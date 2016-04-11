Hoy comienzan a circular los nuevos buses en Ciudad del Este
A partir de las 5:30 de la mañana del domingo comenzaron a operar de forma experimental los nuevos buses del trasporte público que fueron presentados por la intendenta Sandra Zacarías dando inicio de esta forma al proceso de renovación de los buses para Ciudad del Este. Para hoy lunes está previsto que comience oficialmente a operar los nuevos buses climatizados e inclusivos de la Empresa Alto Paraná Transportes.
Una de las novedades que más resalta además del servicio diferenciado, climatizado e inclusivo es que gracias a las gestiones de la intendenta de Ciudad del Este la empresa Alto Paraná Transportes ganadora de la licitación pública cobrará al público en general el mismo precio de los convencionales, 2.500 Gs y a los estudiantes del nivel inicial, medio, terciario y universitario medio pasaje, o sea se estará cobrando la suma de 1.200 Gs, así también entrará en vigencia la entrega de las boletas a los usuarios que será la garantía para el seguro.
La empresa Alto Paraná Transportes iniciará su servicio cumpliendo el primer itinerario saliendo a las 4:30 con frecuencia de salida de los ómnibus cada 10 minutos, hasta las 7 de la mañana, luego comenzarán a salir cada 15 minutos, finalizando el horario de servicio con la salida del último vehículo a las 22 horas culminando su ronda alrededor de las 23 horas.
Todos los vehículos cuentan con cámaras de seguridad que trasmitirán en vivo para ofrecer seguridad a los usuarios, además dispone de un GPS en cada una de las unidades para saber si los choferes cumplen estrictamente el itinerario y el horario estipulado.
A partir de la fecha la Empresa Alto Paraná de Transportes iniciará el Itinerario número 1, que sale desde el barrio Don Bosco, avenida Perú, Km 7 Ruta Internacional, Av. Mons. Rodríguez, Rotonda Oasis, Emiliano R. Fernández pasando por el Barrio San Rafael, Pioneros del Este, Bernardino Caballero, Barrio Remansito, hasta el Atracadero, límite con Presidente Franco, y viceversa.
Dentro de aproximadamente 10 días comenzarán a operar en los otros dos itinerarios restantes de transporte público que la empresa ha ganado a través de una licitación pública nacional.
