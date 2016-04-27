Firman convenio de cooperación para fortalecer Educación en Franco
La Universidad Nacional del Este y la Municipalidad de Presidente Franco firmaron un “Convenio Marco de Cooperación” para promover el desarrollo de la Educación y la Cultura a nivel general. Ambas instituciones desean establecer beneficios mutuos, lazos de amistad, entendimiento y cooperación por la cual se establezcan una estructura general que fortalezca e incremente los acuerdos interinstitucionales.Con la firma del “Convenio marco de Cooperación” entre la UNE y la institución municipal, se abren las posibilidades para desarrollar proyectos de enseñanza superior, investigación científica e innovación tecnológica. “Es una brillante oportunidad para integrar esfuerzos con miras al desarrollo de nuestra ciudad” expresó el intendente municipal de Presidente Franco, Ing. Roque Godoy.
Este acuerdo posibilita la elaboración de convenios específicos complementarios, enmarcados en las siguientes actividades: estudios e investigaciones conjuntas; realización de cursos, seminarios, conferencias, talleres; formación y perfeccionamiento de Recursos Humanos; desarrollo de proyectos de investigaciones aplicadas; publicaciones conjuntas, entre otros. El Rector de la Universidad Nacional del Este, Ing. Gerónimo Laviosa, considera de suma importancia la cooperación y alianza estratégica formalizada con la Municipalidad de Presidente Franco. “Ponemos a disposición de todo el municipio los recursos que disponemos en la universidad para contribuir con el desarrollo e innovación de la comunidad” ratificó el Ing. Laviosa.Tanto la UNE como la Municipalidad de Pdte. Franco, coinciden en diversos intereses y objetivos en el ámbito de la cultura y la educación, por lo que este documento de entendimiento y cooperación mutua, establece las bases firmes para la ejecución de futuros proyectos que contribuyan al fortalecimiento cultural y educacional.
“Para nosotros es muy importante contar como aliado estratégico a la Universidad Nacional del Este, porque lograremos responder, en el mediano plazo, los aspectos estructurales de fondo que necesita nuestra ciudad para un desarrollo sostenible” enfatizó el Ing. Roque Godoy, intendente franqueño.
