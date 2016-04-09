En atentado, técnico en gasolineras es baleado y muere camino al hospital
MINGA PORA. Un técnico en instalación y mantenimiento de estaciones de servivio fue asesinado a tiros por parte de desconocidos que realizaron disparos desde un vehículo en movimiento. La víctima regresaba hacía la zona de Tavapy en compañía de un compañero cuando sufrió el atentado. El hecho ocurrió ayer a las 18 horas sobre la Supercarretera, en la zona de la colonia San Lorenzo de este distrito. El que perdió la vida es Modesto Ovidio Jaquet Orué, de 52 años, con domicilio en la localidad de Tavapy I, quien acusó varias heridas de bala. Según datos preliminares, fue auxiliado con vida y acabó falleciendo camino a un centro asistencial. La víctima se encontraba acompañado de su compañero de trabajo Carlos Delvalle Méndez, de 53, que resultó ileso. Los datos obtenidos hasta el cierre de nuestra edición, indican que Jaquet y su compañero regresaban del departamento de Canindeyú luego de realizar la verificación de una estación de servicios. Los mismos se desplazaban por la Supercarretera en una furgoneta Fiat Fiorino. Al alcanzar la zona conocida como “Lote 7” fueron emparejados por otro vehículo de donde uno de los ocupantes realizó varios disparos. Los proyectiles impactaron en Jaquet, que finalmente acabó falleciendo.
Agentes policiales de la subcomisaría de la colonia San Lorenzo tomaron intervención en el caso y hasta el cierre de nuestra edición no informaron si las víctimas sufrieron un asalto o si se trató directamente de un crimen por encargo.
