Gobierno es responsable de planificar una política económica de Estado
El Estado no debe descuidar la defensa de los intereses nacionales que apuntan al fortalecimiento de su poder económico, como mejor garantía de su seguridad en el mundo globalizado. En ese sentido, nuestro país debe definir sus intereses en términos económicos e impulsar una política interior y exterior que propenda a tal fin, como la mejor garantía de su seguridad nacional en el concierto de las naciones.
¿Cómo lograrlo? Algunos creen que debe ser el Gobierno el que planifique una “política económica de Estado” que propenda a tal fin. En estos mismos momentos no son pocos los políticos, legisladores e, incluso, empresarios que reclaman del Gobierno del “nuevo rumbo” una planificación acabada, o, al menos, un programa detallado que permita orientar y dirigir la actividad económica. Planes concretos que tendría que cumplir el sector privado para impulsar el crecimiento económico del país.
Sin embargo, la economía libre no precisa la planificación estatal. El Estado solo debe fijar reglas, pero no planificar. Los individuos lo deben hacer de conformidad con sus posibilidades e intereses dentro del marco legal. Lo que el Estado sí debe planificar es el necesario fin del monopolio estatal de ciertos servicios básicos, como agua y electricidad, y el desprendimiento de industrias estatales ineficientes y corruptas, como Petropar, Copaco, Capasa y otras de comprobada incapacidad para competir con el sector privado en el área en que se desenvuelven.
En vez de gastar el dinero de los contribuyentes para sostener empresas públicas ineficientes, lo que el Estado debe hacer es invertir ese dinero en el mejoramiento de la calidad de la educación pública para elevar el nivel de los recursos humanos que la industrialización del país está ya requiriendo ahora mismo; mejorar la infraestructura física indispensable para la eficiencia económica; estimular la economía para crear fuentes de trabajo y promover la masiva utilización de la electricidad disponible en las usinas binacionales.
Dentro de estas medidas estructurales de acicate para el desarrollo de la economía nacional, el Gobierno debe implementar una sensata política de preferencia garantizada a las firmas industriales y comerciales nacionales frente a la competencia de similares extranjeras, en igualdad de condiciones en cuanto a calidad de los servicios o productos ofertados. En lo económico, la política del Estado paraguayo debe apuntar primariamente al logro de fines económicos que redunden en beneficio de empresas paraguayas.
El presidente Horacio Cartes, quien representa a todo el pueblo paraguayo, no debe permitir que funcionarios públicos paraguayos subalternos suyos perjudiquen los intereses nacionales, ya sea por incapacidad o sobornados por intereses extranjeros. El Gobierno Nacional debe defender con claridad y patriotismo los intereses del empresariado local.
I simply want to mention I’m beginner to blogs and really loved your blog. Almost certainly I’m want to bookmark your website . You really have very good posts. With thanks for sharing your web page.
qu’attendez vous d’un bon chauffagiste serrurerie ?
Nice read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing a little research on that. And he actually bought me lunch because I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch!
I have been surfing on-line more than 3 hours these days, but I by no means found any fascinating article like yours. It is pretty value enough for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made good content material as you probably did, the internet shall be much more useful than ever before.
It is in point of fact a nice and useful piece of info. I¡¦m satisfied that you shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! By the way, how could we communicate?
Of course, what a fantastic blog and informative posts, I will bookmark your site.Have an awsome day!
I really wanted to type a quick message to be able to thank you for some of the remarkable secrets you are sharing at this website. My long internet research has now been paid with brilliant points to talk about with my great friends. I ‘d claim that many of us readers actually are really fortunate to be in a good community with many brilliant people with valuable tricks. I feel really lucky to have used the website and look forward to tons of more pleasurable moments reading here. Thanks again for a lot of things.
I have been examinating out a few of your stories and i can claim nice stuff. I will surely bookmark your blog.
you’re in reality a good webmaster. The site loading velocity is incredible. It seems that you’re doing any distinctive trick. In addition, The contents are masterwork. you have done a great job in this subject!
You can definitely see your expertise within the work you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. All the time go after your heart.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my blog thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to enhance my website!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
I really appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thanks again
I¡¦ve recently started a website, the info you offer on this web site has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.
As I web site possessor I believe the content matter here is rattling fantastic , appreciate it for your hard work. You should keep it up forever! Best of luck.
Hello. fantastic job. I did not expect this. This is a splendid story. Thanks!
I simply could not go away your site before suggesting that I actually loved the standard info an individual supply for your guests? Is going to be again steadily in order to check out new posts
Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Great. I’m also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.
I have been checking out some of your posts and i can claim clever stuff. I will make sure to bookmark your site.
I simply couldn’t depart your site before suggesting that I actually enjoyed the standard info an individual supply on your visitors? Is going to be back continuously in order to check up on new posts
My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
great points altogether, you just won a brand new reader. What could you suggest about your post that you made some days in the past? Any sure?
I’ve been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.
I simply wanted to construct a quick comment to be able to express gratitude to you for all of the superb suggestions you are writing on this website. My time-consuming internet research has now been compensated with excellent facts and strategies to talk about with my great friends. I ‘d express that most of us readers actually are undeniably endowed to live in a very good site with many outstanding individuals with valuable tips. I feel very much lucky to have used the webpages and look forward to many more entertaining moments reading here. Thanks a lot once again for everything.
I’m not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for magnificent info I was looking for this info for my mission.
I actually wanted to construct a small note to be able to appreciate you for all of the awesome tips and hints you are giving at this website. My considerable internet research has at the end been rewarded with useful facts and techniques to write about with my classmates and friends. I would declare that many of us website visitors actually are rather lucky to exist in a very good place with very many brilliant individuals with good solutions. I feel very much fortunate to have come across the webpage and look forward to many more fabulous times reading here. Thanks a lot again for everything.
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is fantastic, let alone the content!
My husband and i have been now relieved Jordan could deal with his homework from your ideas he came across through your web page. It is now and again perplexing just to always be giving for free key points that people today could have been trying to sell. Therefore we know we have the writer to appreciate for this. Most of the explanations you’ve made, the easy site menu, the friendships your site make it easier to create – it is mostly terrific, and it’s letting our son in addition to the family reason why the matter is pleasurable, which is certainly quite fundamental. Thank you for the whole thing!
whoah this weblog is wonderful i really like studying your posts. Keep up the great work! You know, many people are hunting around for this info, you can aid them greatly.
I’m very happy to read this. This is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this greatest doc.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.
Good website! I truly love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I might be notified when a new post has been made. I have subscribed to your RSS which must do the trick! Have a great day!
Hullo here, just started to be aware about your blog site through Bing, and realized that it’s pretty helpful. I will be grateful for should you decide persist this.
It really is mostly close to impossible to encounter well-educated visitors on this issue, but you come across as like you understand which you’re posting on! Appreciate It
hello!,I love your writing so a lot! share we keep in touch more approximately your post on AOL? I need a specialist on this house to solve my problem. May be that’s you! Taking a look forward to see you.
Great blog right here! Also your site loads up fast! What host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your associate link on your host? I desire my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!
Hi there, You’ve done an incredible job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I am confident they’ll be benefited from this website.
It truly is mostly close to impossible to come across well-informed men and women on this content, yet somehow you come across as like you are familiar with whatever you’re raving about! Bless You
I am also commenting to let you be aware of of the amazing encounter my friend’s child developed checking your web site. She realized a good number of issues, with the inclusion of how it is like to have a very effective teaching mindset to let others really easily learn about several problematic subject matter. You actually did more than my expected results. Many thanks for delivering the precious, healthy, educational and as well as unique thoughts on this topic to Mary.
Thanks for another great post. The place else may anyone get that kind of info in such an ideal approach of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I am at the look for such info.
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your web site offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our whole community will be thankful to you.
I¡¦ve recently started a website, the info you provide on this web site has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work.
It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you some interesting things or advice. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read more things about it!
I will immediately seize your rss as I can not in finding your email subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly allow me understand so that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
I would like to express my appreciation for your generosity supporting folks that really want guidance on your issue. Your very own commitment to passing the solution all through appeared to be certainly effective and have helped employees like me to realize their objectives. Your personal interesting facts indicates a whole lot to me and extremely more to my office workers. Thanks a lot; from everyone of us.
Hello my loved one! I want to say that this post is awesome, nice written and include almost all important infos. I would like to peer extra posts like this .
Good info and straight to the point. I am not sure if this is really the best place to ask but do you people have any ideea where to get some professional writers? Thx 🙂
Hello there, I discovered your website via Google while searching for a similar matter, your website got here up, it appears to be like good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all people you really realize what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally consult with my website =). We will have a hyperlink trade agreement among us!
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my site thus i came to “return the favor”.I am attempting to find things to enhance my site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
I really wanted to make a brief word so as to thank you for those pleasant information you are sharing at this site. My long internet search has now been honored with awesome concept to share with my contacts. I would state that that most of us readers actually are really blessed to dwell in a very good site with very many awesome professionals with useful guidelines. I feel pretty happy to have seen your entire web site and look forward to tons of more excellent minutes reading here. Thank you once again for all the details.
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing a little research on that. And he actually bought me lunch since I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch!
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem. You are amazing! Thanks!
excellent put up, very informative. I wonder why the opposite specialists of this sector don’t notice this. You should continue your writing. I am confident, you have a huge readers’ base already!
You actually make it seem so easy together with your presentation however I find this topic to be really something which I feel I would never understand. It kind of feels too complicated and very huge for me. I’m taking a look forward in your subsequent submit, I¡¦ll try to get the dangle of it!
Hello. excellent job. I did not imagine this. This is a impressive story. Thanks!
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is fantastic, let alone the content!
I’ve been surfing online greater than 3 hours lately, yet I by no means found any fascinating article like yours. It is pretty worth sufficient for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you probably did, the web will be a lot more helpful than ever before.
Hi, Neat post. There is a problem along with your site in internet explorer, might check this¡K IE nonetheless is the market leader and a large section of people will omit your wonderful writing because of this problem.
My brother suggested I might like this website. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
As I website possessor I believe the content material here is rattling wonderful , appreciate it for your efforts. You should keep it up forever! Best of luck.
Thanks , I’ve just been looking for information about this subject for ages and yours is the best I’ve discovered till now. However, what about the conclusion? Are you certain in regards to the source?
Helpful info. Lucky me I discovered your web site by accident, and I am stunned why this coincidence did not happened earlier! I bookmarked it.
As I website possessor I believe the content material here is rattling excellent , appreciate it for your efforts. You should keep it up forever! Best of luck.
Just wish to say your article is as surprising. The clearness in your post is simply excellent and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the gratifying work.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I don’t know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
You actually make it appear so easy together with your presentation but I to find this topic to be really something which I feel I might never understand. It kind of feels too complex and very huge for me. I’m having a look ahead in your subsequent publish, I¡¦ll try to get the cling of it!
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you some interesting things or suggestions. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read even more things about it!
Hello.This post was extremely interesting, especially since I was browsing for thoughts on this issue last Tuesday.
You really make it seem so easy along with your presentation but I to find this matter to be really something which I believe I would never understand. It seems too complex and extremely vast for me. I am looking forward on your next submit, I¡¦ll try to get the hang of it!
I keep listening to the rumor speak about receiving free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the best site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i acquire some?
Hi there, I found your web site by means of Google at the same time as searching for a related matter, your site got here up, it appears to be like good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hiya, I am really glad I have found this information. Today bloggers publish only about gossips and internet and this is actually irritating. A good site with exciting content, that is what I need. Thanks for keeping this web-site, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my website so i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to enhance my site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
Excellent blog here! Also your site loads up very fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
I have been surfing online more than 3 hours nowadays, but I never found any fascinating article like yours. It is lovely value enough for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you did, the web will probably be much more helpful than ever before.
Super duper post. Keep up the good work my man.