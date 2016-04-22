Hombre denuncia a su ex pareja por acusación falsa ante Fiscalía POLICIALES

Una mujer obsesionada por el amor de un hombre y que no aceptó la ruptura de la relación, denunció a su ex pareja por violencia familiar ante la Fiscalía. La misma presentó un diagnóstico médico original pero de contenido falso para tratar de perjudicar al hombre. La Fiscal Nathalia Montanía de Pdte. Franco, tomó intervención en el hecho y ordenó la prisión del denunciado, sin embargo pudo corroborar que la mujer inventó el hecho y liberó nuevamente al afectado.

Se trata de Osvaldo Gabriel Cabral Gutierrez, domiciliado en el barrio Padre Damián de la ciudad Presidente Franco, quien a inicios de este año decidió terminar la relación sentimental que mantenía con Gloria Soledad Marecos, psicóloga y secretaria de decanato de Medicina de la Universidad Privada del Este (UPE). En febrero, Cabral Gutierrez fue denunciado ante el Ministerio Público por un supuesto hecho de violencia familiar. La causa fue atendida por la fiscal Nathalia Montanía. La mujer alegó que su ex pareja la había golpeado violentamente y como prueba presentó un diagnóstico médico, basado en una fotografía de un accidente que la misma había sufrido en diciembre del año pasado.

La fiscal Montanía ordenó la captura de Cabral Gutierez, sin embargo volvió a liberarlo al descubrir que el certificado médico presentado por la mujer era falso.

De acuerdo a los datos, la mujer se obsesionó por el afectado, motivo por el cual, bajo amenazas y chantajes no quería que la relación terminase. Los familiares del hombre, mencionaron que entre el jueves y viernes santo pasado, la mujer totalmente descontrolada amenazó con quemar dos camionetas estacionadas en el taller de su padre, en caso que su ex pareja no aceptara conversar con ella. El sábado de gloría, sospechosamente, en el mismo sitio se incendió una lancha, perteneciente a un cliente que estaba para su reparación.

De acuerdo a los datos, la mujer es adicta a los antidepresivos y prácticamente vive dopada. La misma continúa rondando la vivienda de la familia del hombre hasta la fecha y no lo deja en paz, más ahora que el denunciante ya tiene una nueva pareja.

DENUNCIA FALSA

Cansado de ser perseguido por su es pareja, Osvaldo Cabral denunció a la misma por denuncia falsa y difamación y calumnia. Cabral Gutierrez, advirtió además que en caso de que suceda cualquier cosa a algún miembro de su familia o a él, responsabiliza directamente a su ex pareja, Gloria Soledad Marecos.