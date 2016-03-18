En 15 minutos dos motociclistas murieron sobre la Ruta VII, en distintos accidentes
En un lapso de apenas 15 minutos dos motociclistas perdieron la vida en distintos accidentes de tránsito registrados en puntos diferentes de la Ruta VII. Una de las víctimas falleció brutalmente tras ser atropellada por un automóvil y luego tener la cabeza aplastada por un motociclista. El otro fallecido sufrió una caída en circunstancias desconocidas. Los percances ocurrieron el domingo entre la 1:20 y la 1:35 en los kilómetros 12 y 9 respectivamente.
En el primer accidente registrado en el Km. 12 de la ruta, lado Acaray, dejó de existir el joven Edgar Antonio Rejala Areco, de 18 años, domiciliado en vida en el Km. 18 Monday de Minga Guazú. Su deceso se produjo a causa de un politraumatismo de cráneo. Agentes del Puesto Policial N° 12 informaron que el finado estaba al mando de una motocicleta Kenton GTR plata, con matrícula 664 CDH, al momento del percance. Los uniformados mencionaron que encontraron a Rejala tirado en la cuneta del paseo central de la ruta, ya sin signos de vida. Indicaron que se desconoce en qué circunstancias cayó del biciclo y se estrelló contra un alcantarillado, ya que no hubo testigos del percance. Agregaron que el motociclista pudo haber sido rozado por algún vehículo o que perdió el control solito, por causas desconocidas. Los restos fueron entregados a sus familiares.
ATROPELLADO
Y ARROLLADO
Quince minutos después de ocurrir el primer accidente, la Policía Nacional fue avisada que otro percance grave se registró en el Km. 9 de la Ruta VII, lado Monday.
Agentes del Puesto Policial N° 5 fueron al lugar y encontraron muerto en medio del asfalto al motociclista Angel David Benítez Medina, de 24 años, vecino del Km. 8 Monday. También se encontraba en el lugar un automóvil Kia Pride blanco, con la parte frontal bastante dañada, así como su conductor Osmar Adrian López, de 21.
El automovilista mencionó que circulaba en dirección al centro y que al alcanzar el Km. 9 le salió al paso el motociclista, quien estaba en el paseo central de la vía y pretendía atravesar hacia el lado Monday.
Tras el impacto el conductor del biciclo salió despedido y cayó en medio del asfalto. Segundos después tuvo la cabeza aplastada por un motociclista que aparentemente estaba jugando carrera clandestina con otro. Como consecuencia cayó al pavimento y sufrió lesiones, pero algunos amigos lo rescataron y llevaron del lugar antes que llegue la Policía. Un automovilista que presenció el percance confirmó la versión de López.
I simply want to tell you that I’m all new to weblog and actually liked this blog. Very likely I’m want to bookmark your blog post . You surely come with perfect posts. Bless you for sharing with us your webpage.
L’expert a t’il droit ou pas serrurier ?
I have fun with, result in I discovered just what I was having a look for. You have ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
My spouse and i got so comfortable that Albert managed to finish off his survey while using the precious recommendations he was given from your very own weblog. It’s not at all simplistic to just continually be handing out strategies which usually most people might have been selling. And we already know we now have the website owner to appreciate because of that. The most important explanations you made, the straightforward blog navigation, the friendships you will make it easier to promote – it’s everything impressive, and it is leading our son in addition to our family reckon that the article is cool, and that’s rather fundamental. Thank you for the whole thing!
I savor, result in I found just what I was taking a look for. You have ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
I have fun with, result in I found just what I used to be having a look for. You’ve ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
Hi there, You’ve done an incredible job. I will definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this site.
Great write-up, I am regular visitor of one¡¦s blog, maintain up the nice operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
I am always browsing online for tips that can help me. Thanks!
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are wonderful! Thanks!
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thank you again
I carry on listening to the news bulletin speak about getting free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the best site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i get some?
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Good ¡V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, website theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task..
hey there and thank you for your information – I have certainly picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise several technical points using this website, as I experienced to reload the site many times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement in google and could damage your high-quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my email and could look out for much more of your respective intriguing content. Make sure you update this again soon..
It¡¦s really a nice and helpful piece of information. I¡¦m happy that you just shared this useful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
I have not checked in here for a while since I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are great quality so I guess I¡¦ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
My spouse and i felt now happy Raymond managed to complete his investigations out of the precious recommendations he gained from your weblog. It is now and again perplexing to just find yourself giving for free points which often the others have been trying to sell. And now we see we now have the blog owner to appreciate for this. These illustrations you have made, the simple blog navigation, the friendships you can make it possible to create – it is all amazing, and it’s really facilitating our son and the family recognize that this subject is satisfying, which is certainly especially mandatory. Thank you for all the pieces!
Awsome site! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am bookmarking your feeds also
You completed various nice points there. I did a search on the topic and found most persons will agree with your blog.
Hi my friend! I wish to say that this post is awesome, great written and come with almost all important infos. I would like to look more posts like this .
Valuable information. Lucky me I discovered your web site unintentionally, and I’m stunned why this accident did not happened in advance! I bookmarked it.
Wow! Thank you! I constantly needed to write on my blog something like that. Can I include a part of your post to my website?
My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine just how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Thank you, I’ve recently been looking for info about this subject for a long time and yours is the best I have found out till now. But, what concerning the conclusion? Are you sure concerning the supply?
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You’re amazing! Thanks!
It’s actually nearly impossible to find well-updated individual on this content, still you appear like you fully understand exactly what you’re covering! Thank You
Excellent blog right here! Additionally your site quite a bit up very fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate hyperlink on your host? I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
I¡¦m now not certain the place you are getting your information, but good topic. I needs to spend some time studying more or understanding more. Thanks for great info I used to be on the lookout for this info for my mission.
Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue with your site in web explorer, may check this¡K IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader and a large part of other folks will omit your great writing because of this problem.
Gday there, just turned alert to your blogging site through Search engine, and realized that it is pretty informational. I’ll take pleasure in in the event you continue on such.
I do agree with all of the concepts you’ve introduced in your post. They’re very convincing and can definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are too short for starters. May you please prolong them a little from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.
Needed to draft you this little note in order to give many thanks as before over the stunning knowledge you have featured at this time. It has been certainly strangely generous with you giving freely precisely what a number of us would have distributed as an e book in order to make some dough for themselves, precisely now that you could have done it if you wanted. The suggestions also served to be the great way to fully grasp most people have a similar passion just as mine to understand way more in regard to this issue. I am certain there are millions of more pleasurable times ahead for many who scan your website.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! By the way, how could we communicate?
Well I really enjoyed studying it. This information offered by you is very useful for good planning.
Awsome website! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am taking your feeds also
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web site is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you¡¦ve on this blog. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched everywhere and simply couldn’t come across. What a great website.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I do not know who you are but definitely you are going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! However, how could we communicate?
You are a very intelligent person!
I’m writing to let you know what a brilliant discovery my friend’s girl undergone studying your web page. She noticed so many pieces, which included what it’s like to possess an incredible coaching style to make certain people with no trouble grasp a variety of tricky issues. You really surpassed my expectations. I appreciate you for showing these great, healthy, informative and as well as fun thoughts on this topic to Kate.
As a Newbie, I am constantly browsing online for articles that can help me. Thank you
It’s actually near impossible to find well-informed individuals on this area, regrettably you appear like you fully understand the things you’re writing on! Appreciate It
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your web site provided us with valuable info to work on. You have done a formidable job and our entire community will be grateful to you.
I like the valuable information you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your blog and check again here frequently. I’m quite certain I will learn lots of new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!
Very good written information. It will be supportive to everyone who employess it, as well as yours truly :). Keep doing what you are doing – looking forward to more posts.
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks!
Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We’ve ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Fantastic. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your effort.
Thank you so much for providing individuals with an extremely nice chance to check tips from this web site. It is usually so useful and also stuffed with amusement for me personally and my office co-workers to search the blog nearly 3 times in 7 days to study the latest secrets you will have. Of course, I’m also at all times contented considering the exceptional tricks served by you. Selected two tips in this post are undoubtedly the most beneficial we have all ever had.
You can certainly see your expertise within the work you write. The sector hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. All the time go after your heart.
whoah this weblog is excellent i love reading your articles. Stay up the great work! You already know, many persons are searching round for this info, you can aid them greatly.
I¡¦ve recently started a blog, the info you provide on this website has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.
I as well as my buddies were actually looking at the excellent tips and tricks on your web site and all of the sudden I had a horrible suspicion I had not expressed respect to the website owner for those secrets. All the guys were definitely so very interested to read through them and already have truly been tapping into those things. I appreciate you for indeed being really thoughtful and then for going for these kinds of very good information millions of individuals are really eager to learn about. Our own sincere apologies for not expressing gratitude to sooner.
I have not checked in here for some time since I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I¡¦ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the internet the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while people consider worries that they plainly do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Whats Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It absolutely useful and it has aided me out loads. I’m hoping to give a contribution & aid other customers like its aided me. Great job.
Keep working ,great job!
Thanks so much for giving everyone an extraordinarily special chance to read articles and blog posts from this website. It is usually very excellent and also jam-packed with a great time for me personally and my office mates to visit your web site a minimum of thrice in a week to read through the new tips you have got. And lastly, I am just at all times satisfied with your wonderful points you serve. Selected 3 facts on this page are in reality the simplest I have ever had.
Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this information. Today bloggers publish just about gossips and web and this is actually irritating. A good blog with interesting content, this is what I need. Thank you for keeping this web site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.
I carry on listening to the news update lecture about receiving boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the most excellent site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i get some?
I haven¡¦t checked in here for a while since I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I¡¦ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Well I sincerely liked studying it. This article offered by you is very useful for proper planning.
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you some interesting things or tips. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read even more things about it!
hey there and thank you for your info – I have definitely picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise several technical issues using this site, as I experienced to reload the web site a lot of times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement in google and could damage your high-quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I am adding this RSS to my email and can look out for much more of your respective interesting content. Make sure you update this again soon..
A lot of thanks for your whole labor on this site. My aunt takes pleasure in setting aside time for internet research and it’s easy to see why. We learn all of the compelling means you produce insightful tips and tricks via the web blog and in addition recommend response from other individuals on the area plus my child has always been discovering a lot. Take pleasure in the remaining portion of the new year. Your doing a fantastic job.
whoah this blog is magnificent i like reading your posts. Keep up the good work! You recognize, many individuals are looking around for this information, you can aid them greatly.
Great weblog right here! Also your web site so much up very fast! What host are you the use of? Can I get your affiliate hyperlink to your host? I want my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
Hello. splendid job. I did not imagine this. This is a impressive story. Thanks!
Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue along with your site in internet explorer, could check this¡K IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader and a good section of other people will omit your excellent writing because of this problem.
You are a very clever person!
It can be nearly extremely difficult to see well-aware visitors on this niche, and yet you look like you comprehend what you’re talking about! With Thanks
It’s actually near close to impossible to come across well-informed americans on this niche, regrettably you look like you fully grasp what exactly you’re writing about! Appreciation
There is perceptibly a bunch to know about this. I believe you made certain nice points in features also.
Excellent site. Plenty of useful info here. I¡¦m sending it to some buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious. And obviously, thank you in your effort!
Wow, fantastic weblog structure! How long have you ever been blogging for? you make running a blog look easy. The overall look of your site is fantastic, let alone the content!
A lot of thanks for each of your effort on this web page. My niece enjoys setting aside time for investigation and it’s easy to see why. A lot of people hear all regarding the dynamic ways you make efficient tips and hints via your web site and even cause participation from the others on that subject plus our simple princess is certainly being taught so much. Take pleasure in the rest of the new year. Your doing a great job.
You completed certain good points there. I did a search on the subject and found the majority of folks will agree with your blog.
Wonderful goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely wonderful. I really like what you have acquired here, really like what you’re stating and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it sensible. I cant wait to read much more from you. This is actually a great website.
I’ve been surfing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be a lot more useful than ever before.
I like what you guys are up also. Such clever work and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I¡¦ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my site 🙂
Thanks for any other informative web site. The place else may just I am getting that kind of information written in such a perfect approach? I’ve a undertaking that I am simply now working on, and I’ve been on the look out for such info.
Thank you for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do some research on this. We got a grab a book from our area library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I’m very glad to see such great info being shared freely out there.