Expropiación de inmueble en Ciudad del Este fue sancionada
El Proyecto de Ley “Que deroga la Ley N° 5.365, que declara de interés social y expropia a favor del Estado paraguayo – Secretaría de Acción Social (SAS), un inmueble individualizado como finca N° 3.660, ubicado en el Km. 6 Monday del municipio de Ciudad del Este, para su posterior transferencia a título oneroso a favor de los actuales ocupantes del asentamiento Los Ángeles”, fue sancionado por la Cámara de Diputados y será remitido al Ejecutivo.
El diputado Enrique Pereira (ANR-Central), solicitó la ratificación de la versión Diputados y rechazar, con ello, las modificaciones del Senado. Sin embargo, el diputado Concepción Quintana (ANR-Alto Paraná), como proyectista, pidió que el pleno acepte el documento aprobado en Cámara Alta.
Argumentó que en su momento visitaron la zona y les fueron entregados unos documentos que no eran del lugar mencionado sino que correspondían a otra zona donde ni siquiera había gente viviendo.
Con la aceptación de las modificaciones, la normativa fue sancionada y remitida al Poder Ejecutivo.
