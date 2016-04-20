G-7 maniobra para evitar informes sobre desfalco en Caja de Jubilaciones Municipal
El concejal municipal Alejandro Zacarías una vez más solicitó el pedido de informes sobre el desfalco de más de 3.000 millones guaraníes en la Caja de Jubilaciones y Pensiones del Personal Municipal, los concejales opositores se atrincheraron y enviaron a comisión una vez más dicho pedido de informe de modo a evitar que salga a luz las documentaciones sobre el millonario desfalco que afecta directamente al presidente de la Junta Juan Carlos Barreto, quien en la época era intendente.
El presidente del legislativo en todo momento se mostraba nervioso por la reiteración del pedido de informes y alardeaba de la mayoría opositora en la Junta Municipal, que se enviaría a comisión y nunca iba a ser tratado. Le apoyó el concejal Celso Miranda alias Kelembu, solicitando que se vote y se envíe a comisión, que ese pedido quedará congelado en la comisión y nunca saldrá de ahí.
A su vez el concejal municipal Alejandro Zacarías se preguntó porque quieren enviar un simple pedido de informes sobre el desfalco millonario que se dio en la caja de jubilaciones.
Asimismo agregó que “todos los días hablan de transparencia y justamente mi solicitud es para averiguar y saber si es que el desfalco de más de 3000 millones de guaraníes ocurrió durante la administración de Juan Carlos Barreto o de otros intendentes”, indicó.
El concejal Alejandro además manifestó que el informe que vendrá ayudará al presidente de la junta y que demostrará su culpa o su inocencia, “Quiero preguntar por este medio y lo hice en sesión, cual es el miedo al pedido de informes, es más, estos informes le serán de gran ayuda, saldrá a luz si fue durante su gestión o de otros intendentes el desfalco que se produjo en la época en el que era intendente”, señaló.
En otro momento agregó que a causa de ese desfalco varias personas sufren porque no pueden acceder al beneficio de la publicación, “Hay gente que hoy día está sufriendo porque no pueden cobrar o no pueden jubilarse por culpa de ese desvío de dinero, porque a ellos se les descontó de su salario y no fue a parar a los fondos jubilatorios, estos informes además podrán demostrar los otros hechos irregulares, este es el primer pedido de informe, cuando tengamos más denuncias vamos a volver a reiterar el pedido”, sostuvo el concejal municipal.
Para culminar anunció que si quiere transparentar este hecho ilícito debe permitir que se envíen los informes para determinar quiñen de los ex intendente fueron los culpables así como dice, “El “opoare´i” es algo que nos hace ser cómplices de algo abrupto como es la perdido o desfalco de más de 3000 millones o 25 mil millones de guaraníes, tenemos que encontrar y arrancar el problema de raíz, si tanto dice que la deuda ya estaba antes de asumir la intendencia porque Juan Carlos Barreto”, culminó Alejandro Zacarías, concejal municipal.
“CULPA A INTENDENTES ANTERIORES”
Al término de la sesión Juan Carlos Barreto fue preguntado sobre el desfalco millonario ocurrido en la caja de jubilaciones antes del año 2001, el mismo reconoció la millonaria deuda y culpó a los anteriores intendentes, pero según constan los documentos, el mayor desvió de dinero en la caja de jubilaciones se produjo durante su periodo al frente de la intendencia municipal, y otros desvío en la época de Aguileo Miño Giret y Eduardo Ramón Morales, (actual asesor de Juan Carlos Barreto).
“Yo agarré esa deuda atrasada también, y luego fuimos pagando de acuerdo a la posibilidad, cada uno agarra las deudas de las anteriores administraciones, por más que vayas pagando no te sirve, sirve a la gente que estuvo anterior a vos, antes de mí estuvo Campuzano y otros varios intendentes, yo agarré la intendencia con esa cuenta millonaria, tienen que recurrir a la fuente si es necesario, a la caja de jubilaciones y al ministerio público deben recurrir, sencillo es, hay que denunciar”, sostuvo. Al ser insistido nuevamente sobre algunos detalles de la deuda en la caja de jubilaciones desvió el tema y luego se retiró.
