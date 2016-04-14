Gobierno es responsable de planificar una política económica de Estado EDITORIAL

El Estado no debe descuidar la defensa de los intereses nacionales que apuntan al fortalecimiento de su poder económico, como mejor garantía de su seguridad en el mundo globalizado. En ese sentido, nuestro país debe definir sus intereses en términos económicos e impulsar una política interior y exterior que propenda a tal fin, como la mejor garantía de su seguridad nacional en el concierto de las naciones.

¿Cómo lograrlo? Algunos creen que debe ser el Gobierno el que planifique una “política económica de Estado” que propenda a tal fin. En estos mismos momentos no son pocos los políticos, legisladores e, incluso, empresarios que reclaman del Gobierno del “nuevo rumbo” una planificación acabada, o, al menos, un programa detallado que permita orientar y dirigir la actividad económica. Planes concretos que tendría que cumplir el sector privado para impulsar el crecimiento económico del país.

Sin embargo, la economía libre no precisa la planificación estatal. El Estado solo debe fijar reglas, pero no planificar. Los individuos lo deben hacer de conformidad con sus posibilidades e intereses dentro del marco legal. Lo que el Estado sí debe planificar es el necesario fin del monopolio estatal de ciertos servicios básicos, como agua y electricidad, y el desprendimiento de industrias estatales ineficientes y corruptas, como Petropar, Copaco, Capasa y otras de comprobada incapacidad para competir con el sector privado en el área en que se desenvuelven.

En vez de gastar el dinero de los contribuyentes para sostener empresas públicas ineficientes, lo que el Estado debe hacer es invertir ese dinero en el mejoramiento de la calidad de la educación pública para elevar el nivel de los recursos humanos que la industrialización del país está ya requiriendo ahora mismo; mejorar la infraestructura física indispensable para la eficiencia económica; estimular la economía para crear fuentes de trabajo y promover la masiva utilización de la electricidad disponible en las usinas binacionales.

Dentro de estas medidas estructurales de acicate para el desarrollo de la economía nacional, el Gobierno debe implementar una sensata política de preferencia garantizada a las firmas industriales y comerciales nacionales frente a la competencia de similares extranjeras, en igualdad de condiciones en cuanto a calidad de los servicios o productos ofertados. En lo económico, la política del Estado paraguayo debe apuntar primariamente al logro de fines económicos que redunden en beneficio de empresas paraguayas.

El presidente Horacio Cartes, quien representa a todo el pueblo paraguayo, no debe permitir que funcionarios públicos paraguayos subalternos suyos perjudiquen los intereses nacionales, ya sea por incapacidad o sobornados por intereses extranjeros. El Gobierno Nacional debe defender con claridad y patriotismo los intereses del empresariado local.