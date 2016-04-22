Hombre denuncia a su ex pareja por acusación falsa ante Fiscalía
Una mujer obsesionada por el amor de un hombre y que no aceptó la ruptura de la relación, denunció a su ex pareja por violencia familiar ante la Fiscalía. La misma presentó un diagnóstico médico original pero de contenido falso para tratar de perjudicar al hombre. La Fiscal Nathalia Montanía de Pdte. Franco, tomó intervención en el hecho y ordenó la prisión del denunciado, sin embargo pudo corroborar que la mujer inventó el hecho y liberó nuevamente al afectado.
Se trata de Osvaldo Gabriel Cabral Gutierrez, domiciliado en el barrio Padre Damián de la ciudad Presidente Franco, quien a inicios de este año decidió terminar la relación sentimental que mantenía con Gloria Soledad Marecos, psicóloga y secretaria de decanato de Medicina de la Universidad Privada del Este (UPE). En febrero, Cabral Gutierrez fue denunciado ante el Ministerio Público por un supuesto hecho de violencia familiar. La causa fue atendida por la fiscal Nathalia Montanía. La mujer alegó que su ex pareja la había golpeado violentamente y como prueba presentó un diagnóstico médico, basado en una fotografía de un accidente que la misma había sufrido en diciembre del año pasado.
La fiscal Montanía ordenó la captura de Cabral Gutierez, sin embargo volvió a liberarlo al descubrir que el certificado médico presentado por la mujer era falso.
De acuerdo a los datos, la mujer se obsesionó por el afectado, motivo por el cual, bajo amenazas y chantajes no quería que la relación terminase. Los familiares del hombre, mencionaron que entre el jueves y viernes santo pasado, la mujer totalmente descontrolada amenazó con quemar dos camionetas estacionadas en el taller de su padre, en caso que su ex pareja no aceptara conversar con ella. El sábado de gloría, sospechosamente, en el mismo sitio se incendió una lancha, perteneciente a un cliente que estaba para su reparación.
De acuerdo a los datos, la mujer es adicta a los antidepresivos y prácticamente vive dopada. La misma continúa rondando la vivienda de la familia del hombre hasta la fecha y no lo deja en paz, más ahora que el denunciante ya tiene una nueva pareja.
DENUNCIA FALSA
Cansado de ser perseguido por su es pareja, Osvaldo Cabral denunció a la misma por denuncia falsa y difamación y calumnia. Cabral Gutierrez, advirtió además que en caso de que suceda cualquier cosa a algún miembro de su familia o a él, responsabiliza directamente a su ex pareja, Gloria Soledad Marecos.
I simply want to tell you that I’m newbie to blogging and site-building and truly loved this blog. More than likely I’m planning to bookmark your site . You actually come with tremendous writings. Many thanks for sharing with us your website page.
pourquoi la plomberie ? serrurerie
Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a blog website? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept
Hey very cool blog!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds additionally¡KI’m satisfied to search out a lot of helpful information right here within the put up, we need work out extra techniques on this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how could we communicate?
Keep functioning ,impressive job!
You made a number of nice points there. I did a search on the topic and found a good number of people will go along with with your blog.
Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed! Very useful information particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such information a lot. I was looking for this certain information for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.
Nice read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing some research on that. And he actually bought me lunch because I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
As a Newbie, I am constantly browsing online for articles that can aid me. Thank you
I think other web-site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and fantastic user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You’re an expert in this topic!
A lot of thanks for all of the efforts on this web page. My mother really likes making time for investigation and it is easy to see why. Most people learn all concerning the powerful method you give practical strategies via your web blog and therefore encourage contribution from visitors on the concern then my simple princess has always been learning so much. Take advantage of the rest of the year. You’re the one carrying out a powerful job.
Excellent weblog here! Additionally your web site a lot up very fast! What host are you using? Can I get your associate hyperlink in your host? I desire my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my website thus i came to “return the favor”.I am attempting to find things to improve my site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good. I don’t know who you are but definitely you are going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
whoah this blog is excellent i love studying your articles. Stay up the good paintings! You understand, a lot of individuals are hunting around for this information, you could aid them greatly.
Needed to write you the tiny note to say thank you as before on the awesome concepts you’ve featured at this time. It’s unbelievably generous with you to provide unhampered just what a few people could possibly have made available as an e book to earn some profit on their own, chiefly considering the fact that you might have tried it in case you desired. The principles in addition worked to become great way to comprehend other individuals have similar dreams just as my own to know more on the subject of this condition. I’m certain there are a lot more pleasurable moments ahead for those who see your blog.
I’ve been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this site. Thanks , I¡¦ll try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your web site?
I have to show my respect for your kind-heartedness for men and women who must have guidance on that situation. Your real commitment to getting the solution throughout was unbelievably significant and has frequently empowered employees like me to reach their objectives. Your amazing warm and helpful suggestions means this much to me and even further to my peers. With thanks; from everyone of us.
I must voice my affection for your generosity in support of folks that really need help with that question. Your real dedication to passing the solution up and down appears to be definitely effective and have regularly allowed individuals much like me to reach their pursuits. Your amazing important help indicates a whole lot a person like me and extremely more to my office colleagues. Regards; from each one of us.
Generally I do not learn article on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thank you, quite great article.
I truly appreciate this post. I¡¦ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thanks again
Wow! Thank you! I continuously needed to write on my blog something like that. Can I take a part of your post to my blog?
Hello.This article was really remarkable, especially because I was looking for thoughts on this subject last Thursday.
As a Newbie, I am always exploring online for articles that can help me. Thank you
It really is practically unattainable to see well-aware visitors on this issue, yet somehow you look like you fully understand which you’re writing about! Appreciate It
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.
I do accept as true with all of the ideas you’ve offered for your post. They’re very convincing and can definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are very quick for novices. May you please prolong them a little from subsequent time? Thanks for the post.
Hey there, just became aware about your website through Google, and realized that it’s truly informational. I’ll take pleasure in if you decide to maintain this approach.
Terrific work! That is the type of info that should be shared across the web. Shame on the seek engines for not positioning this put up upper! Come on over and discuss with my site . Thanks =)
I simply needed to thank you very much once again. I do not know the things that I would’ve tried without the entire points documented by you directly on this problem. Certainly was a real challenging condition in my view, however , being able to see the very professional fashion you treated it forced me to leap for fulfillment. I’m thankful for this guidance and even expect you comprehend what a powerful job you are carrying out teaching most people by way of your blog post. More than likely you haven’t come across all of us.
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one today..
What i don’t understood is in reality how you’re no longer really much more neatly-appreciated than you may be now. You are so intelligent. You realize thus considerably with regards to this subject, produced me individually imagine it from a lot of various angles. Its like women and men are not fascinated until it¡¦s one thing to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your own stuffs nice. All the time handle it up!
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good. I don’t know who you are but definitely you are going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Hello. splendid job. I did not imagine this. This is a fantastic story. Thanks!
You’ll find it near close to impossible to find well-advised people on this subject, however you look like you fully understand whatever you’re covering! Thank You
You made some nice points there. I did a search on the topic and found most people will consent with your site.
Thanks so much for providing individuals with an extremely pleasant opportunity to read in detail from this web site. It is always very brilliant and as well , packed with a good time for me personally and my office co-workers to search your site the equivalent of three times every week to find out the new secrets you will have. And of course, I’m just actually astounded considering the excellent techniques served by you. Selected two points in this article are without a doubt the most suitable we’ve had.
I intended to write you the little bit of word in order to say thanks the moment again for your remarkable strategies you’ve documented on this site. It is simply open-handed of you to make unhampered what numerous people might have distributed as an e-book to make some money for their own end, primarily considering the fact that you might well have done it in the event you considered necessary. Those principles additionally served as the fantastic way to recognize that someone else have the same dreams much like my own to know the truth lots more on the topic of this issue. I know there are several more fun opportunities in the future for folks who check out your website.
hello there and thank you for your information – I have definitely picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise several technical points using this site, as I experienced to reload the web site many times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement in google and can damage your quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my email and can look out for much more of your respective interesting content. Ensure that you update this again soon..
I’ve been browsing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be much more useful than ever before.
Simply wish to say your article is as amazing. The clearness in your post is simply great and i could assume you are an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the gratifying work.
Wow, incredible weblog structure! How lengthy have you been blogging for? you make running a blog look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, as well as the content!
you are truly a excellent webmaster. The website loading velocity is amazing. It sort of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick. Also, The contents are masterwork. you have performed a magnificent job in this subject!
I’ve been browsing online greater than three hours these days, yet I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It¡¦s pretty value enough for me. In my opinion, if all web owners and bloggers made just right content material as you probably did, the internet will likely be much more helpful than ever before.
I think other website proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and magnificent user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You’re an expert in this topic!
I like the helpful information you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here frequently. I am quite sure I’ll learn a lot of new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!
Of course, what a splendid site and illuminating posts, I surely will bookmark your website.All the Best!
There is perceptibly a bunch to know about this. I feel you made various nice points in features also.
Of course, what a splendid site and enlightening posts, I will bookmark your website.All the Best!
I think other website proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and great user genial style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!
Hello. fantastic job. I did not imagine this. This is a remarkable story. Thanks!
Thank you for some other informative website. The place else may just I get that type of info written in such a perfect approach? I have a project that I am just now working on, and I’ve been on the glance out for such info.
It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you some interesting things or advice. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article. I wish to read even more things about it!
I have recently started a website, the information you offer on this site has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work.
of course like your website however you need to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very bothersome to inform the truth nevertheless I will surely come again again.
Super duper post. Keep up the good work my man.
I haven¡¦t checked in here for some time because I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I¡¦ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I have really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!
Might be near extremely difficult to see well-aware americans on this subject, in addition you appear like you fully understand the things you’re preaching about! Excellent
It can be near extremely difficult to come across well-aware men and women on this niche, even though you seem like you are familiar with whatever you’re indicating! Many Thanks
I am not sure where you are getting your info, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for magnificent info I was looking for this info for my mission.
Whats Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It absolutely helpful and it has helped me out loads. I am hoping to contribute & help different users like its aided me. Good job.
Great weblog right here! Also your site rather a lot up very fast! What web host are you the use of? Can I am getting your associate link to your host? I desire my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!
hello!,I like your writing so much! proportion we keep in touch extra about your article on AOL? I need a specialist on this area to unravel my problem. May be that’s you! Looking forward to look you.
Generally I do not learn article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to try and do so! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, quite great post.
Great blog here! Also your website loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
hello!,I really like your writing very a lot! proportion we communicate extra approximately your post on AOL? I need a specialist in this space to unravel my problem. May be that is you! Looking forward to see you.
You actually make it appear really easy along with your presentation but I to find this matter to be actually one thing which I believe I would never understand. It seems too complex and extremely huge for me. I am having a look ahead in your subsequent put up, I will attempt to get the hang of it!
You could definitely see your enthusiasm in the work you write. The sector hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. All the time go after your heart.
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog like this one nowadays..
Hey there, You have done a fantastic job. I will certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this website.
Simply want to say your article is as astounding. The clearness in your post is just nice and i could assume you are an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the gratifying work.
I think other web-site proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and great user genial style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!
I’m also writing to let you understand what a awesome experience my princess went through going through your web site. She mastered such a lot of things, which included how it is like to have an ideal teaching spirit to let certain people without difficulty fully grasp specified grueling matters. You truly surpassed people’s expected results. Many thanks for imparting such good, healthy, educational and cool tips on the topic to Tanya.
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you few interesting things or tips. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article. I wish to read more things about it!
Thank you for another great post. Where else could anybody get that kind of information in such a perfect manner of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I am at the look for such info.
I have not checked in here for a while because I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I¡¦ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
I have been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or blog posts on this sort of house . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this site. Reading this info So i am happy to show that I have an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed. I so much for sure will make sure to do not omit this website and provides it a look regularly.
Great blog here! Also your web site loads up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Hiya very cool website!! Guy .. Excellent .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds also¡KI’m glad to find numerous useful info here within the post, we want develop more techniques in this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
I have recently started a site, the info you offer on this web site has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work.
As a Newbie, I am permanently exploring online for articles that can benefit me. Thank you
I like the helpful info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here regularly. I’m quite certain I will learn many new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
I¡¦ll right away clutch your rss as I can not find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please permit me recognise so that I may subscribe. Thanks.
Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the internet the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people think about worries that they just don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossips and web and this is actually frustrating. A good web site with exciting content, that’s what I need. Thank you for keeping this site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.
Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this info. Today bloggers publish just about gossips and web and this is actually annoying. A good website with interesting content, that is what I need. Thank you for keeping this site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can’t find it.
hi!,I really like your writing so so much! share we keep up a correspondence more approximately your post on AOL? I require a specialist in this area to solve my problem. May be that is you! Taking a look ahead to see you.
Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossips and internet and this is really irritating. A good website with exciting content, this is what I need. Thank you for keeping this web-site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.
Great work! That is the type of info that are supposed to be shared across the internet. Disgrace on Google for now not positioning this publish higher! Come on over and visit my web site . Thank you =)
I just wish to share it with you that I am new to writing a blog and totally liked your page. Quite possibly I am likely to store your blog post . You undoubtedly have stunning article information. Appreciate it for giving out with us the best blog post
What i don’t realize is if truth be told how you are now not really much more smartly-favored than you may be right now. You’re so intelligent. You recognize therefore significantly in terms of this topic, made me for my part consider it from numerous varied angles. Its like men and women are not interested unless it¡¦s something to do with Girl gaga! Your own stuffs outstanding. All the time maintain it up!