generar violencia, lo cual incluso ya hicieron, como pudo verse en videos que se volvieron virales en las redes sociales.

Somos del criterio que el Estado no tiene porqué de correr con las pérdidas ni de los empresarios ni de los agricultores. Las ganancias que ellos logran con su actividad no son distribuidas entre sus conciudadanos, y está bien que así sea, pero en contrapartida estos no tienen por qué hacerse cargo de los resultados de su mala gestión ni de la caída de los precios en el mercado. El Estado no debe ser el gran salvavidas, ni ayer, ni hoy, ni nunca. Todo emprendimiento económico conlleva algún riesgo, y quienes se lanzan a producir caña de azúcar, mandioca, tomates o a cultivar chía deben asumirlo de entrada. Por eso mismo, no solo es improcedente que el Estado asuma o condone deudas, sino también que otorgue subsidios para que los productores queden protegidos del libre juego de la oferta y la demanda.

Algunos salen con argumentos traídos de los pelos, de que a los campesinos habría que condonarles sus deudas porque así se hizo con los empresarios del Transporte Público o con los accionistas del Banco de Trabajadores. O sea, argumentan que, por errores y desaciertos del pasado, ahora también ellos tienen ese mismo derecho, por más que reconozcan que está mal.

En definitiva, el Estado no debe condonar deudas, sino promover su cobro por vía judicial. Tampoco debe otorgar subsidios, sino destinar el dinero público a satisfacer las necesidades de todos, y no las de cierta empresa o sector productivo. El interés general debe prevalecer sobre el particular. Es importante que el Gobierno no dé el brazo a torcer en esta cuestión; una mesa de diálogo está instalada, se presentaron diversas propuestas a los campesinos, incluso la refinanciación de sus deudas y la eliminación de todos los intereses, pero los labriegos no se muestran abiertos a negociar, sino se mantienen en su postura inicial.

El gobierno actual ha cometido un error con la ley impulsada en relación con la vaciada Azucarera Iturbe SA, de modo que la actitud de los campesinos es, de cierto modo, comprensible, aunque no se justifica ni se debe ceder ante su intento de extorsión.

Lo que está en juego es siempre el buen uso del dinero público. Cualquier grupo de presión tiende a buscar ventajas a costa de la generalidad, de modo que el Estado debe evitar convertirse en su instrumento, cuidando que el dinero público sea invertido a favor de todos. Debe desalentar a quienes traten de obtener provechos particulares mediante el patrocinio gubernativo.