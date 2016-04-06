Empresario coreano de Ciudad del Este está internado en grave estado y supuestos responsables están presos
El empresario John Park está en grave estado en un hospital de Brasil, tras ser golpeado brutalmente de parte de tres conciudadanos en un edificio céntrico de Ciudad del Este. El suceso se registró en la madrugada del 19 de marzo, mientras se disfrutaba de una amena reunión entre amigos, de nacionalidad coreana, pero luego se desató el inesperado enfrentamiento. Los supuestos autores de la agresión ayer se presentaron a disposición de la Justicia y están detenidos.
El suceso se registró en el edificio “Torre Perfecta”, ubicado sobre la calle Boquerón, en el centro de Ciudad del Este. Según los datos, John Park, fue invitado por Isaac Yang, propietario del inmueble a dirigirse a una habitación de la vivienda, en donde sin mediar palabras, agredió físicamente a John Park, provocando un corte en la nariz y sangrado de su rostro, comprometiendo también uno de sus ojos. En la misma reunión estaban presentes Clara Arym Park e Ignacio Park quienes lejos de auxiliar a Jonh Park, proceden también a continuar con la agresión física y verbal iniciada por Isaac Yang.
Finalmente John Park intenta retirarse del lugar, con señales gravísimas de heridas en su rostro por la pérdida de sangre, se desvanece, siendo trasladado a un sanatorio para sus primeras curaciones.
Según un informe médico preliminar está severamente comprometido uno de sus ojos, pudiendo tener la pérdida total de su vista, por cuanto hasta el momento no ha podido recuperar su visión. El mismo está internado en un hospital de Foz de Yguazú Brasil en grave estado, según los familiares.
Los abogados de John Park radicaron la denuncia pertinente en la Fiscalía para solicitar la inmediata detención de los implicados. Los familiares aseguran que John Park tiene heridas de gravedad, por tal motivo tanto el agresor principal Isaac Yang, como sus cómplices secundarios, Clara Arym Park e Ignacio Park se los hará responsable tanto penal como civilmente de esta agresión. Aseguran que los agresores tienen en su prontuario hechos anteriores de violencia a otros ciudadanos asiáticos y paraguayos, de los cuales una persona tiene su mano inutilizada y otra tuvo que realizarse 4 cirugías de cerebro.
“Deseamos que la justicia intervenga con todo el peso de la ley, contra los extranjeros que alteren el orden y La Paz social, dentro de nuestra sociedad, ya que es inadmisible , que por motivos de falta de dinero o de influencias de muchos de los damnificados , no se pueda tener protección alguna por parte de la ley. Esperando el accionar inmediato de la Fiscalía a cargo del caso, seguiremos ampliando la información de este lamentable, suceso”, señala parte del comunicado de la familia del empresario.
DETENIDOS
Los supuestos autores de la agresión ayer se presentaron ante la Justicia y actualmente están privados de su libertad en la Jefatura de Policía del Alto Paraná. Acorde a los datos existe mucha presión de parte de los familiares de la víctima para que el caso sea aclarado.
