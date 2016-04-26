Encuentran unos 20 kilos de crack en bus paraguayo POLICIALES

FOZ DE IGUAZU. Un ómnibus con matrícula paraguaya que partió de Asunción con destino a la ciudad de Florianópolis fue retenido por la Receita Federal y luego de una verificación se hallaron unos 20 kilos de crack escondidos en un fondo falso. Las autoridades brasileñas no informaron sobre la detención de algún responsables del bus. El vehículo fue demorado el domingo a la noche y verificado ayer a la mañana.

Se trata de un ómnibus perteneciente a la empresa de transporte internacional Boquerón, con chapa paraguaya BDY 297. En la parte frontal del vehículo, en el hueco de uno de los parlantes ubicados en el techo, los agentes de la Receita Federal hallaron 14 panes envueltos con cinta adhesiva y al verificar confirmaron que se trataba de 20 kilos de crack. No se informó sobre la detención de ninguna persona.

Las autoridades brasileñas informaron que en la noche del domingo siguieron al ómnibus hasta su garaje ubicado en cercanías de la terminal de ómnibus, con la información que estaba transportando drogas en algún compartimiento oculto. Con ayuda de un can antidrogas verificaron el interior, pero debido a la gran cantidad mercaderías que había el animal no pudo detectar nada.

El colectivo fue trasladado hasta el depósito de la Receita Federal y fue lacrado. Ayer a la mañana los federales volvieron a revisar el interior con el can antidrogas y esta vez sí detectaron algo extraño en el hueco del parlante ubicado sobre la estribera.