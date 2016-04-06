Esposa de Miguel Medina es candidata a Presidente de Comité N° 1 en Franco
Mabel Otazú será candidata a la presidencia del Comité 1, es una introducción a la carrera política por el equipo de la Nueva Mayoría que apoya la Presidencia del PLRA, Salym Buzarquis. La misma es esposa del extinto Miguel Median, exintendente de Franco, y excandidato a Gobernador del Alto Paraná. Doña Mabel, indicó que es la primera vez que participa en política ya que siempre estuvo al lado de su finado marido Miguel Medina exintendente municipal por dos periodos de Presidente Franco. Dijo que nunca participó en política pero ahora que se recibió de abogada la invitaron a este desafío que lo toma de la mejor manera ya que tuvo un excelente profesor, que fue Miguel Medina. Manifestó que la intención en su actividad política es la de ganar el Comité N° 1 de Franco para trabajar con sus correligionarios, y en especial con la gente para volver a reactivar al comité y trabajar con todos los sectores, sin distinción, por el engrandecimiento del partido.
Expresó que en Franco la dirigencia está muy abandonada y necesita nuevamente creen en sus dirigentes por lo que quiere un cambio de mentalidad y de una renovación del partido por lo que aseguró una gran victoria.
Anunció que el viernes será realizado un gran encuentro con toda la dirigencia franqueña, con una reunión y encuentro general del distrito a las 20 horas con la presencia de Salym Buzarquis, y todos los diputados y referentes del equipo, como punta pie inicial. Los demás candidatos a los comités de Franco por la Alianza de la Nueva Mayoría, son; en el Comité 2, el Lic. Roque Cáceres alias “Alemán”; y en el comité 3: Hugo Acosta. Por su parte, Luis Fernando Acosta, candidato Juvenil, refirió que vienen trabajando con todos los jóvenes para buscar que la Comisión Juvenil del PLRA, vuelva a ser representativa y por sobre todo canal de oportunidad para la JLRA.
