Encapuchados ejecutan a tiros a capataz de establecimiento rural
SAN ALBERTO. El capataz de un establecimiento rural fue brutalmente asesinado a tiros de parte de tres hombres encapuchados que lo maniataron antes de ejecutarlo. Los desconocidos llevaron del lugar dinero, productos químicos, una camioneta y una motocicleta de competición. Los rodados posteriormente fueron abandonados nuevamente. Una mujer que se encontraba con la víctima se escondió bajo una cama y se salvó de correr la misma suerte. El violento hecho ocurrió el domingo a las 19:30 horas en la zona rural de la colonia San Antonio, distrito de San Alberto.
La víctima fatal del violento episodio es el brasileñoValdemir André Schirmann, de 32 años, capataz de un establecimiento rural perteneciente a su compatriota Joao Peron, con domicilio en Foz de Iguazú. El empleado del local fue maniatado a la espalda y recibió varios disparos en la cabeza, falleciendo de forma instantánea. Una mujer identificada como Luciana, se encontraba con el finado y se salvó de correr la misma suerte luego de esconderse bajo una cama. Según datos proveídos por la mujer a la Policía Nacional, el domingo se encontraba en compañía de Schirmann dentro de la vivienda cuando los perros comenzaron a ladrar insistentemente. Ante esta situación el capataz salió al patio para verificar, momento en que fue sorprendido por tres desconocidos que estaban encapuchados y armados con armas largas y cortas. Los mismos le preguntaron dónde estaba el dinero y luego lo metieron a la casa a los empujones.
La mujer comentó que al percatarse de la presencia de los extraños, corrió hasta una de las habitaciones y se escondió debajo de la cama. Luego escuchó varios disparos y por seguridad se quedó escondida por varios minutos. Al salir de su escondite ya encontró a Schirmann tendido en suelo boca abajo rodeado de un charco de sangre. Luego verificó el patio y se percató que los desconocidos llevaron una motocicleta Honda y una camioneta Toyota Hilux, cabina simple, blanca que estaban estacionados, así como algunos productos químicos y dinero por monto desconocido. Ayer en horas de la mañana la Policía Nacional encontró abandonada la motocicleta robada a pocos kilómetros del establecimiento rural. Al mediodía agentes policiales de la Colonia Laurel, distrito de Nueva Esperanza, Canindeyú, informaron que hallaron la camioneta robada al costado de un camino con la llave puesta. El comisario principal Juan Alonso, jefe de Investigación de Delitos, mencionó que los primeros datos apuntan hacia un crimen pasional, pero dio muchos detalles. Luego mencionó que hay un grupo trabajando en la zona del crimen y que en las próximas horas se tendrán más informaciones.
