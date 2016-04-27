Home LOCALES Firman convenio de cooperación para fortalecer Educación en Franco

Firman convenio de cooperación para fortalecer Educación en Franco

197 1555

La Universidad Nacional del Este y la Municipalidad de Presidente Franco firmaron un “Convenio Marco de Cooperación” para promover el desarrollo de la Educación y la Cultura a nivel general. Ambas instituciones desean establecer beneficios mutuos, lazos de amistad, entendimiento y cooperación por la cual se establezcan una estructura general que fortalezca e incremente los acuerdos interinstitucionales.Con la firma del “Convenio marco de Cooperación” entre la UNE y la institución municipal, se abren las posibilidades para desarrollar proyectos de enseñanza superior, investigación científica e innovación tecnológica. “Es una brillante oportunidad para integrar esfuerzos con miras al desarrollo de nuestra ciudad” expresó el intendente municipal de Presidente Franco, Ing. Roque Godoy.
Este acuerdo posibilita la elaboración de convenios específicos complementarios, enmarcados en las siguientes actividades: estudios e investigaciones conjuntas; realización de cursos, seminarios, conferencias, talleres; formación y perfeccionamiento de Recursos Humanos; desarrollo de proyectos de investigaciones aplicadas; publicaciones conjuntas, entre otros. El Rector de la Universidad Nacional del Este, Ing. Gerónimo Laviosa, considera de suma importancia la cooperación y alianza estratégica formalizada con la Municipalidad de Presidente Franco. “Ponemos a disposición de todo el municipio los recursos que disponemos en la universidad para contribuir con el desarrollo e innovación de la comunidad” ratificó el Ing. Laviosa.Tanto la UNE como la Municipalidad de Pdte. Franco, coinciden en diversos intereses y objetivos en el ámbito de la cultura y la educación, por lo que este documento de entendimiento y cooperación mutua, establece las bases firmes para la ejecución de futuros proyectos que contribuyan al fortalecimiento cultural y educacional.
“Para nosotros es muy importante contar como aliado estratégico a la Universidad Nacional del Este, porque lograremos responder, en el mediano plazo, los aspectos estructurales de fondo que necesita nuestra ciudad para un desarrollo sostenible” enfatizó el Ing. Roque Godoy, intendente franqueño.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 91

0 67

197 COMMENTS

  1. Having read through this I thought it was rather enlightening.
    I appreciate you finding the time and effort to put this post together.
    I once again find myself personally spending way too much time both reading and posting comments.
    But so what on earth, it absolutely was still worth
    every penny!

  2. Heya i am the first time here. I came across this board and so i believe it is truly useful & it helped me to
    out a good deal. I am hoping to provide something back and aid others such as you helped me.

  6. whoah this weblog is fantastic i love reading your posts.
    Stay up the good work! You recognize, many persons are searching round
    for this information, you could help them greatly.

  8. It’s really a great and useful bit of info. I’m satisfied that you just shared this helpful info around.
    Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

  9. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically
    tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for
    quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something
    like this. Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.

  11. Everybody loves what you guys are often up too.
    This kind of clever work and exposure! Keep up the very good works guys I’ve included you guys to our blogroll.

  12. Pretty nice post. I simply came across your weblog and wanted
    to state that I actually have really enjoyed surfing
    around your blog posts. In any case I am going to be subscribing for your rss feed and so i hope you write
    again soon!

  13. My brother recommended I might like this web site.
    He was entirely right. This post actually made
    my day. You cann’t imagine just how much time I had spent for this
    info! Thanks!

  14. Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a
    few of the pictures aren’t loading properly.
    I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
    I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same
    outcome.

  15. Great post. I used to be checking constantly this
    web site and I am just impressed! Extremely useful info specially the final
    part 🙂 I maintain such info much. I used to be seeking this
    particular information for a number of years. Thanks a lot and
    have a great time.

  16. Attractive element of content. I simply stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that
    I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
    Anyway I will be subscribing on your augment and even I success you access persistently
    fast.

  17. Greate pieces. Keep writing such kind of information on your site.

    Im really impressed by your site.
    Hello there, You have done a great job. I will certainly digg it and for my part suggest to my friends.

    I am sure they’ll be benefited from this website.

  18. Having check this out I think it is very enlightening.
    I appreciate you taking the time and energy to put this short article
    together. I once again find myself personally spending plenty of time both reading and leaving comments.
    But just what exactly, it had been still worthwhile!

  19. Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the images on this blog loading?

    I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
    Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.

  21. After exploring a number of the articles on your site, I seriously like your technique of writing a
    blog. I saved it to my bookmark website list and are checking back soon. Kindly
    visit my website too and let me know your opinion.

  22. Does your website use a contact page? I’m having a difficult time
    locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail.
    I’ve got a bit of ideas for your personal blog you may well be thinking about hearing.
    In either case, great blog and so i enjoy seeing it develop after a while.

  23. Currently it seems like Expression Engine is the top blogging platform available
    right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?

  24. I am aware this if off topic but I’m thinking about starting my own blog and was curious what
    all is needed to get setup? I’m assuming possessing
    a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not too internet
    smart so I’m not 100% certain. Any recommendations
    or advice can be greatly appreciated. Appreciate it

  25. When some one searches for his necessary thing, therefore he/she desires to be available that in more detail, so that thing is
    maintained over here.

  28. Fine means of describing, and pleasant component
    of writing to get information on the topic of my presentation topic,
    which i will deliver in school.

  29. I like the valuable information you provide within your articles.
    I will bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly.

    I’m quite certain I will learn a great deal of new stuff on this site!
    Better of luck for the following!

  31. Wow that was strange. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked submit
    my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted to say wonderful blog!

  32. Hi to every body, it’s my first pay a quick visit of this web site; this blog carries amazing and actually fine
    information in support of readers.

  34. Right now it looks like WordPress is the top blogging platform out there right now.
    (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?

  35. Howdy! Would you mind if I share your blog with my twitter
    group? There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content.
    Please let me know. Thank you

  36. An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a colleague who
    was conducting a little research on this. And he actually bought
    me breakfast due to the fact that I discovered
    it for him… lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thanks
    for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending the time to talk about
    this subject here on your internet site.

  37. I do accept every one of the concepts you have introduced to your post.
    They’re really convincing and may certainly work.

    Still, the posts are too short for newbies. May just you
    please prolong them a lttle bit from subsequent time? Thank
    you for that post.

  39. you’re in reality a good webmaster. The website loading velocity is incredible.
    It sort of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick.

    Also, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve performed a great activity on this
    matter!

  40. you are in point of fact a good webmaster. The site loading speed is incredible.
    It sort of feels that you’re doing any unique trick. Moreover,
    The contents are masterpiece. you’ve performed a wonderful task on this subject!

  41. I really like whatever you guys are often up too. These kinds of clever work
    and reporting! Keep up the wonderful works guys I’ve added you
    guys to our blogroll.

  42. When someone writes an paragraph he/she maintains the image
    of a user within his/her mind that just how a user can know it.
    So that’s why this part of writing is amazing.
    Thanks!

  43. When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is
    added I get three emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove
    me from that service? Thanks a lot!

  45. My spouse and so i stumbled over here different website and thought I should check things out.

    I really like the things i see so now i am following you.
    Look forward to checking out your online page again.

  47. Having read through this I thought it was extremely informative.
    I appreciate you finding the time and energy to set this short article together.
    One time i again find myself spending too much time both reading and commenting.
    But so what, it had been still worthwhile!

  48. We’re a team of volunteers and starting a completely new scheme in your community.

    Your website offered us with valuable information to be effective on. You may have done
    a remarkable task and our whole community will most likely be
    thankful to you.

  51. Hi do you mind letting me know which web host you’re using?

    I’ve loaded your blog site in 3 different internet browsers and I have to admit this web site loads a lot quicker then most.
    Is it possible to recommend a good hosting provider
    at a reasonable price? Many thanks, I appreciate it!

  52. I really do consider all the ideas you have introduced on your post.
    They’re really convincing and will certainly work.
    Still, the posts are very brief for novices. Could you please prolong them just a little
    from subsequent time? Many thanks to the post.

  54. Howdy! Quick question that’s totally off topic.
    Have you any idea how you can make your web site mobile friendly?
    My website looks weird when viewing from my iphone 4. I’m looking for
    a template or plugin that might be able to correct this issue.
    If you have any suggestions, please share. Thanks a lot!

  57. Thanks for your personal personal marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading it, you can be a great author.I will
    be sure to bookmark your blog site and can eventually return very soon.
    I would like to encourage anyone to continue your great writing,
    use a nice morning!

  58. I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I’m not positive if this publish is written through him as nobody else
    recognise such distinct about my problem. You might
    be amazing! Thanks!

  59. I’m excited to discover an excellent site.
    I have to to thanks for ones time for this particular particularly fantastic read!!
    I definitely really liked every amount of it and so
    i have you ever bookmarked to look at new things inside your site.

  60. I really like the helpful info you provide within your articles.
    I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here frequently.
    I’m quite sure I’ll learn plenty of new stuff here! Have a great time for the following!

  61. I really love your blog.. Great colors & theme.
    Do you make this excellent site yourself? Please reply back as I’m seeking to create
    my very own site and want to know where you got this from or what the theme is named.
    Cheers!

  63. Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon everyday.
    It will always be useful to read content from other authors and use a little something from their
    websites.

  68. Greetings from Colorado! I’m bored at the job so I
    chosen to take a look at your website on my small iphone during
    lunch break. I love the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to take a look once i go back home.
    I’m shocked at how quick your website loaded on my small mobile ..
    I’m not really using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, excellent blog!

  69. Awesome issues here. I’m very satisfied to peer your article.
    Thank you a lot and I’m looking forward to
    contact you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?

  70. I used to be recommended this website by my cousin. I’m uncertain whether this post is
    published by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble.
    You’re incredible! Thanks!

  73. Terrific article! That is the kind of information that
    are supposed to be shared throughout the internet. Shame on the search engines for now not positioning this post upper!
    Come on over and visit my internet site . Thanks =)

  74. That is very fascinating, You are an overly professional blogger.
    I have joined your feed and stay up for searching for more of your great post.

    Also, I have shared your site in my social networks

  76. Link exchange is nothing else however it really
    is just placing another person’s weblog link in your
    page at proper place as well as other person will likely do similar in support
    of you.

  77. I’m truly experiencing the design and layout of the blog.
    It’s a very easy in the eyes that makes it much more pleasant
    in my opinion to come here and visit more frequently.
    Do you hire out a developer to create your theme?
    Superb work!

  80. I have got been surfing on-line greater than 3 hours nowadays, yet
    I by no means discovered any interesting article like yours.
    It is actually beautiful price sufficient for me.

    Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made good written content as it is likely
    you did, the net will most likely be much more helpful than ever
    before.

  81. Your personal style is indeed unique in comparison with other people I have read stuff from.
    I appreciate you for posting when you’ve got the chance, Guess I’ll just
    book mark this web site.

  82. Ahaa, its good conversation on the subject of this article
    here around this site, I actually have read all that, so at this point
    me also commenting here.

  83. We have to many thanks for the efforts you’ve devote penning this website.
    I’m hoping to see the identical high-grade articles or content from
    you later on too. In reality, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to
    get my personal site now 😉

  84. Thanks for any other informative site. Where
    else may I am getting that type of information written in such a perfect means?

    I have a project that I’m simply now working on, and I’ve been on the look
    out for such info.

  85. I don’t even be aware of way I stopped up here, but I assumed this
    publish was once good. I do not recognise who you’re but certainly you will be attending a
    famous blogger when you aren’t already. Cheers!

  86. Good day! This is my first comment here so I just wanted
    to give a quick shout out and say I genuinely enjoy reading your articles.

    Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same topics?

    Many thanks!

  88. Hi! This is certainly my first holiday to your blog site!

    We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new initiative in the community
    within the same niche. Your website provided us valuable
    information to work on. You possess done a wonderful job!

  89. Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my iphone and tested
    to see if it can survive a thirty foot drop, just so she can be a
    youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views.

    I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!

  91. Hi, Neat post. There exists a challenge together with your site in web explorer, might test this?
    IE still is the market chief and a great percentage of people will miss your great writing because of this issue.

  92. I am just really enjoying the theme/design of your weblog.
    Have you ever run into any browser compatibility issues?

    A couple of my blog visitors have complained about my website not operating correctly
    in Explorer but looks great in Chrome. Are you experiencing any solutions to help fix
    this problem?

  93. Excellent pieces. Keep posting such kind of info on your page.
    Im really impressed by it.
    Hey there, You have done a fantastic job. I’ll
    definitely digg it and for my part recommend to my friends.
    I am confident they will be benefited from this site.

  95. Just want to say your article is as astonishing.
    The clarity in your put up is just great and i could assume you are knowledgeable in this subject.

    Fine along with your permission allow me to grasp your feed to keep updated with impending post.
    Thank you one million and please keep up the rewarding work.

  96. Have you seriously considered writing an e-book or guest authoring on other blogs?
    We have your blog centered on the very same information you discuss and would really like
    to obtain you share some stories/information. I realize my visitors would
    enjoy your work. If you will be even remotely interested, go ahead and
    shoot me an e-mail.

  97. Hi i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anywhere,
    when i read this article i thought i could
    also make comment due to this sensible article.

  98. Its such as you read my thoughts! You appear to understand a lot about this, such as you
    wrote the e book in it or something. I feel that you simply
    could do with a few p.c. to pressure the message house a bit, but instead of
    that, that is wonderful blog. An excellent read.
    I’ll definitely be back.

  102. The NOR (Norwood) inside paint code, used solely throughout 1967, is a single letter and is identical character as
    used on the Protect-Plate (POP).

  106. This data was eliminated in 1968, but in mid-12 months 1969,
    the Norwood Fisher Body plant started using a new body paint/trim coding scheme – the well-known X codes and other
    codes including D80, Z10, and Z11.

  107. Data evaluation indicates that the sequence number on the LOS plant was assigned regardless of model or physique
    sort. By this we mean that Camaros and full-measurement passenger vehicles each
    incremented the same sequence counter.

  116. I keep listening to the rumor speak about getting boundless online
    grant applications so I have been looking around for the best site to
    get one. Could you advise me please, where could i get some?

  117. Supreme Court, during 2001 and 2002, refused to review the conviction of Jay Cohen, who
    had been running an internet sportsbook based in Antigua.
    All of them value the amount of installs so far and recent install growth.
    Some baby naming apps allow your unborn baby to choose its own name.

  118. ” She apparently has regained her fantastic figure after the birth of her son Sabastian in Feb. SEO services provided by experienced companies are comprehensive and price-effective. If you just glance at the picture, it looks like Willow was completely topless.

  119. Any person who’s experienced the drudgery as well as torture of
    a typical fitness center visitation understands that you don’t reward your punished abdominal area with a post-workout piece of mud cake.

  122. While each instructor and also gym might establish their very own goals for advancement, a lot
    of health clubs move from beginning classes to intermediate based upon a number of vital abilities.

  123. By the time of the first National Women’s Civil
    liberties Convention in 1850, however, suffrage was coming to be a progressively vital aspect
    of the movement’s tasks.

  124. His games constantly feel like they’re made from scratch, without a recognisable core extracted
    from various other games.

  125. Hello, Neat post. There is an issue with your
    site in web explorer, could test this� IE still is
    the market chief and a big component of people will leave out your wonderful writing because of this problem.

  126. It’s hard not to love this New York design project from Family and PlayLab, which
    plans to bring a giant filtration system to the
    murky waters between Manhattan and Brooklyn The project would take the shape of a 164-foot long floating pool set to take shape in 2016 – if all funding efforts go as planned.

  127. Good post. I learn something totally new and
    challenging on blogs I stumbleupon on a daily basis.
    It’s always useful to read through articles from other writers and use something
    from other sites.

  129. Artists, developers, level contractors, audio as well as QA people really need
    to understand just how coding works generally, as well as exactly how particular aspects
    of the video game are working – streaming data, crash detection, memory allocation, etc – in order to do their task appropriately.

  130. Superb post but I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this topic?

    I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit more.
    Appreciate it!

  131. Credit cards through a bank are usually better for your credit score than department store or other “finance company” cards.
    Much like ecstasy, Methylone makes you feel good, and also brings about a slight change in your visual capabilities, increasing your color and brightness threshold,
    and giving you an illusion that the world is literally brighter.

    Visa designers from all over the world have created one hundred beautiful credit cards for Epos International
    of Japan.

  134. Howdy, I do believe your site may be having browser compatibility problems.
    Whenever I loiok at your blog in Safari, it looks fine however
    when opening in IE, it has some overlapping issues.
    I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Besides that, wonderful website!
    http://www.hartlarsson.com

  136. Some of one of the best sunglasses available on the market for males
    embody the manufacturers Adidas Originals, Giorgio Armani, Givenchy, Mont Blanc, Police,
    Serengeti, and others.

  137. I have been browsing online morfe than 3 hours
    nowadays, yet I by nno means found any interesting article
    like yours. It’s lovey worth sufficient foor
    me. In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers made just right content as
    you did, the nett might be a lot more useful than ever before.
    http://www.flurishh.com

  139. He would not consider that Curry has tapped the influential sneakerhead” market-people who accumulate uncommon shoes and are willing to pay
    very high prices for them.

  142. I have been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or
    weblog osts on this sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I
    ultimately stumled upon ths website. Reading this
    information So i’m gld to express that I’ve an incredibly
    just right uncanny feeling I came upon exactly wwhat I needed.
    I sso much without a doubt will make certain to do not omit this website and provides it
    a look regularly. http://www.djsanderk.com

  145. For instance, based on Dick’s Sporting Goods you will discover heavy
    power sneakers for forward gamers, lighter all-round footwear for basic play
    and an excellent-gentle basketball shoe for
    quicker gamers and level guards.

  146. I’ve read some just right stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting.
    I wonder how a lot attempt you put to make one of
    these fantastic informative website.

  147. I got this web page from my friend who told me regarding this website and now this time I am browsing this site and reading very informative articles or reviews
    here.

  149. Though similar in appearance, faux footwear all the time use the materials
    with no flexibility, suppose you wear a Nike air max sneakers
    in cold winter, there are potentialities that your footwear could
    fracture.

  150. If they cause plenty of blisters or create ache in your ft then it is a
    signal that the shoes should not the perfect fit or they’re worn out and wish
    changing.

  153. It includes pumping hot milk at high stress through very little nozzles,
    where the turbulence splits the fat blobs apart into
    smaller sized ones; their ordinary size drops from 4 micrometers to
    about 1. The abrupt boost in globule numbers causes
    a proportional boost in their area, which the original globule membrane layers are insufficient to
    cover.

  156. Here is somewhat trick: wearing a pair of real Nike air max sneakers walking on the plastic ground, you will hear a really loud creak” sound,
    while the pretend one, beneath normal circumstances,
    could completely make no such voices.

  157. Players love to match the bodily appearances of their sneakers
    to their personalities as sneakers may enhance their persona on court docket.

  159. Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave
    it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the
    shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it
    pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to
    tell someone!

  165. I just want to mention I’m beginner to blogging and actually loved you’re web-site. Almost certainly I’m planning to bookmark your site . You certainly come with excellent articles and reviews. Appreciate it for sharing your web site.

  169. Counterfeit UGG boots are everywhere in the market, but listed below are two simple methods to make
    sure that you have purchased an genuine UGG
    boot.

  171. I’ll right away snatch your rss as I can not to find your email subscription link or newsletter service.
    Do you have any? Please permit me recognise in order that
    I could subscribe. Thanks.

  172. You are great! Thanks!Great blog here! Also your web site loads up
    fast! What web host are you utilizing? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
    I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours
    lol

  173. I do not know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else
    encountering problems with your site. It appears as though some of the written text in your content are running off the screen. Can someone else
    please comment and let me know if this is happening to
    them too? This might be a issue with my web browser because I’ve had
    this happen before. Thanks

  174. Découvrez des produits Reggae et Rastas exclusifs : Collectors Bob Marley,
    T-shirts acutely aware, Adidas Rasta, Bijoux éthiopiens, Marcus Garvey nook, Livres en français, Top DVD…
    Paiement sécurisé.

  175. Hanson Robotics has actually patented a special skin-like rubber, or frubber,” to ensure that Sophia can greater than 60 types of facial expressions.

  181. You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something that I think I would never
    understand. It seems too complicated and very broad for me.
    I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of
    it!

  189. I simply want to tell you that I am just new to weblog and seriously loved your blog. Likely I’m going to bookmark your site . You amazingly come with wonderful stories. Thanks a bunch for sharing with us your webpage.

  190. Administrators as well as instructors have expressed gratitude for the inability to have and videotape stated that they would not enable a
    robotic with the capacity to video document in the
    class.

  191. virtual wifi router app download
    virtual wifi router download windows xp
    virtual wifi router driver for windows 7

    The hump on the rear reminds me of the Hunchback of Notre Dame and
    makes the whole device are top heavy. Allow WPA encryption on your Linksys wireless high
    speed web wireless router.

    virtual wifi router 64 bit download
    virtual wifi router connected but no internet access
    virtual wifi router driver

  192. I’m curious to find out what blog platform you are using?
    I’m experiencing some minor security problems with my latest blog
    and I’d like to find something more secure. Do you have any suggestions?

  194. Soon after researching a few posts in your site now, and I actually love your way of blogging.
    I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and shall be checking back soon. Please
    check out my web page too and let me know what you
    think.

  195. You’re in reality an excellent website owner. The website
    loading pace is outstanding. It appears that you’re
    doing any special trick. Also, the contents are a work of genius.
    you’ve performed a great task on this subject!

Leave a Reply