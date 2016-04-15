Fiscalizadores del MIC estarían extorsionando a comerciantes
Comerciantes libaneses denunciaron ayer que están siendo víctimas de extorsión por parte de dos supuestos funcionarios fiscalizadores del Ministerio de Industria y Comercio de Asunción quienes con la escusa de fiscalizar depósitos recorren las galerías del microcentro de Ciudad del Este. Según los datos arrimados a esta redacción, los supuestos fiscalizadores de marcas estarían cobrando entre 300 a 500 dólares americanos por depósito, supuestamente para evitar la intervención de la Fiscalía de Marcas.
Los supuestos funcionarios del MIC no fueron identificados, sin embargo fueron filmados por las cámaras del circuito cerrado de uno de los locales “visitado” por el par de extorsionadores. Según la denuncia, los supuestos fiscalizadores recorrieron ayer la conocida y emblemática galería “Jebai Center” de Ciudad del Este, en cuyo interior existen innumerables de casas comerciales, principalmente de propiedad de extranjeros. Sin embargo, el cuarto y quinto piso de dicha galería está llena de depósitos de mercaderías de diversos tipos. Los supuestos fiscalizadores del Ministerio de Industria y Comercio buscaban ropas falsificadas, sin embargo, al ingresar a los depósitos decían encontrar otros productos falsificados y sin mucho rodeo pedían dinero, supuestamente para no comunicar el hecho a la Fiscalía.
Una de las víctimas confirmó a La Jornada que tuvo que pagar U$S. 500 (dólares americanos) para que no allanen su depósito. El mismo manifestó además que solo en dicha galería los supuestos funcionarios del MIC embolsaron ayer y en cuestión de minutos unos U$S. 5.000, posteriormente desaparecieron del lugar.
MIC DEBE INVESTIGAR EL HECHO
Nadie sabe si los dos hombres son realmente funcionarios del MIC, por lo que urge una exhaustiva investigación del caso por parte de los responsables del ente.
