Envían a la cárcel a supuesto cómplice en homicidio de joyero en Santa Rita
SANTA RITA. El joven que el fin de semana pasado fue detenido como presunto cómplice en el asesinato de un joyero fue imputado y remitido a la penitenciaría por pedido del Ministerio Público. Por otro lado, los investigadores continúan buscando a la joven que se relacionaba con la víctima por dinero y que aparece como principal sospechosa de cometer el homicidio. El fiscal Eduardo Cazenave, que investiga el asesinato del joyero Francisco De Jesús Buera Ortigoza, de 72 años, ocurrido el pasado 13 abril, imputó por homicidio doloso y solicitó la remisión del joven Milcidades Báez Ovelar, de 22, a la Penitenciaría de Encarnación. El citado fue detenido el pasado 16 de abril como presunto cómplice del homicidio, por ser pareja de la joven Laura Diana Bernal Rodríguez, de 18, sospechada de ser autora material del hecho. Los investigadores mencionaron que en el celular de Báez se hallaron varios mensajes comprometedores que fueron intercambiados con Bernal antes del homicidio del joyero. En su casa allanada también se encontraron varias joyas que habrían sido robadas de la víctima. Imágenes de cuatro cámaras de seguridad serán analizadas para ver si en el día del crimen se encontraba en inmediaciones de la vivienda de Buera, en el barrio San Pauli de Santa Rita.
Por otro lado, la Policía Nacional sigue sin poder localizar a la joven Diana Bernal, principal sospechosa de cometer el homicidio. La misma trabajaba en una mueblería y se acostaba con el joyero por dinero. Habría planeado el asesinato un mes antes para quedarse con una buena suma de dinero que la víctima debía recibir por la venta de un inmueble. Se presume que se fugó a la ciudad de Concepción, de donde es oriunda.
I just want to tell you that I’m beginner to weblog and actually liked you’re blog site. More than likely I’m going to bookmark your blog . You amazingly have incredible articles and reviews. Appreciate it for sharing your website.
Facture de plombier : a qui la charge electricité ?
Hello there, I discovered your site by means of Google even as looking for a comparable topic, your web site got here up, it looks good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
A lot of thanks for all of the efforts on this site. Debby takes pleasure in working on investigations and it’s obvious why. Almost all know all regarding the compelling form you give practical information through this blog and as well improve response from other ones about this subject matter while our simple princess is now being taught so much. Have fun with the rest of the new year. You have been conducting a first class job.
Excellent blog here! Also your site loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Useful information. Fortunate me I found your web site unintentionally, and I am surprised why this twist of fate did not came about in advance! I bookmarked it.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped me.
I have read several excellent stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much attempt you put to make this type of great informative site.
Great ¡V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs and related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, web site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task..
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Generally I do not learn article on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to take a look at and do it! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thank you, quite nice post.
Great site! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am bookmarking your feeds also
I have not checked in here for a while since I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.
I simply desired to thank you very much once again. I do not know the things that I might have worked on without the entire tips revealed by you about my problem. Certainly was a very depressing difficulty in my opinion, but understanding this skilled fashion you processed that made me to jump over gladness. I’m thankful for the help and in addition sincerely hope you are aware of a powerful job you’re accomplishing teaching many people via your web blog. More than likely you have never come across any of us.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my web site thus i came to “return the favor”.I am trying to find things to enhance my site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
I think this is one of the most vital information for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But should remark on few general things, The site style is great, the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
There is apparently a bundle to identify about this. I believe you made some good points in features also.
Hello there, I found your web site by means of Google whilst searching for a related matter, your web site came up, it seems good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
You actually make it seem really easy with your presentation but I to find this matter to be really one thing that I think I’d by no means understand. It kind of feels too complicated and extremely broad for me. I’m having a look ahead to your next publish, I will attempt to get the hang of it!
You made some good points there. I did a search on the topic and found most persons will have the same opinion with your blog.
I together with my pals happened to be reviewing the nice recommendations located on the website and so all of the sudden developed an awful feeling I never expressed respect to you for them. All the boys appeared to be as a consequence glad to read through them and have very much been making the most of these things. Appreciate your genuinely quite considerate and also for pick out varieties of nice subject areas millions of individuals are really needing to discover. Our own honest apologies for not expressing appreciation to you earlier.
Somebody essentially lend a hand to make significantly articles I would state. This is the very first time I frequented your website page and so far? I amazed with the analysis you made to create this actual publish incredible. Wonderful process!
Hello there, I found your blog by way of Google whilst searching for a related subject, your web site got here up, it appears to be like good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Someone essentially lend a hand to make severely articles I might state. This is the first time I frequented your website page and to this point? I surprised with the research you made to create this actual submit amazing. Great process!
Simply desire to say your article is as astounding. The clearness in your post is simply spectacular and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the enjoyable work.
It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you some interesting things or suggestions. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article. I want to read more things about it!
I simply needed to appreciate you once again. I am not sure the things that I would’ve done without the actual aspects shown by you regarding my area. It was actually an absolute alarming matter for me personally, however , spending time with a skilled fashion you processed it forced me to weep over delight. I am just grateful for the guidance and even wish you find out what an amazing job you are always undertaking instructing most people through your site. I know that you have never got to know any of us.
I’ve been surfing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Heya here, just turned conscious of your weblog through Search engines like google, and discovered that it is seriously educational. I’ll appreciate should you continue on this.
It truly is near unattainable to see well-informed men and women on this area, unfortunately you look like you are familiar with the things you’re revealing! Appreciation
Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Wonderful. I am also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your hard work.
I think other site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and great user genial style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, as well as the content!
Hello, you used to write great, but the last few posts have been kinda boring¡K I miss your super writings. Past few posts are just a little out of track! come on!
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed! Extremely useful info specially the last part 🙂 I care for such information much. I was seeking this certain information for a long time. Thank you and best of luck.
I do agree with all of the ideas you have offered on your post. They are very convincing and can certainly work. Nonetheless, the posts are very quick for beginners. May just you please prolong them a bit from next time? Thank you for the post.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
I¡¦ll immediately snatch your rss feed as I can not in finding your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly allow me recognize in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped me.
I savour, result in I found exactly what I was taking a look for. You’ve ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is excellent blog. A fantastic read. I will definitely be back.
What i do not understood is in truth how you are now not actually a lot more well-preferred than you may be right now. You are so intelligent. You understand therefore significantly on the subject of this subject, made me personally believe it from numerous varied angles. Its like women and men aren’t involved except it is one thing to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your own stuffs nice. Always maintain it up!
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your website is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you¡¦ve on this website. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched everywhere and simply could not come across. What an ideal site.
It can be practically impossible to come across well-qualified individuals on this niche, then again you appear like you know what exactly you’re preaching about! Gratitude
I am so happy to read this. This is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this best doc.
Very nice post and right to the point. I am not sure if this is really the best place to ask but do you folks have any thoughts on where to employ some professional writers? Thanks 🙂
hello there and thank you for your information – I have certainly picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise several technical points using this web site, since I experienced to reload the website many times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google and could damage your high-quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for a lot more of your respective fascinating content. Make sure you update this again soon..
Magnificent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just too wonderful. I really like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you are stating and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it smart. I can’t wait to read much more from you. This is really a terrific web site.
I have been surfing online more than three hours nowadays, yet I by no means found any interesting article like yours. It is lovely worth enough for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made just right content material as you probably did, the internet can be a lot more useful than ever before.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
I relish, lead to I found just what I used to be taking a look for. You have ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
I and also my guys appeared to be reading the good hints from your web site and so before long got an awful feeling I never expressed respect to the web site owner for those tips. My boys were definitely as a result happy to study them and have undoubtedly been taking pleasure in those things. Thanks for genuinely indeed kind as well as for considering variety of excellent issues most people are really wanting to know about. My personal sincere regret for not expressing gratitude to sooner.
Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Magnificent. I’m also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.
Wonderful work! This is the type of information that are meant to be shared around the net. Disgrace on the search engines for now not positioning this put up upper! Come on over and consult with my website . Thanks =)
I’ve been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this blog. Thanks , I will try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your site?
Wonderful paintings! This is the kind of information that are supposed to be shared across the net. Shame on Google for not positioning this publish higher! Come on over and consult with my website . Thanks =)
As a Newbie, I am constantly browsing online for articles that can aid me. Thank you
Whats up very nice website!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your web site and take the feeds additionally¡KI’m glad to find a lot of helpful information here within the publish, we’d like work out extra techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
I think other web-site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and excellent user genial style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.
Hello. impressive job. I did not anticipate this. This is a excellent story. Thanks!
Wow, fantastic weblog structure! How lengthy have you ever been blogging for? you made running a blog look easy. The whole look of your site is great, let alone the content material!
I have recently started a web site, the information you provide on this website has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is magnificent, as well as the content!
Thanks a lot for giving everyone a very superb possiblity to read from this blog. It is always so nice plus full of amusement for me and my office friends to visit the blog nearly three times a week to read the fresh guidance you have. And indeed, I am just at all times happy considering the striking tricks served by you. Certain 1 ideas in this posting are in truth the best I’ve had.
Just desire to say your article is as astounding. The clearness in your post is just great and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the gratifying work.
I carry on listening to the news bulletin talk about getting free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the top site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i acquire some?
Somebody necessarily lend a hand to make critically articles I would state. This is the first time I frequented your web page and thus far? I surprised with the research you made to create this actual submit amazing. Fantastic activity!
I think other web-site proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and wonderful user genial style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!
You’ll find it almost not possible to encounter well-updated readers on this subject, although you look like you realize which you’re writing on! Cheers
It truly is near close to impossible to see well-updated people on this content, and yet you seem like you know the things that you’re indicating! Appreciate It