En incidente entre coreanos, joven es brutalmente agredido y queda desfigurado
En un incidente entre miembros de la comunidad coreana, un hombre fue brutalmente agredido por tres personas y quedó con el rostro desfigurado. La víctima de la agresión sufrió lesiones graves y según diagnóstico médico podría perder un lado de la vista. El ataque ocurrió en la madrugada del pasado sábado en un edificio ubicado sobre la calle Boquerón casi Eusebio Ayala, en el centro de la ciudad, pero recién salió a luz ayer por causa del hermetismo con que es manejado.
La víctima de la brutal agresión es el coreano John Park, de 27 años, yerno del propietario de la tienda Bonita Kim. El mismo quedó con el rostro desfigurado y según diagnóstico del médico Oscar Báez, del Hospital Regional de Ciudad del Este, podría perder la visión del ojo izquierdo. Como autores de la agresión están sindicados sus paisanos Isaac Yang, Clara Arym Park e Ignacio Daun Park, que ya fueron denunciados ante la Fiscalía por lesión grave y amenaza. La causa es tramitada en la unidad de la fiscal Carolina Rosa Gadea.
Según los datos, el pasado viernes a las 22:30 horas Park fue hasta el edificio Torre Perfecta, para compartir con amigos en el departamento de Isaac Yang.
Ya en horas de la madrugada del sábado, el propietario del inmueble lo invitó a pasar a una habitación. Cuando ingresó Yang trancó la puerta y sin mediar palabras le propinó un puñetazo en la cara. Seguidamente ingresaron a la pieza Clara Arym Park e Ignacio Daun Park, que también le propinaron socos y puntapiés por todo el cuerpo.
Por causa de los golpes Park perdió el conocimiento por algunos momentos. Posteriormente otros presentes en el lugar lo ayudaron y lo sacaron del lugar para que vaya a un centro asistencial. Según fuente, el suegro de la víctima tiene fuertes influencias y estaría presionando a políticos locales y miembros de la Corte Suprema de Justicia para que los que agresores sean imputados y encarcelados. El motivo de la brutal agresión se desconoce, ya que la víctima no mencionó nada.
