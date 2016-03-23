En Minga Guazú celebran el 26° aniversario de elevación a distrito DESTAQUE

La población de Minga Guazú celebra el 26° aniversario de elevación a distrito de este municipio, con una actividad religiosa, con homenaje a las primeras autoridades de la comuna. Según las proyecciones de la población de la DGEEC, cuenta con 82. 086 habitantes, siendo el tercer municipio más poblado de Alto Paraná. Su actividad económica está basada principalmente en la agricultura, ganadería e industria, pero las autoridades siguen dejando en el olvido a la población más humilde de esta zona, principalmente a los pequeños productores. La corrupción sigue atrasando a la comunidad.

Las autoridades políticas, religiosas, educativas y pobladores en general de Minga Guazú celebraron ayer el 26 aniversario de elevación a distrito de este municipio. La conmemoración se inició con una misa en la parroquia Don Bosco, del Km 16. Hubo homenaje a las primeras autoridades de esta ciudad, donde entregaron reconocimientos a los ex intendentes. Por motivo de la Semana Santa, la conmemoración de este año se limitó al acto protocolar, pues no realizaron ninguna otra actividad festiva, según explicaron los organizadores.

El intendente de la ciudad, Digno Caballero, muy cuestionado en su administración desde el mandato anterior, ocupó la primera fila en la iglesia, junto a su esposa Blanca de Caballero, diputada nacional por Alto Paraná, quien fue cuestionada por ser presuntamente una planillera en el Ministerio de Educación.

El jefe comunal considera que la ciudad está avanzando aceleradamente, gracias a los trabajos realizados en su administración, pero a juzgar por las condiciones en que viven muchos ciudadanos de la zona. Los caminos en varias localidades son intransitables en días de lluvia y los productores no reciben apoyo de parte de las autoridades nacionales, pese a que su esposa es uno de los representantes de Alto Paraná en la Cámara de Diputados.

Debemos recordar que Minga Guazú, su actividad económica está basada principalmente en la agricultura, ganadería e industria. Esta última ha tenido un considerable incremento en las últimas décadas, logrando que la zona alcance un gran nivel de industrialización. Por esta razón, es conocida como la “Capital Industrial del Alto Paraná”, debido a las numerosas plantas industriales que se encuentran en la zona, como silos de granos y fábricas en su mayoría. Minga Guazú fue fundada el 14 de mayo de 1958, cuando un grupo de jóvenes se ubicó en plena selva del Paraná, para dar inicio a la entonces Colonia Presidente Stroessner.

Se creó primero como Colonia por ley N° 623, para luego convertirse en distrito el 22 de marzo de 1990, con el nombre que tuvo la antigua colonia “Minga Guazú”.