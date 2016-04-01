HC aboga por trabajo coordinado entre poderes para llevar adelante los intereses del país
Durante el encuentro entre los presidente del Ejecutivo, Legislativo y Judicial, Horacio Cartes pidió un trabajo entre los poderes de Estado para que los verdaderos intereses del país se lleven adelante. El jefe de Estado, como anfitrión, fue el primero en pronunciar un discurso agradeciendo a los presentes por su participación. “Esto de hoy, creo que debe ser cotidiano, trabajar juntos porque un gobierno lo conforman los tres poderes, aunque independientes”, expresó. Cartes manifestó que es fundamental trabajar por la institucionalidad. “Es necesario que trabajemos para que las instituciones sean cada día sea más fuerte”.
Dijo que las autoridades están de paso y si hacen un verdadero trabajo pensando en la patria las instituciones irán fortaleciéndose cada día. También refirió que como funcionarios públicos tienen la obligación de rendir cuentas a la ciudadanía permanentemente.
En otro momento el mandatario manifestó que el combate a la pobreza no es una lucha del Ejecutivo solamente y pidió redoblar esfuerzo para dar mejores vidas a los compatriotas.
Por último reiteró su pedido de trabajar en conjunto y recuperar la confianza de la gente hacia la clase política y poner al Paraguay por encima de los intereses. A su turno, el presidente del Congreso Nacional, Mario Abdo Benítez, expresó que la misión de las autoridades es liderar un proceso de fortalecimiento institucional a fin de lograr instituciones fuertes, independientes, autónomas y creíbles, que revierta a favor de la democracia y del sistema republicano.
“En nuestro paso por los lugares de decisión tenemos que demostrar todo esto con actos. Hoy este documento que vamos a firmar tiene un sentido importante, pero mucho más importante es la voluntad real que pongamos para dejar un legado, a nuestra democracia, a nuestra nación”, pronunció.
El senador abogó por más encuentros a nivel de los tres poderes porque el pueblo paraguayo lo exige. “Tenemos la obligación de hablar por el futuro de nuestro pueblo”, mencionó. Las diferencias deben ser para la construcción de una sociedad más justa, más igualitaria, y no para construir murallas que nos impidan dialogar. El pueblo paraguayo nos exige este tipo de reuniones. Hablar por el futuro de nuestro pueblo, tenemos la obligación de hacerlo”, apuntó el legislador. Por su parte la ministra Alicia Pucheta, presidenta de la Corte Suprema de Justicia, declaró que la gente está esperando el trabajo organizado de los tres poderes, especialmente los más vulnerables.
