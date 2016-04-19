En asalto roban unos G. 35 millones de una organización de mujeres
Dos delincuentes que se hicieron pasar por funcionarios de la Municipalidad de Ciudad del Este tomaron por asalto una vivienda y robaron unos G. 35 millones luego de rendir a la propietaria y otras 15 mujeres que integran a una organización social. Los bandidos sabían perfectamente que ese día se cobró un cheque de casi G. 50 millones y se debía repartir la plata entre las víctimas. El atraco ocurrió ayer a las 11 horas en el interior de una vivienda del barrio San Juan.
El asalto fue perpetrado en una pequeña vivienda perteneciente a Zunilda Ferreira, de 38 años, tesorera de una organización de mujeres emprendedoras denominada Kuña Aty, apoyada y financiada por la Fundación Paraguaya.
Extraoficialmente el monto robado ascendería a los G. 35 millones.
La denuncia fue radicada en la subcomisaría 46a por Graciela Leiva, de 45, presidenta de la mencionada organización.
Según los datos, ayer a la mañana la tesorera y la presidenta cobraron un cheque por G. 48 millones y marcaron una reunión para repartir el dinero a las demás 15 integrantes de la organización. Mientras hacían entrega de la plata llegaron al lugar dos desconocidos vestidos con camisas blancas, quienes se encontraban en una motocicleta negra.
Un hombre alto, robusto y de tes morena, ingresó al patio de la casa con un arma de fuego en la cintura y preguntó por la dueña, mencionando que era funcionario municipal.
Cuando Ferreira se presentó como propietaria de la vivienda, el supuesto funcionario de la comuna extrajo su arma y dio la voz de asalto. Luego hizo acostar en el suelo a todas las mujeres que fueron para recibir su dinero y se apoderó de la plata que estaba sobre una cama.
Con el botín en manos salió nuevamente a la calle y huyó con su cómplice que lo aguardaba en una motocicleta. Agentes de Investigación de Delitos tomaron intervención además de los uniformados de la subcomisaría jurisdiccional.
