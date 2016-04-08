Home DESTAQUE Exjugador y cómplice son atrapados por hurtar sillones

Exjugador y cómplice son atrapados por hurtar sillones

Marcos David Palacios Domínguez y Nelson Daniel Fariña Alvarez fueron pillados hurtando sillones de una casa y fueron atrapados.

Marcos David Palacios Domínguez y Nelson Daniel Fariña Alvarez fueron pillados hurtando sillones de una casa y fueron atrapados.

Un exjugador de fútbol y un cómplice fueron sorprendidos hurtando sillones de una vivienda y fueron perseguidos y atrapados por el dueño de casa y un grupo de vecinos. Posteriormente los ladrones de poca monta fueron entregados a la Policía Nacional. Ocurrió el miércoles a las 22 horas en el barrio La Blanca.
Los que aparentemente no tenían donde sentarse y no se les ocurrió mejor idea que hurtar sillones son el exjugador de fútbol del club Boquerón, Marcos David Palacios Domín-guez, de 27 años, y su cómplice Nelson Daniel Fariña Alvarez, de 23, vecinos del mencionado barrio. Del poder de los mismos se recuperaron ocho sillones propiedad de Alberto Villalba, de 30. Según los datos, Villalba se encontraba en el interior de su casa cuando escuchó un ruido en el patio. Al mirar vio a dos personas llevando sus sillones y salió corriendo detrás de los mismos con ayuda de vecinos. Luego de algunos metros los ladrones fueron alcanzados y reducidos, recuperándose los objetos hurtados. Posteriormente los dos fueron entregados a agentes de la Comisaría 4a del barrio Pablo Rojas.

