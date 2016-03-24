Hernandarias lanza ambicioso plan de fortalecimiento en seguridad turística
En el paseo España, de la ciudad de Hernandarias, se llevó a cabo el lanzamiento oficial de un plan de fortalecimiento en seguridad turística, con el fin de garantizar el libre desplazamiento de turistas en la región, disminuyendo las posibilidades de situaciones de conflicto y accidentes.
Se trata del Programa de Seguridad Turística, promovido por la Municipalidad local, que será implementado a través de una comisión interinstitucional integrada por la ITAIPU Binacional, la Po-licía Nacional, la Secretaría Nacional de Turismo (SENATUR), entre otras instituciones del Estado. El proyecto contará igualmente con la cooperación de empresas privadas.
Durante el acto de lanzamiento, el intendente de Hernandarias, Rubén Rojas, destacó la importancia del plan, señalando que el éxito del mismo se dará únicamente mediante la colaboración de todas las instituciones en mención.
Aseveró que desde hace algunos meses ya se viene trabajando en forma conjunta con la Policía Nacional y la ITAIPU Binacional, en la Costanera local, principalmente, y que hasta el momento los resultados han sido óptimos.
“El sueño de todo hernandariense es que el sector turístico se fortalezca y genere desarrollo. Gracias al apoyo de todas las instituciones, principalmente de la ITAIPU, estamos realizando un buen trabajo en los atractivos turísticos de la ciudad”, manifestó.
Por su parte, Rogelio Sallaberry, de la Coordina-ción de Proyectos Turísticos de la Binacional, expresó que el factor seguridad es un punto fundamental para el desarrollo del turismo.
“Es fundamental la cooperación y el trabajo que puedan realizar en conjunto todas las instituciones, el turismo va creciendo en Hernandarias y tenemos que dotarle de las herramientas y todo el mecanismo que haga que el turista se sienta atendido, protegido y seguro en los lugares que visita”, manifestó.
La Comisión Interinsti-tucional fue creada por Resolución Municipal N° 689, de fecha 2 de marzo del 2016, con el fin de implementar el programa: “La seguridad turística en el marco del concepto multidimensional (prevención y asistencia integral) en el destino Hernan-darias y sus corredores turísticos”. El proyecto se enmarca dentro del plan maestro de la SENATUR.
