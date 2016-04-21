Encapuchados asaltan local y roban más G. 20 millones
Dos delincuentes con pasamontañas y casco tomaron por asalto un local de cobranzas y robaron más G. 20 millones luego de reducir al gerente y más dos empleados. Los bandidos tenían informaciones precisas que en el local había dinero y fueron directamente al grano. El atraco ocurrió ayer las 6:20 horas sobre la calle R.I. 3 Corrales casi Julio César Riquelme, en el barrio Ciudad Nueva.
El informe de la Comisaría 2a refiere que dos bandidos tomaron por asalto el local denominado “Puerto Capital” y robaron unos G. 23 millones en efectivo. El dinero sería fruto de las cobranzas realizadas por la empresa. Resultaron víctimas de los delincuentes el contador y gerente Raúl Felipe Domínguez Herebia, de 53 años, y los empleados Silvia Haedo Fernández, de 29, y Diego Valdéz Cabrera, de 22.
El gerente del local dijo a los investigadores que acababa de abrir las puertas y se encontraba en su oficina junto con los dos empleados. Repentinamente una motocicleta negra se estaciona en la vereda y dos hombres robustos y armados irrumpen violentamente. Los desconocidos que utilizaban pasamontañas por debajo de sus cascos, dieron la voz de asalto y amenazaron con disparar si alguno intentaba reaccionar.
Uno de los delincuentes se encargó de vigilar a las víctimas mientras el otro se apoderó de todo el dinero que estaba guardado en la gaveta de un armario. Aparentemente los bandidos sabían perfectamente que había dinero y tras apoderarse de todo abandonaron el local y huyeron en su motocicleta. Las cámaras de seguridad captaron toda la acción, pero las imágenes no sirven de mucho para los investigadores porque no es posible identificar a los autores del atraco.
