Fiscalía allana casa de apuestas deportivas denunciada por estafa y otras irregularidades
En la mañana y tarde del jueves una comitiva Fiscal-Policial encabezada por la fiscal de la Unidad Penal N° 6, abogada Liz Karina Caballero, allanó cuatro locales de la casa de apuestas “Apostá Todo”. Denunciado el martes último por estafa por cuatro apostadores. De los locales, los intervinientes incautaron tickets de apuestas y otros documentos para su respectiva investigación. De acuerdo a los datos, los cuatro locales no cuentan con licencia de la Conajzar ni patente de la municipalidad de Ciudad del Este para operar como casa de juegos.
La orden de allanamiento fue firmado por la jueza Abog. María Garcete y ejecutado por la fiscal Liz Karina Caballero y agentes Contra Delitos Económicos de la Policía Nacional, quienes llegaron primeramente en la casa central de “Apostá Todo”, ubicado sobre la Avda. Julio C. Riquelme, detrás del Supermercado gran Vía del Km. 7 – Bº Ciudad Nueva de esta ciudad, donde fueron recibidos por el representante legal del local, Ricardo Leiva. Del lugar se pudo incautar documentos relacionados al proceso de apuestas, como ser tikets y otros elementos que guarda relación al hecho investigado. Asimismo la comitiva siguió hasta el segundo local ubicado en el km. 9 lado Monday a 600 metros aprox., de la Ruta Inter., Nº 7 de esta ciudad, donde también funciona una Ferretería denominado “Ferreteria Hugo”, donde se procedió a incautar tikets de apuestas y documentos relacionado al hecho investigado. EL tercer local allanado está situado en el Km. 8 Lado Acaray, específicamente al lado del local del Diario Vanguardia, donde la comitiva procedió a incautar tikets de apuestas y documentos relacionado al hecho investigado. Todo lo incautado fue trasladado al Ministerio Público para su investigación correspondiente.
ANTECEDENTES DEL CASO
El martes 12 de abril último, Luis Giménez, Joaquín Toledo, Víctor Fleitas y Ramón González, denunciaron haber sido víctimas de estafa por parte de la firma “Apostá Todo”, donde los mismos realizaron apuestas deportivas, pero una vez que ganaron, el propietario Ricardo Leiva, se negó a pagarles el premio que les correspondía.
De acuerdo a la denuncia, la empresa debía pagar a los denunciantes cerca de U$S. 20.000, pero se negaron a hacerlo, alegando una falla del sistema informático.
Según fuentes del Ministerio Público, los locales de “Apostá Todo” no cuentan con licencia de la Conajzar para operar como casa de juegos y apuestas, es decir que están trabajando en forma totalmente ilegal, sin embargo no son molestados ya que estarían pagando a los fiscalizadores del ente regulador para que no intervengan sus locales.
