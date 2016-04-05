Gobernación culmina importantes tramos de asfalto de primera calidad
Gran cantidad de obras viales encaradas por el gobierno departamental fueron concluidas y habilitadas para la libre circulación, ofreciendo comodidad y seguridad vial a la ciudadanía. Un total de 250.000 m2 de asfaltado fue desplegado sobre las principales avenidas de la zona con recursos propios de la gobernación de Alto Paraná, cumpliendo cabalmente con todas las especificaciones técnicas. Pobladores del barrio San José de Ciudad del Este, manifiestan que la zona ha mejorado en su totalidad, puntualizando en la calidad del pavimento tipo asfaltado que el gobierno departamental construyó sobre la avenida Teodoro S. Mongelos. Mario Pereira al igual que Marciano Jara, frentistas, señalaron el beneficio que la obra está dando a la ciudadanía por la rápida salida que da a la ruta internacional y por que también se revalorizan las propiedades. En tanto Ronny González, titular de la secretaría de Obras de la gobernación señaló que la empresa encargada de la construcción cumplió con todas las normas exigidas y eso hace que la obra sea de primer nivel. “Las inversiones realizadas sobre las avenidas, Julio C. Riquelme y Teodoro S. Mongelos mejoran la conectividad de los principales corredores viales de la zona, y facilita el traslado de los pobladores, la calidad de ambas obras es indiscutible son de primera”, acotó González.
