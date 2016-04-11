Iluminación de Costanera de Hernandarias es ambientalmente sustentable, afirman
Dentro de la búsqueda de soluciones tecnológicas que apunten a la eficiencia energética que promueve la ITAIPU Binacional, con miras al desarrollo sustentable, la Dirección de Coordinación Ejecutiva, a través de la Superintendencia de Obras y Desarrollo (OD.CE), viene implementando el uso de artefactos tipo LED en la iluminación vial. Un ejemplo se da en la Costanera de Hernandarias, donde la entrada principal, más las ciclovías y camineros peatonales, ya cuentan con este sistema de alumbrado.
La iluminación LED contribuye a la utilización eficiente de la energía eléctrica, debido a la disminución del consumo de la misma, aumentando la calidad en la luminosidad, reduciendo costos de mantenimiento, con sustentabilidad ambiental, además de modernizar los sistemas de iluminación. En la primera etapa, en la Costanera de Hernandarias, fueron instalados 121 artefactos tipo LED, de 230W, en el acceso principal y 232 artefactos, tipo de LED, de 151 W, en el caminero peatonal y la ciclovía.
Los artefactos tipo LED presentan, como características principales, la direccionalidad de la emisión de la luz, resistencia a la ruptura, encendido inmediato, además de ser compatibles con sistemas de control. Asimismo, evitan emisiones no visibles IR y UV.
Entre las ventajas que otorga, se encuentran la reducción de la contaminación lumínica y del resplandor luminoso nocturno, debido a la direccionalidad, concentración del 80% de la emisión luminosa, en el plano horizontal, incremento de la seguridad peatonal y vial debido a la identificación cromática y uniformidad en el alumbrado, según explicó el ingeniero Marcos Morínigo, jefe de División de Servicios (ODMS.CE).
Añadió que este sistema permite la potenciación del ahorro energético y la posibilidad de utilización de sistemas inteligentes de control y gestión.
Asimismo, el sistema LED no atrae a los insectos, lo que constituye una comodidad más para los visitantes de la Costanera.
MAYOR SEGURIDAD
Unos de los principales criterios, llevados en consideración en el proyecto de iluminación, fue el factor de la seguridad, que se consigue cuando una persona es capaz de reconocer claramente la tez de la otra que está en frente. Debido a esto, la iluminancia media, con la que cuenta la Costanera, es mayor a 50 lx y una uniformidad de 0,5.
Si se optara por la instalación de un sistema convencional y se llevaran en consideración los mismos criterios, esto exigiría la instalación de un mayor número artefactos de VASP de 400 W, debido a que concentra la luz en un solo punto y con los artefactos LED se consigue una mejor distribución.
GRAN AHORRO
La instalación de artefactos tipo LED permite tener ahorros importantes, tanto en el consumo de energía eléctrica, como en los costos de mantenimiento. Si se realizara la comparación del consumo de energía obtenido en su implementación, frente a un sistema convencional, arrojaría que con el ahorro anual de energía en la Costanera Hernandarias, que se encuentra en el orden de los 188.084 kWh, se podría alimentar 78 viviendas sociales, similares a las del Complejo Habitacional Itagua.
I just want to mention I am just very new to blogging and absolutely loved you’re website. Most likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog . You actually have outstanding posts. Cheers for revealing your web-site.
est ce qu’il arrive souvent des tuiles au charpentier ? plomberie
There is noticeably a bunch to identify about this. I suppose you made certain nice points in features also.
Wow! Thank you! I continuously wanted to write on my blog something like that. Can I take a part of your post to my website?
Very efficiently written story. It will be useful to anyone who usess it, as well as myself. Keep up the good work – looking forward to more posts.
I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my difficulty. You’re incredible! Thanks!
You are a very clever individual!
Thank you, I have just been searching for information about this subject for a while and yours is the best I have found out so far. But, what in regards to the bottom line? Are you sure concerning the source?
Thanks for any other informative site. Where else could I get that type of info written in such a perfect manner? I’ve a undertaking that I’m just now running on, and I have been at the glance out for such information.
I think other web site proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and wonderful user genial style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!
I like the valuable information you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly. I am quite certain I will learn many new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
It¡¦s actually a cool and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you just shared this useful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
I was just seeking this information for some time. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your web site. I wonder what is the lack of Google strategy that do not rank this type of informative web sites in top of the list. Generally the top web sites are full of garbage.
I have to voice my respect for your kindness for folks that absolutely need help with this important idea. Your personal dedication to passing the solution all through came to be pretty effective and have in every case empowered ladies like me to realize their targets. Your personal interesting guidelines means much a person like me and still more to my office colleagues. Regards; from all of us.
I enjoy you because of your entire hard work on this web page. My mum enjoys making time for internet research and it is easy to understand why. My partner and i know all concerning the compelling mode you deliver very useful guidelines on this web blog and therefore improve response from people on that concern plus our own princess is without question becoming educated a whole lot. Take advantage of the remaining portion of the new year. You are performing a great job.
I just couldn’t go away your site before suggesting that I actually enjoyed the standard information a person provide to your guests? Is going to be back often in order to inspect new posts
I have read some excellent stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how a lot effort you place to make this type of wonderful informative site.
Hi there, You’ve done an excellent job. I will certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I’m confident they will be benefited from this web site.
whoah this blog is wonderful i love reading your posts. Stay up the great paintings! You already know, lots of people are looking round for this info, you can help them greatly.
Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future. Lots of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Thank you for every other great article. The place else may anybody get that type of information in such a perfect approach of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I’m on the look for such information.
Wow! Thank you! I constantly wanted to write on my website something like that. Can I take a fragment of your post to my site?
I must point out my respect for your kindness supporting individuals that absolutely need assistance with in this theme. Your very own dedication to passing the solution around was quite insightful and have surely made guys just like me to arrive at their goals. Your amazing warm and helpful guideline indicates a lot a person like me and substantially more to my colleagues. With thanks; from each one of us.
I’ve been surfing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be a lot more useful than ever before.
I’ve been surfing on-line more than three hours these days, yet I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It¡¦s lovely price enough for me. In my view, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content material as you did, the net might be much more useful than ever before.
Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your web-site is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this blog. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched all over the place and just couldn’t come across. What a perfect site.
I take pleasure in, cause I found just what I used to be taking a look for. You have ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue with your site in web explorer, may test this¡K IE nonetheless is the market leader and a huge part of other people will pass over your great writing due to this problem.
I was just seeking this info for a while. After six hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your site. I wonder what is the lack of Google strategy that do not rank this type of informative sites in top of the list. Usually the top websites are full of garbage.
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future. A lot of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
You really make it appear really easy along with your presentation but I in finding this topic to be really something that I think I would never understand. It kind of feels too complicated and extremely extensive for me. I am having a look forward to your next submit, I will attempt to get the hang of it!
I simply could not go away your website before suggesting that I extremely loved the usual information a person supply for your guests? Is gonna be back steadily in order to investigate cross-check new posts
Hi there very cool site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds also¡KI am glad to search out a lot of helpful info right here in the post, we’d like develop extra techniques on this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!
I’m still learning from you, while I’m improving myself. I definitely love reading everything that is posted on your blog.Keep the tips coming. I liked it!
I have recently started a site, the info you offer on this web site has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work.
Useful information. Fortunate me I discovered your site by accident, and I am stunned why this coincidence didn’t happened in advance! I bookmarked it.
Thank you for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do some research on this. We got a grab a book from our area library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I am very glad to see such fantastic information being shared freely out there.
I am continuously browsing online for tips that can help me. Thank you!
I do agree with all of the concepts you’ve presented on your post. They are really convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are too brief for novices. Could you please lengthen them a little from subsequent time? Thanks for the post.
Hello, you used to write great, but the last several posts have been kinda boring¡K I miss your great writings. Past few posts are just a little out of track! come on!
As a Newbie, I am constantly exploring online for articles that can aid me. Thank you
Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed! Very useful info specially the last part 🙂 I care for such info much. I was looking for this certain information for a long time. Thank you and good luck.
I was just looking for this information for a while. After six hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your site. I wonder what is the lack of Google strategy that don’t rank this kind of informative sites in top of the list. Generally the top web sites are full of garbage.
Great write-up, I am regular visitor of one¡¦s site, maintain up the excellent operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts on this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this site. Reading this information So i¡¦m glad to express that I’ve an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I such a lot without a doubt will make certain to do not overlook this website and provides it a glance on a constant basis.
It is really a nice and helpful piece of info. I¡¦m satisfied that you just shared this useful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
It truly is practically not possible to see well-aware men or women on this matter, still, you look like you realize those things you’re preaching about! Thanks
I like what you guys are up also. Such clever work and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I¡¦ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my web site 🙂
I’m writing to make you understand of the notable encounter our child gained viewing your blog. She came to understand a wide variety of pieces, including how it is like to have a marvelous teaching nature to let most people really easily understand some problematic subject matter. You truly did more than people’s expected results. Thank you for giving these precious, dependable, informative as well as unique thoughts on this topic to Tanya.
You actually make it appear so easy with your presentation however I in finding this matter to be really something that I think I would never understand. It kind of feels too complicated and very huge for me. I’m taking a look forward on your subsequent submit, I will attempt to get the hang of it!
I have read some excellent stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much attempt you place to create any such great informative website.
Very nice post and straight to the point. I don’t know if this is truly the best place to ask but do you people have any thoughts on where to employ some professional writers? Thanks in advance 🙂
I’ve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this web site. Thank you, I will try and check back more often. How frequently you update your web site?
I savour, lead to I discovered just what I used to be taking a look for. You’ve ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
I wanted to put you that very small note to finally thank you so much as before considering the breathtaking thoughts you’ve documented in this article. It was really pretty open-handed with you to present unhampered all most people could possibly have supplied for an e book to earn some profit on their own, and in particular now that you could have tried it if you wanted. Those concepts as well acted to be a easy way to be certain that many people have similar keenness really like mine to realize lots more regarding this condition. I’m certain there are many more fun moments up front for folks who discover your site.
Normally I do not learn article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thank you, very great article.
Hi there, I found your website via Google even as searching for a comparable matter, your site got here up, it appears to be like good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
I’ve been browsing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is excellent, as well as the content!
Good site! I really love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I’m wondering how I could be notified whenever a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your RSS feed which must do the trick! Have a great day!
I carry on listening to the news update talk about receiving free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the best site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i find some?
Wow, wonderful blog format! How long have you been running a blog for? you made blogging glance easy. The whole glance of your site is magnificent, as smartly as the content material!
What i don’t realize is in truth how you are not actually a lot more well-liked than you may be right now. You’re very intelligent. You understand thus significantly with regards to this subject, produced me personally imagine it from a lot of varied angles. Its like men and women are not involved until it is something to do with Girl gaga! Your own stuffs great. Always take care of it up!
I and my buddies ended up reviewing the nice pointers from your web page and so immediately I got a horrible feeling I never expressed respect to the web blog owner for those tips. My guys came for that reason glad to read all of them and now have truly been taking advantage of these things. Thank you for actually being really helpful and also for obtaining certain amazing themes most people are really eager to understand about. Our sincere regret for not saying thanks to sooner.
Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Magnificent. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your hard work.
Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the net the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while people think about worries that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Thank you for some other great post. Where else could anybody get that kind of info in such a perfect way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I’m on the look for such information.
I have been surfing on-line greater than three hours as of late, yet I by no means found any fascinating article like yours. It¡¦s pretty value sufficient for me. Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the web can be much more useful than ever before.