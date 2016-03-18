INAN verifica planta procesadora de alimentos y constata adecuada elaboración del almuerzo escolar
A pedido de la intendente de Ciudad del Este, Sandra Zacarías, el Instituto Nacional de Alimentación y Nutrición (INAN) procedió a la verificación de las condiciones y la forma de elaboración del almuerzo escolar en la ciudad. Funcionarios pudieron verificar y constatar la correcta preparación de los alimentos en dicho sitio. Luego de la verificación realizada por los funcionarios de la INAN se pudo constatar que los alimentos proveídos por la empresa adjudicada Joayu S.A. cumplen con todos los requisitos y reglas de seguridad y salubridad exigidas por las instituciones pertinentes (MEC, INAN) y velan por la correcta distribución del almuerzo escolar en condiciones salubres y en regla con las normas.
El almuerzo escolar servido por la Municipalidad de Ciudad del Este, a través de la firma adjudicada Joayu S.A., es considerado uno de los mejores del país, debido a que se trata de una firma con certificación de calidad internacional, ISO 9001 y 14201, además de la certificación de buenas prácticas de manufactura.
La planta procesadora de la empresa, instalada en Ciudad del Este, es una de las más modernas del país, con un proceso de elaboración, entrega y servicio de los alimentos siguiendo estrictas normas higiénicas y de calidad.
Teniendo este tipo almuerzo digno y nutritivo hace que los alumnos logren un rendimiento escolar óptimo, los niños necesitan contar con alimentos que proporcionen energía al cerebro y al cuerpo, tanto para las funciones cognitivas requeridas en el proceso de aprendizaje, como las necesarias para su desarrollo físico.
