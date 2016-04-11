Hombre es asesinado a tiros por su tío en el predio de un lavadero
MINGA PORA. En un llamativo caso un hombre fue asesinado de varios balazos por parte su propio tío, que luego del crimen se dio a la fuga. El homicidio ocurrió en el predio de un lavadero perteneciente al autor. Una persona fue detenida por presunta complicidad en el hecho. En la casa del homicida la Policía y la Fiscalía hallaron municiones y armas de varios calibres, además de tres vehículos, uno de ellos presumiblemente usado para otro homicidio registrado un día antes. El asesinato entre parientes se registró el sábado a las 13 horas en la zona conocida como Lote 7 de la colonia San Lorenzo, a 50 metros de la Supercarretera.
El que fue brutalmente asesinado por su propio familiar es Ademar Ferreira García, de 30 años, que acusó seis impactos de balas en distintas partes del cuerpo y murió en el acto. El autor de los disparos es su tío José Ferreira, de nacionalidad brasileña, que se encuentra prófugo hasta el momento. En el lugar del crimen fue aprehendido el también brasileño Orives Ferreira, por su presunta complicidad con el homicida.
La Policía Nacional informó que por el momento se desconoce el trasfondo del homicidio. Mencionaron que el sábado después del mediodía Ademar Ferreira fue en su motocicleta hasta el lavadero de su tío José y al llegar ya fue recibido a tiros por motivos desconocidos. Por causa de las heridas cayó al suelo muerto. Tras consumar el asesinato, el autor de los disparos se fugó con paradero desconocido. Pero en el lugar quedó su amigo Orives, que acabó detenido.
El fiscal Aldo Moreira tomó intervención y luego del crimen allanó la vivienda de José Ferreira, ubicada al lado del lavadero. En el lugar se hallaron dos pistolas calibre 9mm, un revólver calibre .357mm, un rifle calibre 22mm y una escopeta pajera, así como municiones de distintos calibres para pistolas y revólveres, y para escopeta calibre 26 y 12. En el predio de la casa también había un automóvil Chevrolet Omega azul, con chapa brasileña BJQ 7463; una furgoneta Toyota Hiace blanca, con placa CCE 382, usada como transporte escolar; y una camioneta Chevrolet S-10 plata, con matrícula BCV 407.
SOSPECHOSO DE COMETER DOS HOMICIDIOS EN 24 HORAS
Los investigadores mencionaron que el homicida prófugo José Ferreira también es sospechoso de asesinar a tiros al técnico en instalación de gasolineras Modesto Ovidio Jacquet Orué (52). El crimen ocurrió el 8 de abril del corriente en el Km. 114 de la Supercarretera, en un curva de la zona conocida como Lote 7. Según los policías, la víctima regresaba del departamento de Canindeyú cuando fue interceptada por una camioneta Chevrolet S-10 plata, del cual uno de los ocupantes le disparó sin mediar palabras. Se presume que el vehículo es el mismo que fue encontrado en la casa de Ferreira. Hasta el momento se desconoce el trasfondo del asesinato.
I simply want to tell you that I am just new to weblog and truly savored this blog site. Most likely I’m want to bookmark your website . You absolutely come with perfect article content. Thanks for revealing your webpage.
Conseils, 20 ans et shouaite devenir serrurier serrurerie ?
I think this is one of the most significant information for me. And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark on some general things, The site style is great, the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers
It is in point of fact a nice and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you just shared this useful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the web the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people think about worries that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
hey there and thank you for your info – I’ve definitely picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise several technical issues using this site, since I experienced to reload the web site lots of times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google and could damage your high-quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to my email and could look out for much more of your respective exciting content. Ensure that you update this again very soon..
Thank you a lot for giving everyone an exceptionally spectacular possiblity to read critical reviews from this blog. It is always so pleasant and packed with a lot of fun for me personally and my office mates to visit the blog particularly thrice a week to learn the new secrets you have got. Of course, I’m so actually amazed considering the awesome suggestions served by you. Some 4 areas on this page are definitely the most suitable I’ve had.
whoah this weblog is excellent i really like reading your articles. Stay up the good paintings! You understand, a lot of persons are searching round for this info, you can aid them greatly.
I have been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this web site. Studying this info So i am happy to show that I’ve an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I found out just what I needed. I most certainly will make certain to don¡¦t overlook this web site and give it a look on a relentless basis.
Wow, amazing weblog layout! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you made running a blog look easy. The full look of your web site is excellent, let alone the content!
Hey very nice blog!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Wonderful .. I will bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally¡KI am happy to search out numerous helpful information right here within the put up, we need develop more techniques in this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
Good website! I really love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I could be notified when a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your RSS feed which must do the trick! Have a great day!
I would like to show my thanks to the writer just for rescuing me from such a circumstance. Because of looking out throughout the world wide web and meeting opinions which are not pleasant, I believed my entire life was well over. Being alive minus the strategies to the difficulties you have resolved as a result of your entire review is a serious case, and the ones which might have badly damaged my entire career if I hadn’t discovered your web page. Your main training and kindness in taking care of all things was priceless. I am not sure what I would have done if I hadn’t encountered such a step like this. I am able to now look forward to my future. Thanks a lot so much for the professional and amazing help. I won’t hesitate to refer your blog to anyone who should have counselling about this topic.
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your website provided us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our entire community will be grateful to you.
Howdy very cool blog!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds also¡KI’m glad to seek out numerous useful information right here within the publish, we’d like work out more strategies in this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
Thanks for any other informative website. The place else could I am getting that type of info written in such an ideal manner? I have a undertaking that I’m just now operating on, and I’ve been at the look out for such information.
I simply couldn’t leave your web site before suggesting that I really enjoyed the standard information an individual supply for your visitors? Is going to be back incessantly to investigate cross-check new posts
I like the helpful information you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently. I’m quite sure I’ll learn many new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!
Hi there, You’ve done a fantastic job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this site.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!
I have learn several just right stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you put to make this sort of fantastic informative site.
I’ve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thanks , I will try and check back more often. How frequently you update your website?
Hello there, I discovered your blog by way of Google at the same time as looking for a similar topic, your site got here up, it seems good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you’ve put in writing this site. I am hoping the same high-grade website post from you in the upcoming as well. Actually your creative writing skills has inspired me to get my own web site now. Actually the blogging is spreading its wings rapidly. Your write up is a great example of it.
Thank you a lot for giving everyone an exceptionally memorable possiblity to read from this blog. It is always so beneficial and as well , jam-packed with a lot of fun for me personally and my office fellow workers to search your blog no less than three times per week to see the new stuff you have. Of course, we are usually astounded concerning the great hints served by you. Certain two points on this page are without a doubt the most suitable we’ve ever had.
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all folks you actually know what you’re speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Please also consult with my web site =). We can have a link trade contract between us!
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.
It¡¦s actually a nice and helpful piece of information. I¡¦m satisfied that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Terrific work! That is the type of information that are supposed to be shared across the web. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and seek advice from my web site . Thanks =)
My wife and i have been now thankful that Peter could finish up his researching via the ideas he discovered using your web pages. It is now and again perplexing to just possibly be giving for free tactics that others might have been making money from. Therefore we grasp we need the website owner to thank because of that. Those illustrations you’ve made, the straightforward website navigation, the relationships you will assist to promote – it is mostly great, and it’s leading our son in addition to the family do think that situation is awesome, which is quite vital. Thanks for the whole thing!
Hello. impressive job. I did not anticipate this. This is a great story. Thanks!
I¡¦ll right away seize your rss feed as I can’t to find your email subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Please let me understand in order that I may subscribe. Thanks.
Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a blog website? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept
Great amazing issues here. I¡¦m very satisfied to see your post. Thank you so much and i am taking a look ahead to touch you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
Hey here, just started to be receptive to your blogging site through Search engine, and have found that it is really informational. I’ll be grateful for should you maintain these.
It’s near close to impossible to encounter well-advised men and women on this niche, in addition you seem like you are familiar with the things you’re revealing! Many Thanks
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.
Hello there, I found your site via Google whilst looking for a related matter, your website got here up, it seems good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
I have been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this kind of house . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this web site. Studying this info So i am happy to convey that I have an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed. I such a lot for sure will make sure to don¡¦t disregard this site and give it a look regularly.
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I’ve shared your site in my social networks!
I have recently started a site, the information you offer on this site has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are amazing! Thanks!
A lot of thanks for your whole hard work on this website. My aunt really likes engaging in research and it is obvious why. I learn all about the powerful form you deliver practical strategies on your web site and as well foster contribution from visitors on that issue while our own girl is actually discovering a whole lot. Take pleasure in the rest of the new year. You’re doing a superb job.
Of course, what a magnificent site and instructive posts, I definitely will bookmark your site.Have an awsome day!
Might be near extremely difficult to encounter well-educated americans on this area, regrettably you seem like you comprehend what you’re talking about! Appreciate It
I like the helpful info you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your blog and check again here regularly. I am quite certain I’ll learn many new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
Hello. excellent job. I did not expect this. This is a splendid story. Thanks!
Needed to draft you that very little remark to help say thanks again with the gorgeous ideas you have provided on this website. It was so tremendously open-handed of you to grant publicly precisely what many of us might have offered for an ebook to get some profit on their own, specifically seeing that you might well have tried it if you ever considered necessary. These thoughts additionally worked to provide a fantastic way to know that many people have the same zeal just like my very own to see a lot more in respect of this problem. I think there are millions of more pleasurable occasions in the future for many who check out your site.
Well I definitely enjoyed reading it. This post offered by you is very helpful for correct planning.
I haven¡¦t checked in here for some time as I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are great quality so I guess I¡¦ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
I precisely needed to appreciate you again. I am not sure what I might have taken care of in the absence of the actual information provided by you on my problem. It has been an absolute distressing dilemma in my opinion, nevertheless coming across your professional form you processed the issue took me to jump with contentment. Now i’m grateful for your guidance and even pray you realize what a great job you are putting in training men and women using your web blog. I am sure you’ve never encountered any of us.
Very good written story. It will be supportive to everyone who utilizes it, as well as yours truly :). Keep up the good work – can’r wait to read more posts.
I’ve been surfing on-line more than 3 hours today, but I never discovered any fascinating article like yours. It is beautiful value enough for me. In my opinion, if all web owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you probably did, the net shall be much more useful than ever before.
excellent publish, very informative. I’m wondering why the other experts of this sector don’t understand this. You should continue your writing. I’m sure, you have a huge readers’ base already!
A lot of thanks for all your work on this website. My mom takes pleasure in carrying out internet research and it’s really obvious why. A number of us know all concerning the compelling form you produce invaluable guidance through your web site and in addition improve contribution from other individuals on the theme so our daughter is without a doubt learning a lot. Have fun with the remaining portion of the new year. Your carrying out a terrific job.
Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
Hello there, I discovered your site by the use of Google while looking for a similar subject, your site came up, it appears to be like great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed! Very useful info particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such info much. I was seeking this certain information for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.
Hello, you used to write fantastic, but the last several posts have been kinda boring¡K I miss your super writings. Past few posts are just a little out of track! come on!
Great tremendous issues here. I am very satisfied to peer your post. Thank you so much and i am taking a look ahead to contact you. Will you please drop me a mail?
I’m still learning from you, while I’m improving myself. I definitely love reading all that is posted on your site.Keep the tips coming. I loved it!
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thank you again
Thanks for some other informative web site. The place else may just I am getting that kind of info written in such an ideal method? I have a undertaking that I’m just now working on, and I have been on the glance out for such info.
Excellent weblog here! Also your web site lots up fast! What web host are you the use of? Can I am getting your associate hyperlink in your host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
I am continually looking online for tips that can aid me. Thx!
Unquestionably believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the web the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people think about worries that they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
I’m not sure where you’re getting your info, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for great info I was looking for this info for my mission.
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is wonderful, let alone the content!
Awsome post and right to the point. I am not sure if this is really the best place to ask but do you guys have any ideea where to employ some professional writers? Thanks 🙂
Nice blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.
Awsome article and straight to the point. I am not sure if this is truly the best place to ask but do you people have any ideea where to get some professional writers? Thank you 🙂
Great blog here! Also your website so much up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate hyperlink to your host? I desire my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
You made some clear points there. I looked on the internet for the subject and found most persons will approve with your website.
I am always looking online for ideas that can facilitate me. Thanks!
You’ll find it near not possible to see well-educated women and men on this theme, regrettably you seem like you are familiar with which you’re talking about! Cheers
It is actually practically close to impossible to come across well-educated americans on this subject, however , you come across as like you are familiar with what you’re covering! Many Thanks
Nice blog here! Also your website loads up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
You made some clear points there. I did a search on the issue and found most people will consent with your website.
I am really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one these days..
I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this web site. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. Actually your creative writing skills has inspired me to get my own website now. Actually the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.
My brother suggested I might like this website. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!