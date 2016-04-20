Encargada del Ballet Municipal de Santa Rita denuncia despido injustificado
La encargada del Ballet Municipal de Santa Rita, Karen Solís, fue desvinculada de la institución tras el cambio del intendente, sin recibir aguinaldo e indemnización, luego de trabajar más de tres años en la comuna. La afectada llegó ayer hasta la Oficina Regional de Trabajo para realizar su denuncia, pues por lo menos pretende cobrar lo que le corresponde, atendiendo a que el intendente actual, César Torres, quien reemplazó al ex intendente Concepción Rodríguez, se comprometió en volver a contratarla, pero luego se desentendió de su caso. La profesora recordó que en febrero habló con el nuevo intendente, quien se comprometió en seguir a cargo del Ballet Municipal, solicitándole que presente una propuesta, pero nunca la recibe en su despacho. “Me fui cuatro veces, nunca me atendió, algunas veces no estaba y otras veces decían que estaba muy ocupado. Mi intención por lo menos es cobrar lo que me corresponde, porque trabajo no me puede faltar, pero su palabra debía cumplir este señor (por el intendente). Mi contrato era con la municipalidad y no con el intendente”, indicó la afectada.
Karen Solís explicó que ya fue desvinculada de la institución en el momento de la transición del Gobierno Municipal, pues fue contratada en el periodo del ex intendente Concepción Rodríguez.
