Gobernador destaca que Alto Paraná crece como zona agrícola, comercial e industrial
El ejecutivo departamental valora el interés y la confianza de los empresarios e industriales que optan por Alto Paraná para instalarse, como es el caso de la Compañía Paraguaya S. A. ITIDAI, que inauguró sus dos plantas industriales, una en Ciudad del Este y otra en Minga Guazú. La empresa empieza a operar con 453 empleados, pero proyecta superar los 1.200 funcionarios para el 2018 debido al buen clima de negocios en la zona.
Participaron de la inauguración junto al gobernador el Ministro de Industria y Comercio, Gustavo Leite, el viceministro de Industria, José Luis Rodríguez Tornaco, y autoridades de Ciudad del Este y Minga Guazú.
Durante su alocución el gobernador señaló que “seguramente al darnos cuenta del crecimiento que estamos teniendo vamos a tener que comenzar a hablar de la zona industrial de Alto Paraná, alrededor de Ciudad del Este más que nada, Minga Guazú y Hernandarias, que seguramente son las más atractivas para este tipo de emprendimiento y vamos a cambiar nuestro discurso, por lo menos nosotros desde la gobernación estamos convencidos de que vamos creciendo con tres potenciales grandes que definen al Alto Paraná; El Alto Paraná agrícola, el comercial y también tenemos que comenzar a hablar fuertemente del industrial”, señaló Zacarías.
Por su parte, el presidente de ITIDAI, Arturo Shiguefuzi destacó el buen ambiente de negocios que prolifera en los últimos años en nuestro país, y es por ello que decidieron invertir en Paraguay, más precisamente en Alto Paraná.
