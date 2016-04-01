Fiscalía detecta millonaria evasión y estafa en “Mundo Electrónicos”
Una millonaria evasión impositiva de casi G. 1.500 millones, detectaron los fiscales Juliana Giménez y Carlos Giménez luego de intervenir la tienda Mundo Electrónicos a raíz de reiteradas denuncias de estafas a turistas. Los dueños del local, los hermanos Germán Caballero y Francisco Javier Caballero, fueron imputados por estafa, evasión de impuestos, violación de los derechos de marcas y asociación criminal.
El local “Mundo Electrónicos” se encuentra ubicado en la galería Orquídeas, sobre la avenida Carlos Antonio López casi Adrián Jara, en el microcentro local. El 15 de julio del año pasado, la fiscala Juliana Giménez allanó el lugar por disposición del juez Amílcar Marecos. Fue luego de una serie de denuncias que se presentaron por venta de artículos supuestamente falsificados a turistas extranjeros.
Durante el allanamiento, la representante del Ministerio Público requisó documentos contables, celulares de conocidas marcas, receptores de señales de TV y aparatos DVR para almacenar imágenes de circuitos cerrados. Durante pericia a los artículos, solicitada por Giménez, se determinó que los objetos requisados eran falsificados.
Además, ya en conjunto con su par Carlos Giménez Torres, Juliana Giménez había solicitado a la Dirección General de Fiscalización, de la Subsecretaría de Estado de Tributación (SET), la realización de una fiscalización contable a la empresa Mundo Electrónicos.
Se detectó entonces una evasión impositiva por G. 1.479.741.000.
Atendiendo el resultado de las pericias, los reportes de la SET y demás indicios, los fiscales imputaron a los hermanos Germán Caballero Núñez, de 28 años; y Francisco Javier Caballero, de 32 años, por los delitos de estafa, evasión de impuestos, violación de los derechos de marcas y asociación criminal.
Para los procesados, los fiscales pidieron al Juzgado la aplicación de medidas alternativas a la prisión, pero para ello los hermanos deberán ofrecer garantías suficientes de que se someterán al proceso judicial y una caución real adecuada. También solicitaron que se disponga la inhibición general de gravar y vender bienes, la prohibición de cambiar de domicilio sin comunicar al Juzgado, y la obligación de presentarse periódicamente ante el juez.
Los fiscales también pidieron que el Juzgado disponga el embargo preventivo sobre los bienes de los dueños de Mundo Electrónicos hasta cubrir el monto del perjuicio perpetrado contra el Estado paraguayo.
